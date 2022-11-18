Read full article on original website
Single Day Ballot Return Record Set In Deschutes County
BEND, OR -- Election Day is almost two weeks behind us but final certification won’t happen until December 5th. 108,081 ballots were cast in Deschutes County this Election with nearly a quarter of those coming in right at the November 8th at 8 p.m. deadline. “We had that late...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Measure 114 leaves Redmond gun accessory manufacturer unsure of next steps
Springer Precision, a gun accessory manufacturer in Redmond, will have to adapt to Measure 114 if the current or future lawsuits against it are not successful. “I’m new to the lawsuit side of it. I’ve tried to stay out of that side of it, but we do have a representative from one of the major law firms that does this all over the country and we are meeting on that,” said owner Scott Springer.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon sheriff, gun rights group sues to block Measure 114
The sheriffs of Deschutes and Crook counties say that Measure 114 will not be top priorities for their offices. Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock has gone a step further, saying his office will not enforce it. Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.
Bend to restrict homeless camping starting in March
City Council members in the central Oregon city of Bend have approved strict new rules for homeless camping that will limit where, when and how people can live outside, as a growing number of cities across the state, including Portland, seek to control encampments amid a surging homelessness crisis driven by an affordable housing shortage and the coronavirus pandemic.
kbnd.com
Bend Top Thanksgiving Destination For AAA
BEND, OR -- With 777,000 Oregonians expected to travel this week for Thanksgiving roads in the High Desert will get very crowded, starting today. “Bend is always a favorite. It’s not always number one, but this time it is the top regional destination for members of AAA Oregon. And, it’s no surprise. Bend has something for everybody. Sounds cliche but it’s true,” said AAA’s Marie Dodds noting, “We did see a lot of people travel last year; but still, people were hesitant to travel last year. This year, with pandemic restrictions lifted, people feel more comfortable about traveling, they are eager to go. And especially when it’s a family-oriented holiday like Thanksgiving, people are just really eager to carve out time with family and friends and loved ones.”
Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees
An unattended campfire spread to a temporary shelter and several large juniper trees in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area north of Bend late Saturday afternoon, causing no injuries but destroying an estimated $1,000 in personal belongings, a fire official said. The post Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees appeared first on KTVZ.
'This is my life's work': Bend hiker set on creating 14,000-mile American Perimeter Trail
BEND, Ore. — If you've never heard about the American Perimeter Trail, that's because it is not yet built. But it is the dream of a man from Bend to create the 14,000-mile trail for hikers and backpackers. And he's already gone to amazing lengths to get it started.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ In case you missed them: This week’s Central Oregon Daily News features
Every weekday, Central Oregon Daily News brings you original features that highlight that makes living on the High Desert so special. Here is a look back at this past week’s Weekly Features in case you missed them. You can watch new episodes on Good Morning Central Oregon and Central Oregon Daily News on KOHD/ABC and KBNZ/CBS.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3rd Redmond ‘Safe Parking’ location approved
A program in Redmond to help those who are living in their cars is expanding. The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners approved a third location for the Safe Parking program that’s run by Mountain View Community Development. That will be located on county property near SE 7th Street and SE Evergreen Avenue in east Redmond.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Historic Bend home about to move for Bend North Corridor Project
A historic home in northeast Bend is on the move. Instant Landscaping, located next to Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue, plans to move the Nels and Lillian Anderson Farmstead House 700 yards down the road next Tuesday. The relocation is needed due to the Bend North Corridor Project,...
kbnd.com
HD53 Could Be Sign Of Shifted Political Landscape
REDMOND, OR -- One local race remains so tight, the losing candidate refuses to concede. In House District 53, Democrat Emerson Levy remains ahead of Republican Michael Sipe by a margin of 412 votes. Sipe said in a blog post last week he would not yet concede, and that Levy’s victory declaration was premature.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Neighbors pack Murphy Road gas station hearing, overwhelmingly against it
Some 80 people packed a hearing at Bend City Hall over a proposed gas station and other businesses at the corner of Murphy Road and Brosterhous Road. The project has brought much opposition from neighbors. The project, which includes a brew pub, food truck court and a market, would be...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘I won’t stay in a shelter’: Unhoused Bend resident reacts to camping code
Smokey, an unhoused man who lives on Hunnell Road, has called his trailer his home for years. Central Oregon Daily News has been covering the process of Title 4 — the camping code — through the Bend City Council for months. The council passed it Wednesday night by a narrow 4-3 majority.
kbnd.com
Bend Fire Santa Express Returns Monday November 28th
BEND, OR -- Bend Fire's Santa Express will visit neighborhoods starting Monday, collecting donations for the Salvation Army. Deputy Fire Marshall Dan Derlacki says Bend Fire and Rescue personnel are excited to team up with Santa again this year after a pandemic pause, “We’re asking for new toys, clothing of all types, and then any food to fill out food baskets for the holiday meals. But also, just food baskets in general to give to people and help them out in these holiday times and then throughout the year.”
Six Bend DUII arrests in 48 hours over weekend prompt police advice: Drive sober or get a ride
Bend police made six DUII arrests the weekend, a higher number than usual for a 48-hour period, prompting officers to offer some sober-driving (or ride-sharing) advice for the upcoming holidays while also urging residents to report suspected DUII drivers. The post Six Bend DUII arrests in 48 hours over weekend prompt police advice: Drive sober or get a ride appeared first on KTVZ.
Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County sheriff’s deputies turned to the public Monday evening to help them find a missing 66-year-old Prineville woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left home hours earlier with a red rolling suitcase, possibly trying to get back to Colorado. The sheriff’s office got a call around 4:40 p.m. from The post Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend police make 6 DUII arrests in 48 hours: Here’s where and when
Bend Police arrested six people for DUII in a 48-hour period over the weekend, the department said Monday. That includes four in just over five hours. Here is the timeline of the incidents and arrests. The quotes come from a Bend PD release. Friday, 8:23 p.m. — “Bend Police responded...
