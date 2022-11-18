ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

Stabbing in Herriman park leads to one in custody

By Derick Fox
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pa8sK_0jFy34ia00

HERRIMAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – One man was stabbed and another was taken into custody after the two reportedly got into a verbal argument that turned physical in Herriman on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The incident took place just before 6 p.m. at the K9 Memorial Dog Park in Herriman. Police say two men, aged 61 and 37, got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical fight. The unidentified 61-year-old man allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and “inflicted stab wounds” to the younger man.

When officers arrived, the younger man was provided medical attention and taken to a local hospital by ambulance. He has been listed in stable condition.

The older man was reportedly compliant with officers and was transported to the Herriman Police Department to be interviewed by detectives.

Officials are reportedly still investigating the incident and say they have received statements from multiple witnesses who were at the scene.

No other information has been provided at this time.

ABC4

