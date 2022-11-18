Read full article on original website
Fox17
Connecting children with families
GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Legacy Adoption Services through Samaritas is celebrating a big milestone during this National Adoption Month. In its 45 years of service, the organization has matched 10,000 children with families. It is one of the largest agencies of its kind in the state - supporting children and families through the foster and adoption process, so they have plenty of success stories.
Fox17
Red Glasses Movement seeks in-kind donations as part of 4th Annual Big Bold Love Day
The Red Glasses Movement is hosting another Big Bold Love Day to help pay it forward to those in need in West Michigan on December 1. The organization is seeking donations to help pregnant mothers and newborn babies in West Michigan:. · Diapers Size: newborn, 5 & 6 diapers.
Fox17
Morning Buzz: November 18
1. Donating blood saves lives, and it's a free, easy way to give back. The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute is holding a blood drive Saturday at Brown Hutcherson Ministries in Grand Rapids. The goal is to increase the supply and improve the health and well-being of the black...
Fox17
Classes at WMU canceled Friday due to snow
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — All campuses at Western Michigan University (WMU) will close Friday at 4 p.m. as snow continues to blanket West Michigan. The university says all classes that were scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. or later will be canceled as a result. We’re told the hockey game...
Fox17
2022 Holidays in the City underway in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A holiday tradition returns to downtown Muskegon this week!. Holidays in the City will be held every week from now through New Year’s Eve, city officials say. We’re told the annual event series begins Friday with the first performance of Inspecting Carol by the Muskegon...
Fox17
Battle Creek issues snow emergency, Christmas parade canceled
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has declared a snow emergency for Saturday, Nov. 19. We’re told the snow emergency goes into effect at noon. Furthermore, the city’s Christmas parade has been canceled. The city says organizers are exploring opportunities to reschedule the parade.
