Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc27.com
Dauphin County man charged with abusing young child
WICONISCO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after a young child was hospitalized on Halloween. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Oct. 31, a 2-year-old child was treated for significant injuries at Penn State Hershey Medical Center after being physically assaulted. State Police say...
abc27.com
Lancaster woman convicted of killing mother of three in DUI crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman was sentenced to 4-15 years after a DUI crash that killed a mother of three. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Renee Emerick, 25, pled guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, four counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, and related charges back in June 2022.
abc27.com
Man arrested after high-speed State Police chase in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Virginia man after a high-speed chase in Butler Township. According to State Police, on Nov. 21 at 6:30 a.m. State Police were involved in a 17-mile pursuit beginning on US 15 northbound. The vehicle, identified as a Silver Mercedez-Benz,...
abc27.com
Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
abc27.com
Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
abc27.com
Harrisburg State Hospital to be used by state agencies
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic Harrisburg State Hospital is getting a renewed lease under the state’s control. The Department of General Services announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that the hospital’s 300-acre campus will be utilized by various state agencies. The hospital is exploring opportunities for state...
abc27.com
New Chipotle opens in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Chipotle Mexican Grille is having its official grand-opening today on Nov. 22, 2022. According to General Manager (G.M.), of the new Chipotle location, Sarah Campbell, the new Chipotle is equipped with a mobile drive-thru lane, which will help to expedite the pick-up process for customers submitting a mobile order.
abc27.com
2 firefighters injured while battling Adams County fire
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Tyrone Township, Adams County early Sunday morning. According to Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Kime of the Bendersville Community Fire Department, the fire occurred in the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyrone Township at around 6 a.m.
abc27.com
rabbittransit not operating on Thanksgiving in Harrisburg, surrounding areas
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – rabbittransit will not operate any service on Thursday, November 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All administrative offices will be closed including Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Harrisburg City, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Union and York. All service will resume at its regularly scheduled...
abc27.com
Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. The building, a two-story combined occupancy structure, included a corner store, mechanic...
abc27.com
Uber to give $10 ride vouchers for Thanksgiving
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police Departments across Lancaster County are promoting the “Decide to Ride” initiative this Thanksgiving. “Decide to Ride” helps to prevent driving under the influence during a holiday. Anheuser-Busch, MADD, and Uber are partnering to give $10 Uber vouchers to riders in...
abc27.com
New roundabout opens at Carlisle intersection
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new roundabout is open in Carlisle, Cumberland County. The roundabout is at the intersection of North College and B Streets. The project, which closed for construction in July 2022, was finished ahead of schedule and cost approximately $6 million.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: The Great Grangers’ Interstate Picnic Exhibition
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Williams Grove Road in Monroe Township, Cumberland County, is a state historical marker commemorating an event that had a 42-year run and was one of the biggest agricultural fairs in the country – the Great Grangers’ Interstate Picnic Exhibition. The term...
abc27.com
Historic building in York County gets donated
GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) — PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, recently announced on Nov. 21, 2022 that they will be donating their historic bank location to the Borough of Glen Rock. This historic building on 1 Manchester St., Glen Rock, was originally founded back in 1864, and was known...
abc27.com
Penn State Health introduces new four-legged employee
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health Children’s Hospital has a new “Captain” at the helm of their ship. Captain, a golden retriever, will begin his job working in two outpatient clinics through the clinic’s facility dog program. He will help young patients at the orthopedics and neurophysiology pediatric specialty clinics located at 30 Hope Drive on the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus.
abc27.com
Lancaster City announces holiday event schedule
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster released its lineup of holiday events on Monday, Nov. 21. The schedule will kick off with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 25. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ. The rest of...
abc27.com
Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
abc27.com
Give Local York to return next spring
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials announced the return of Give Local York this spring. Give Local York is the biggest 24-hour give event in the county, helping hundreds of nonprofits. Registration for nonprofits participating next year is underway. The event will be held from 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4,...
abc27.com
York County architecture firm finds its new home
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An award-winning York County architecture, design, and engineering firm, called Warehaus AE officially purchased their own office space in downtown York, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Originally founded in 1980 as Land Survey Consultants – the Warehaus AE has been based in York County for...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Nov. 21’s, hometown heroes helped raise scholarship money throughout 2022. The Chambersburg School District Foundation was recently given a check for $1,400 from the local Chamber of Commerce. Over the summer, the chamber held its 18th annual “Tim and Susan Cook Memorial Run.”...
Comments / 0