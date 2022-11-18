ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
Aldi Has Unveiled Its Lineup of New November Products & You Can Get a Discount on Them

This month, in addition to the usual deals you can find at Aldi, you'll also be able to find a certified treasure of holiday-themed foods. Throughout the month, the grocery store will release everything from Turkey Cranberry Ravioli to Sweet Potato Crust Pizza. Below are some of the top Aldi Finds of November, along with the items's release dates and prices.
Black Friday 2022: 8 things every shopper should know this holiday season

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means the holiday shopping season is in full swing to prepare for Black Friday. Considered the most popular shopping day of the year, Black Friday gives consumers the chance to buy some of the season’s most popular items at heavily discounted prices. As trends and technology change, the landscape of Black Friday is constantly shifting each year, as retailers offer deals online and in-person.
Walmart Bag Checker Goes Way Overboard in Customer’s Viral TikTok

Sam Walton says in his autobiography that he adopted the idea of a "greeter" for his Walmart store as a more delicate way of attempting to bolster loss prevention in his store, thinking that folks would be less inclined to steal if there was someone at the front of every retail location saying hello and goodbye to customers who walked through the location's doors.
Walmart, Aldi to offer pre-pandemic discounts on Thanksgiving food

Inflation is driving up Thanksgiving food costs. The price for a Thanksgiving meal for a family of 10 is around $60.50, which is 13.5% higher than in 2021, according to research from Information Resources Inc. The rising cost of Thanksgiving dinner is largely due to food price inflation. The Consumer...
Aldi is throwing back its Thanksgiving food prices to 2019

Aldi is pressing rewind to make home-cooked meals more of a possibility this Thanksgiving. With the rising cost of food, especially grocery items, many people are opting to order in their turkey and stuffing from a restaurant instead. “There’s no question that this year Thanksgiving is more expensive than ever...
15 On-Sale Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Adding to Their Carts Ahead of Black Friday — Starting at $8

Score up to 69 percent off customer-loved home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty presents Gift-giving is fun and all, but it can also get expensive quickly. That's why taking advantage of major shopping events like Black Friday is crucial during this time of year — and right now, thousands of top-rated gifts are already marked down at Amazon for less than $50. If your holiday shopping list is longer than usual or you're looking for smaller-ticket items to give acquaintances like coworkers or holiday party hosts, these under-$50 items...
Bed, Bath & Beyond Black Friday Deals 2022: Save up to 50% off now

WE would describe Bed, Bath & Beyond as an adult’s playground. Le Creuset, high-tech coffee machines, and air fryers all under one roof? Such a treat. Those looking to save big on home essentials - and we would argue that a coffee machine is absolutely a home essential - should take advantage of the Bed, Bath & Beyond Black Friday sale.

