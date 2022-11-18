Read full article on original website
merrillfotonews.com
Crime Stoppers, Operation Gratitude combine to help thank local first responders
Early in November, local first responders at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Merrill Police Department, and the Merrill Fire Department all received care packages from Operation Gratitude, at the request of the Lincoln County Crime Stoppers organization. Especially this month, “With Thanksgiving coming up, this is a perfect...
Elaine Erna Florence Simon
Elaine Erna Florence Simon
Elaine Erna Florence (Hoeft) Simon, born on December 26, 1929,passed away peacefully at home and on to her eternal glory on Thursday, November 17, 2022. She is the mother of Dean (Joanne) Simon, Diane Simon, Dale (Michelle) Simon and Dan (Becci) Simon. She is preceded in death by her parents...
Bobbi Grund
Bobbi Grund
On November 18, 2022, God came down to collect one of his angels. Bobbi Grund was 63 years old, born on November 22, 1959. I know the math doesn’t add up, but she earned those four days. Bobbi was an amazing mother, sister, and friend. She was born and raised here in Merrill, where throughout her time here was able to touch so many lives as a bartender/owner of Grund’s Bar. Bobbi also worked as an insurance agent at the hospital in town, and eventually getting her CDL license to drive semi’s. Sadly cut short by stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis. As a testament to her spirit, she continued to work for Sierra Pacific until her illness overcame her determination. Anyone who knows her, knew that was not the end of her fight. She continued to battle with grace and fearlessness. Facing any treatment possible right down to her final days. Bobbi would not want to be remembered for her illness but instead for the love she gave to her friends, family, and animals alike. Even through everything, she never missed an opportunity for a pontoon ride, campfire, family event, or Packer party. She was always looking forward to the next event. Throughout her life she had many adventures. Living in Arizona and New Mexico for a short time. Traveling to Egypt, Jamaica, Mexico, and countless places in the U.S., distributing her love and joy far and wide. Always keeping an open mind. Though her time was cut short, her spirit will last forever in our hearts, memories and photos.
merrillfotonews.com
School House Unique … the name says it all
Our changing world created an opportunity for a Colorado couple to relocate, pursue their dreams, and make Wisconsin their home. Very literally set in a former school house now located at N721 Range Line Rd., Merrill, in the Town of Pine River, School House Unique is the name of a unique gift shop that offers handcrafted items from area artisans, antiques, and unique finds you’re not likely to find anywhere else.
Vince Alan Zoellner
Vince Alan Zoellner
Vince Alan Zoellner, 55, formerly of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly in Phoenix, AZ, Monday November 14, 2022. Vince was born in the town of Merrill, Lincoln County, on October 30, 1967, to Orville and Rose (Duginski) Zoellner. Vince was a Merrill High School class of 1986 graduate. He ran track and held class office positions. He was a member of the Marching Jays and the Merrill City Band. Music always played a major role in Vince’s life. Starting in grade school, he played drums for Marcus Golde’s band Avalanche. In high school, he began playing with Silverado and continued for several years. After college, he was one of the founding members of the band Remedy. Vince interned for IBM in Wausau, WI. Then, after graduating from college, he worked for Arthur Anderson Accounting Company. Following that, he went on to work for Wausau Insurance. Vince was an avid traveler. He easily made friends in any country he visited. Some favorite places were Japan, Italy, France, Spain, Australia and Brazil, but his heart was most drawn to Costa Rica where he hoped to have permanent residence one day. During his summer trips to Merrill, Vince enjoyed spending quality time with family. He and his stepfather, Roger, enjoyed “raking” in the bass at their secret fishing hole. Before her passing, he fished with his mother, Rose, as well. Vince especially loved spending time with his nephew and his many nieces. They knew their Uncle Vince was always up for shenanigans and games.
Lawrence "Larry" J. Schotz
Lawrence “Larry” J. Schotz
Lawrence “Larry” J. Schotz, age 60, of Merrill, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. Larry was born in Merrill, WI, on February 21, 1962, to the late Lawrence and Helen (Heise) Schotz. In his younger years, Larry worked various labor jobs which included millwork, painting, and bartending. Most of all, he loved spending time with his niece and nephews and was a positive role model in their growing up. Larry enjoyed socializing with his favorite bartender and many friends at S&S and enjoyed nature, hunting, and gardening, especially tomato plants. Larry was known for his kind and gentle soul and for his charming, witty, and observant personality. He was truly rich in heart and loved by all.
merrillfotonews.com
Felzkowski, Callahan receive WMC’s Working for Wisconsin Award
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) announced on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, that State Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk) and State Representative Calvin Callahan (R-Tomahawk) had received its Working for Wisconsin Award. WMC is a Madison-headquartered association of manufacturers, service businesses, and chambers of commerce. The Working for Wisconsin Award “recognizes legislators...
merrillfotonews.com
Merrill High School 1st Quarter Honor Roll 2022-2023
Highest Honors (4.0): Keeley Benedict, Jackson Brown, Kaela Clerveaux, Olivia Collinsworth, Raphael Gerbig, Benjamin Gruett, Joshua Gustum, Chloe Hipke, Robert Hoffman, Mariah Hulce, FarijeKiskoski, Hannah Klinger, KorinaKraegenbrink, LilyannKufahl, Danica Lipke, Jenna Malluege, Kalyn Morris, Haakon Murphy, Landon Neumann, JazlinSevert, Colton Smith, Parker Wagenaar, Emily Winter. High Honors (3.75-3.99): Kaylynn Allen,...
