Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A memorial fund has been established to help the family of a woman who was killed by her ex-husband on Nov. 15. Investigators said they found the body of Melissa Wright in her Marshfield home after a coworker became concerned that Wright did not show up for work. Marshfield Police said Wright’s ex-husband broke into the home and killed her, before fatally injuring himself.
Elaine Erna Florence Simon
Elaine Erna Florence (Hoeft) Simon, born on December 26, 1929,passed away peacefully at home and on to her eternal glory on Thursday, November 17, 2022. She is the mother of Dean (Joanne) Simon, Diane Simon, Dale (Michelle) Simon and Dan (Becci) Simon. She is preceded in death by her parents...
Letters to the Editor
We welcome letters to the Editor, a chance for members of the community to comment on issues of concern to them. All letters must be original, not duplications of letters addressed to public officials or written by others. The views and opinions expressed are those of the letter writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication, its publishers, Editor, or staff.
Hunters Be On Lookout For Bodies
The start of gun deer season yesterday morning means a lot of hunters are heading into the wilderness, but they need to be on the lookout for more than just deer. According to WAOW-TV, authorities recommend hunters watch their path to see if there are any bodies in their spot in the woods that could be identified as missing people. Authorities are asking hunters to keep an eye out in the woods because of past trends. Scott Goldberg, an investigative lieutenant for the Wood County Sheriff's Department said "A lot of times, bodies, along with other items that are connected to crimes are found in wooded areas."
Bobbi Grund
On November 18, 2022, God came down to collect one of his angels. Bobbi Grund was 63 years old, born on November 22, 1959. I know the math doesn’t add up, but she earned those four days. Bobbi was an amazing mother, sister, and friend. She was born and raised here in Merrill, where throughout her time here was able to touch so many lives as a bartender/owner of Grund’s Bar. Bobbi also worked as an insurance agent at the hospital in town, and eventually getting her CDL license to drive semi’s. Sadly cut short by stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis. As a testament to her spirit, she continued to work for Sierra Pacific until her illness overcame her determination. Anyone who knows her, knew that was not the end of her fight. She continued to battle with grace and fearlessness. Facing any treatment possible right down to her final days. Bobbi would not want to be remembered for her illness but instead for the love she gave to her friends, family, and animals alike. Even through everything, she never missed an opportunity for a pontoon ride, campfire, family event, or Packer party. She was always looking forward to the next event. Throughout her life she had many adventures. Living in Arizona and New Mexico for a short time. Traveling to Egypt, Jamaica, Mexico, and countless places in the U.S., distributing her love and joy far and wide. Always keeping an open mind. Though her time was cut short, her spirit will last forever in our hearts, memories and photos.
Local highway temporarily closed Monday morning due to garage fire
TOWN OF MERRILL - A portion of State Highway 107 in the Town of Merrill was closed for around 45 minutes in early this morning due to a garage fire. Multiple agencies responded to assist the Merrill Fire Department at the scene, including Town of Pine River, Town of Russell and Town of Corning Volunteer Fire Departments. The Wausau Fire Department and Wisconsin Public Service also responded.
Driver facing criminal charges in fatal Hwy. 10 crash
An Appleton man is facing felony charges in a crash that led to the death of a 58-year-old passenger, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 on Hwy. 10 west of CTH B in Amherst Junction. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton, died at the scene.
Shawano Police: Suspect holding shotgun fatally shot by police
An officer fatally shot a person who was allegedly seen with a shotgun in a Shawano home, according to the Shawano Police Department. Police did not specify the gender of the person who was shot. An investigation is now underway by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the...
1 dead in Hwy. 10 crash
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover Friday morning as snow and ice blanketed roads in the area. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday on Hwy. 10 west of Hwy. B in the village of Amherst Junction. Rescue crews arrived to find one male passenger dead...
Body found in Town of Grant identified
STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
Wausau area obituaries November 18, 2022
Allen Lee Schiller, 74, passed away peacefully in Madison, WI with his children by his side, after complications from a stroke he suffered in Tavernier, FL. Allen was born on July 4, 1948 to the late Lawrence and Shirley (Bartz) Schiller in Marshfield, WI. Being born on Independence Day was not lost on him; he was a patriot throughout his life. After finding out as a young man that he could not join the United States Marines due to a bad knee, he honed his talent for welding until he was among the best. His intelligence and work ethic lead him to start Custom Steel, the business he owned and operated first in Rosholt, WI and later in Wausau, WI, until his retirement in 2016. His story of success in business, starting from nothing, encapsulates the American dream. Upon retirement, Allen fulfilled another lifelong dream — to live near the sea. An avid fisherman, he relocated to his paradise, the Florida Keys. He liked to say that his view of the ocean was like a beautiful painting that changes every day. “God blessed Florida!” His children and grandchildren are grateful for the daily messages he would send them, often inviting them to come enjoy his paradise with him. Those who knew Allen remember that he had a great sense of humor, and a big “throw his head back” kind of laugh that let you know you were sharing something really special in that moment.
Vince Alan Zoellner
Vince Alan Zoellner, 55, formerly of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly in Phoenix, AZ, Monday November 14, 2022. Vince was born in the town of Merrill, Lincoln County, on October 30, 1967, to Orville and Rose (Duginski) Zoellner. Vince was a Merrill High School class of 1986 graduate. He ran track and held class office positions. He was a member of the Marching Jays and the Merrill City Band. Music always played a major role in Vince’s life. Starting in grade school, he played drums for Marcus Golde’s band Avalanche. In high school, he began playing with Silverado and continued for several years. After college, he was one of the founding members of the band Remedy. Vince interned for IBM in Wausau, WI. Then, after graduating from college, he worked for Arthur Anderson Accounting Company. Following that, he went on to work for Wausau Insurance. Vince was an avid traveler. He easily made friends in any country he visited. Some favorite places were Japan, Italy, France, Spain, Australia and Brazil, but his heart was most drawn to Costa Rica where he hoped to have permanent residence one day. During his summer trips to Merrill, Vince enjoyed spending quality time with family. He and his stepfather, Roger, enjoyed “raking” in the bass at their secret fishing hole. Before her passing, he fished with his mother, Rose, as well. Vince especially loved spending time with his nephew and his many nieces. They knew their Uncle Vince was always up for shenanigans and games.
School House Unique … the name says it all
Our changing world created an opportunity for a Colorado couple to relocate, pursue their dreams, and make Wisconsin their home. Very literally set in a former school house now located at N721 Range Line Rd., Merrill, in the Town of Pine River, School House Unique is the name of a unique gift shop that offers handcrafted items from area artisans, antiques, and unique finds you’re not likely to find anywhere else.
Father, son bond over deer hunting
Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
Wisconsin firefighters rescue deer hunter who became disorientated, lost in the woods
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in northern Wisconsin helped to rescue a deer hunter who was having difficulty breathing after getting lost in the woods on Wednesday. According to Pine Lake Fire Rescue, crews were made aware of the incident around 5:30 p.m. on November 16, and say...
Police continue investigation into suspicious death, ID victim
Police in Portage County are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found last week lying on the roadway in the town of Grant. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Safandre Lindsey, from the Chicago area. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by. Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash on Monday afternoon. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a.
Lawrence “Larry” J. Schotz
Lawrence “Larry” J. Schotz, age 60, of Merrill, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. Larry was born in Merrill, WI, on February 21, 1962, to the late Lawrence and Helen (Heise) Schotz. In his younger years, Larry worked various labor jobs which included millwork, painting, and bartending. Most of all, he loved spending time with his niece and nephews and was a positive role model in their growing up. Larry enjoyed socializing with his favorite bartender and many friends at S&S and enjoyed nature, hunting, and gardening, especially tomato plants. Larry was known for his kind and gentle soul and for his charming, witty, and observant personality. He was truly rich in heart and loved by all.
Deer farm in northern Wisconsin tests positive for chronic wasting disease, placed under quarantine
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The DATCP made the announcement on Friday, confirming that a 5-year-old white-tailed buck on a Lincoln County deer...
Merrill Girls kill it on the court in season opener
The Merrill Girls Varsity Basketball Team hosted Ashland for the season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. It didn’t take long for the girls to take over on the court, after a couple rocky minutes to begin the game. Merrill’s defense and press was too much for Ashland to handle, forcing them to turn the ball over 30 times throughout the game. The turnovers were huge for the Bluejays, as they scored 33 of their 80 points off mistakes by the Oredockers.
