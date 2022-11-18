Read full article on original website
Randy Mckenzie
2d ago
i hope they block all this spending and find out why biden keep sending money to Ukraine when its not our war. no other country is doing this
Reply(1)
15
E. B.
3d ago
Attention McCarthy and House Republicans. Don’t waste time and money investigating the Biden Mafia at the top of your list. There are more serious issues to be addressed that need to be at the top of your list. Like, inflation, the border crisis, crime, and many other issues. I truly want the Biden family to be exposed and sent to jail, but take care of the issues the country wants addressed first.
Reply(3)
21
Fred P
3d ago
Investigation investigation investigation, that's all they'll do
Reply(25)
11
Comments / 76