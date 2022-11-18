Read full article on original website
Ottumwa native comes back to Iowa in ‘Come From Away’
DES MOINES, Iowa – The musical “Come From Away” is back at the Des Moines Civic Center, and there will be an Iowan on stage. Ottumwa’s Harter Clingman remembers his first time seeing the show that takes you back to the events of Sept. 11. “Five minutes in, it was pretty clear that this was going […]
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
KCJJ
Washington County man accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy at Iowa City substance abuse diversion facility
Allegedly attacking a sheriff’s deputy at an Iowa City substance abuse diversion facility has led to the arrest of a Washington County man. Iowa City Police were called to the Guildelink Center on Southgate Avenue just before 6:15 Thursday night for a subject fighting with a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy. Witnesses say 56-year-old Gary Showman of Washington had been brought to the facility for evaluation after a domestic incident in Ainsworth. Showman reportedly became aggressive and agitated with staff during the intake process, at one point allegedly elbowing the deputy in the face. As Iowa City Police were on their way to the scene, the deputy was able to take Showman into custody after a brief struggle.
KBUR
Two Warsaw men arrested following burglary
Warsaw, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two Warsaw men following a burglary. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th, at about 1:20 AM, The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle that had been burglarized in Warsaw, Ill.
KCJJ
Swisher man accused of driving woman’s head into concrete during assault near Lake MacBride
A Swisher man faces charges that he drove a woman’s head into a concrete road multiple times during an attack north of Lake MacBride late Friday night. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Ely Road and 120th Street just after 11:45pm. Investigators allege that 24-year-old Weston Christner of Swisher View Drive SW threw a woman onto the middle of the roadway, then continued to slam her head into the concrete by holding onto and pulling her hair.
Dog saves owner in Burlington fire
A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
KCJJ
UIHC AirCare responds to Muscatine County accident
AirCare was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in Muscatine County early Sunday morning. Just after 3am, first responders were called to the intersection of Stewart Road and Box Car Road near Fruitland for a single-vehicle accident where the car went into a ditch. The driver was ejected. Multiple emergency agencies...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KBUR
Two people injured in Henry County crash
Winfield, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says two people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th at about 6:54 AM, Henry County Deputies received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 grid of US Highway 34 near mile marker 227 just west of Rome, Iowa.
KCRG.com
State to build Linn County plant that will turn waste into fuel
It happened in January in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood. Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”. 7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really...
kciiradio.com
Grassley Staff Office Hours Coming To Three Area Counties
On Friday, November 18, Senator Chuck Grassley announced that his regional directors based throughout the state will be holding traveling office hours in 32 Iowa counties over the next several weeks. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency, or those simply wishing to share their views...
ourquadcities.com
Parents seek help to find missing Muscatine man
The parents of Trevor Wixom ask for help to find their 21-year-old son, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network and Muscatine Police. He is 5’9” tall, 140 pounds, with blond hair. He has a scar on his chest from open-heart surgery and small scars from chest tube sites.
muddyrivernews.com
Two Warsaw men arrested after allegedly taking purse from vehicle
WARSAW, Ill. — Two Warsaw men have been arrested after the report of a vehicle burglary. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department received a report at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 that a vehicle had been burglarized in Warsaw. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and took a report, which revealed that the owner woke up to find someone had just burglarized their vehicle and a purse was stolen. Items inside the purse were reported to have significant value.
KBUR
One person hospitalized in Fort Madison fire
Fort Madison, IA- One person was hospitalized Wednesday, following a house fire in Fort Madison. According to a news release, Fort Madison Firefighters responded to 1733 Avenue L at about 9:30 PM Wednesday, November 16th, for what was believed to be a basement fire, with a person still inside the house.
KCJJ
IC man accused of shoplifting hundreds of dollars in merchandise over the course of two months from downtown department store
An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a downtown Iowa City department store over the course of two months. 27-year-old Amos Gotoe Lavela of the Town & Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 5:45 Wednesday night. Iowa City Police say Lavela entered the Washington Street Target on 26 different occasions between September 20th and November 9th, stealing $517.76 worth of merchandise. Lavela also allegedly attempted to steal another $109.96 in items in that same time frame.
ktvo.com
Memorial fund set up for family of southeast Iowa man killed in crash
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of a southeast Iowa man killed in a crash this week. The fundraiser is for Dez Sanders, of Fremont, and her children. Her husband, Morgan Sanders, 22, died Tuesday morning when he lost control of his car...
kciiradio.com
Fire Claims Local Landmark
Wednesday morning at around 4:30a.m. local fire crews responded to a call to the Skunk River Lodge on Highway 1 north of Brighton. Brighton Fire Chief Bill Farmer tells KCII News, that when his department arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed and nearly burned up. Brighton Fire, Washington Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy spent roughly two hours on scene. The building was deemed a total loss. At the time of the blaze, power was not connected, no one was in the building and the cause remains unknown. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ottumwaradio.com
Thanksgiving Closures Announced for Ottumwa
The city of Ottumwa announced closures for this week’s Thanksgiving holiday. City departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 24 & 25. Weekly curbside trash and recycling collection dates inside city limits are not affected by the holiday. Rural trash and recycling customers normally collected Thursdays will be collected on Tuesday, November 22, the week of Thanksgiving.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa woman finds film in camera purchased at thrift store
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa woman is asking for the community's help. Juluisa Golec has lived in Ottumwa for the last few years and loves shopping at thrift stores. One day she decided to go to Goodwill, and she found a video camera to buy. When she got home,...
