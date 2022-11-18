Read full article on original website
NHL
Goligoski receives ATV from Wild during 1,000th game ceremony
Defenseman honored for milestone in pregame ceremony on Saturday. Alex Goligoski has some hot new wheels thanks to the Minnesota Wild. The veteran defenseman was gifted a Polaris ATV by the Wild during his 1,000th game ceremony on Saturday. Minnesota honored Goligoski for reaching the milestone before their game against...
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
NHL
What to expect on '90s Night
New 3rd jerseys will debut Wednesday as Buffalo takes on St. Louis. The Buffalo Sabres are turning back the clock on Wednesday for '90s Night presented by The BFLO Store. The team will take the ice in their new black and red third jerseys for the first time as they face the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
NHL
30 All-Time Best Draft Choices | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs through his list of 30 best all-time draft choices. Within a space of eight years, the New Jersey Devils annexed three Stanley Cups and came close to making it four titles in 2001. Each triumph -- not to mention seasons before and after the title years --...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Golden Knights
The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in an important early-season Pacific Division meeting. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. RECENT VIDEOS. BY THE NUMBERS. RECENT BLOGS...
NHL
Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
NHL
Malkin's 1,000th Game is a Perfect Night
"Everything is perfect tonight," he said. His teammates, the organization and his family came together to make the road contest that way for Malkin, with his wife Anna and their 6-year-old son Nikita traveling there to surprise the franchise center - who is just the second player in Penguins history to appear in all 1,000 games with the team.
NHL
State Your Case: Will Karlsson have 100 points this season for Sharks?
NHL.com writers debate if 32-year-old can be first defenseman to reach total since 1991-92 Erik Karlsson has gotten off to an incredible start this season. The San Jose Sharks defenseman has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists), tied for third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (35 points; 16 goals, 19 assists) and Leon Draisaitl (31 points; 11 goals, 20 assists). He leads League defensemen in points; Adam Fox of the New York Rangers is second with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Hurricanes
WINNIPEG - A familiar face returns to Winnipeg tonight as the Jets close out a three-game home stand. Paul Stastny, who played 146 regular season games in a Jets jersey, comes into the Manitoba capital with his new squad - the Carolina Hurricanes - with both teams trying to get back in the win column.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blue Jackets 5, Panthers 3
From a lack of high-danger chances to more goals for Matthew Tkachuk, here are five takeaways from Sunday's loss in Columbus. Even with sizeable advantages in both shot attempts and scoring chances, the Florida Panthers saw their losing streak hit three games with a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday.
NHL
Goligoski, Wild defeat Hurricanes in OT to end three-game slide
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 come-from-behind win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. Goligoski, who was honored by the Wild in a pregame ceremony for playing in his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 20,...
NHL
Hossa joined by family, teammates as Blackhawks retire No. 81
CHICAGO -- Marian Hossa was all smiles as the Chicago Blackhawks lifted his No. 81 to the rafters at United Center prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Former Blackhawks color analyst Eddie Olczyk, who now does the same job for the Seattle Kraken, emceed the 45-minute...
NHL
Optional Skate for Devils, Preparing for Four Games in Six Nights | NOTEB
The Devils two-game homestand wraps up tomorrow hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs. Only select players will be on the ice this afternoon at 12 p.m. for today's Devils practice. After a big victory last night against the Oilers, the Devils have a ton of hockey on the horizon in quick succession. The club will play four games in six nights starting on Wednesday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils
The Oilers look to end New Jersey's 12-game win streak on Monday when they open up a three-game road trip in New York. The Edmonton Oilers will try to cool the red-hot New Jersey Devils and end their 12-game win streak on Monday night when they open up a three-game road trip through New York at the Prudential Center.
NHL
No Monday Blues As Devils Extend Winning Streak to Thirteen | GAME STORY
Vitek Vanecek shines in Devils 5-2 win against the Oilers. There were probably no Sunday Scaries for the Devils last night, because there were certainly no Monday Blues. The Devils have tied a franchise record with their thirteenth consecutive victory, beating the Edmonton Oilers for the second time during the current streak.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Flames
Winless in their last six games, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-4) are home on Monday to take on Darryl Sutter's Calgary Flames (8-7-2) on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
Hossa praised as 'great human' before number to be retired by Blackhawks
CHICAGO -- Marian Hossa has known since last season that his number would be retired by the Chicago Blackhawks. What he'll feel when it happens, however, is still uncertain. "I'm sure everything's going to come down to that moment, but I'll surprise myself," Hossa said Wednesday. He'll find out when...
NHL
STONE COLE'D
PHILADELPHIA - Hitting 400 NHL games is a heckuva milestone for any player. "This was always my dream growing up, so to be blessed and fortunate enough to play 400 is a pretty cool thing," said Blake Coleman Monday after the team's morning skate. He did it in style, collecting...
NHL
Joshua of Canucks denounces racial slur toward brother in NCAA game
'There's no room for that in this game and in life in general,' forward says. Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua said "there's no room" in hockey for the racist slurs that were allegedly aimed toward his younger brother by an opposing player during a Big Ten game. Jagger Joshua, a...
NHL
Devils proving they're for real with 13-game winning streak
NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils are fast, fun, fearless and on fire. They've proven to the rest of the NHL that they're not the same Devils from the last decade, a team that went to the Stanley Cup Playoffs once since 2013. But most importantly, the hottest team in the NHL has proven to itself it knows what it takes to win.
