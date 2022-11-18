On November 18, 2022, God came down to collect one of his angels. Bobbi Grund was 63 years old, born on November 22, 1959. I know the math doesn’t add up, but she earned those four days. Bobbi was an amazing mother, sister, and friend. She was born and raised here in Merrill, where throughout her time here was able to touch so many lives as a bartender/owner of Grund’s Bar. Bobbi also worked as an insurance agent at the hospital in town, and eventually getting her CDL license to drive semi’s. Sadly cut short by stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis. As a testament to her spirit, she continued to work for Sierra Pacific until her illness overcame her determination. Anyone who knows her, knew that was not the end of her fight. She continued to battle with grace and fearlessness. Facing any treatment possible right down to her final days. Bobbi would not want to be remembered for her illness but instead for the love she gave to her friends, family, and animals alike. Even through everything, she never missed an opportunity for a pontoon ride, campfire, family event, or Packer party. She was always looking forward to the next event. Throughout her life she had many adventures. Living in Arizona and New Mexico for a short time. Traveling to Egypt, Jamaica, Mexico, and countless places in the U.S., distributing her love and joy far and wide. Always keeping an open mind. Though her time was cut short, her spirit will last forever in our hearts, memories and photos.

