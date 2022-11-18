Read full article on original website
25-year-old UFC fighter scores incredible 3rd-round knockout with a spinning back kick to her opponent's jaw
Natalia Silva scored the knockout of the night when she beat Tereza Bleda with a spinning back kick to the face.
Boxing Scene
Holly Holm Admits She's Intrigued With The Scenario of Returning To Boxing
Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm admits that she's intrigued by the idea of making a return to the sport of boxing. Holm made her MMA debut in 2011 and eventually went full-time with MMA in 2013. However, she made her boxing debut in 2002, won world titles in several...
Watch: Ex-UFC Star Greg Hardy Floors Hasim Rahman Jr., Secures Decision Win At MF & DAZN: X Series 003
Greg Hardy scored a knockdown and beat Hasim Rahman Jr. in their boxing match. “Prince of War” improved his unbeaten record in pro boxing, while Rahman Jr. has now lost two fights in a row. Former UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy has been enjoying his time in boxing. Just...
Patricio Pitbull slams Illinois commission, scolds Bellator after brother Patricky is forced to wait over 5 hours for medical attention (Photo)
Bellator Featherweight Champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is none too pleased with the Illinois athletic commission and Bellator. Freire’s brother, Patricky, put the Bellator Lightweight Championship on the line against Usman Nurmagomedov inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The title fight served as the co-main event of Bellator 288. Nurmagomedov had a dominant showing and swept the scorecards for a unanimous decision victory. He’s now the new Bellator Lightweight Champion.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Actor Death
The acting and sports world is heartbroken over the death of a prominent actor and fighter on Sunday morning. Jason David Frank, known for playing Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger, has reportedly died at the age of 49. "Jason's family haven't released a statement on his death as of yet,...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
MMAmania.com
Watch UFC’s emotional video tribute to Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson: R.I.P. 1984 - 2022
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) released a heartfelt tribute video to the late Anthony Johnson earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) during the broadcast of UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Johnson, who is widely regarded as one of the best knockout artists...
Jake Paul reacts to Dillon Danis’ “staged” altercation with KSI: “Then you go outside and get your ass whooped by some real ones”
Undefeated boxer Jake Paul has reacted to yesterday’s “staged” altercation between Dillon Danis and KSI. Danis, who rose to fame as Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach, crashed yesterday’s Misfits 003 boxing weigh-ins and wound up getting into two separate altercations. The Bellator MMA fighter originally got...
ComicBook
MJF Wins the AEW World Championship in AEW Full Gear's Main Event Thanks to Crucial Betrayal
MJF won the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night thanks to a critical betrayal by William Regal. When the match's initial referee was knocked down, Friedman debated using the Dynamite Diamond Ring only for Regal to shout him down. Moxley then got Max trapped in a Bulldog Choke and forced a tap out, but the second referee who had been added in was knocked out in the process. As Regal instructed Moxley to alert the first referee as he was slowly making his way to his feet, Regal casually slid a pair of brass knuckles over to Max. The young man slipped them on, bashed Moxley in the face and pinned him for the win.
Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Islam Makhachev 'gonna finish this guy' Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284
TORONTO – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Alexander Volkanovski will present a threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, but it won’t be enough. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight titleholder, will move up a weight class when he challenges UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov’s star pupil Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) for lightweight gold in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
Christian Lee wants crossover fight with Islam Makhachev: 'We'll see who's the real best lightweight'
After he captured a second ONE Championship title, Christian Lee wants to go after the UFC’s best. Lee (17-4), ONE Championship’s lightweight title holder, had a comeback for the ages when he rallied to TKO Kiamrian Abbasov to capture the welterweight title in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 4 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Connor McGregor Hits Back At Khabib For Insult: “Your Fathers Plan is Never Complete Because You Quit and Ran”
More than four years removed from their UFC 229 showdown, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still far from slowing down. Appearing at a public speaking engagement in Toronto, Nurmagomedov spoke about the recent success of his fight team, including Islam Makhachev’s defeat of Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship. ‘The Eagle’ also spoke about newly crowned champion Usman Nurmagomedov who bested Patricky Pitbull to become the Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder on Friday night.
Khamzat Chimaev strongly rejects Francis Ngannou’s fighter pay gripe: “He was speaking about living outside before”
Khamzat Chimaev has hit out at Francis Ngannou for criticising the Ultimate Fighting Championship over fighter pay. For the last few years, fighter pay has been a big issue in the UFC. From champions to contenders and beyond, many have had a thing or two to say on the matter.
Popculture
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
Boxing Scene
Keith Thurman Wanted $10 Million To Fight Jaron Ennis, Says Boots' Father, Trainer Bozy
Keith Thurman wanted a pretty penny to face blue-chip prospect Jaron Ennis. Ennis’ father and trainer Bozy recently revealed that “One Time” wanted an eight-figure payday to face off against “Boots”. “Thurman wanted $10 million to fight Boots. Come on, man. You don’t make $10...
Spinning Back Clique: Gilbert Burns-Jorge Masvidal feud, Bellator's choice for Fedor's farewell, more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week’s panel of Mike Bohn, Matthew Wells and Brian “Goze” Garcia will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate:
MMA Fighting
2022 PFL Championship Fight Week, Episode 3: ‘Just make me a killer’
It’s fight week at PFL, and the fighters competing at the 2022 PFL Championships are getting ready for battle. The tournament-based promotion has released a behind-the-scenes companion for the finals of its fourth season. The Nov. 25 fight card not only marks the end of the season and tournament finals, but the promotion’s jump to pay-per-view.
itrwrestling.com
Fan Footage Of Crowd Fight During AEW Full Gear Tag Title Match Unveiled (VIDEO)
AEW Full Gear 2022 saw an incredible amount of action in the ring with multiple titles on the line as well as several grudge matches. However, it appears that not all the fighting took place in the confines of the squared circle. During the AEW World Tag Team Championship match...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several Wrestling Stars Comment On The Tragic Passing Of Jason David Frank
Earlier today news surfaced that 49-year-old actor Jason David Frank, best known for his role as the Green Ranger in the Mighty Morphin Power Ranger television series, tragically passed away. Aside from acting Frank also competed as a martial artist, and had five MMA fights under his belt (4 amateur and 1 professional).
