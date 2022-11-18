Read full article on original website
Related
Where Will Santa Ana’s New Police Oversight Panel Go Under a New City Council?
A 50-year push for police oversight in Santa Ana has now birthed a civilian watchdog panel, after years of study and two unanimous votes by City Council members this month. Final approval came Nov. 15. The next day, police officers made an afternoon traffic stop of a car off South...
Treseder: Irvine City Council Vote to Stand with Women Against Abuse
In 2017, a student told me a high-ranking professor had sexually assaulted her. At the time, I chaired the Ecology and Evolutionary Biology department at the University of California at Irvine. I believed this student because, one and most importantly, women of all ages on and off campus face sexual violence or threats of sexual violence all the time; and because, two, the same professor had sexually harassed me.
Irvine Voters on Track to Reject Lincoln Club-Backed Candidates
Irvine’s elections were some of the tightest city races in Orange County this year, but just over a week after election night, voters are on track to create a Democratic supermajority on their City Council. Councilman Larry Agran and UC Irvine Professor Kathleen Treseder are poised to win both...
oc-breeze.com
John Moorlach concedes race for Mayor of Costa Mesa
It has been an amazing honor to serve the residents of Orange County as their Treasurer-Tax Collector, to serve the former Second District as their County Supervisor, and to serve the former 37th Senate District as their State Senator. And as a candidate for Mayor, it was a privilege to walk neighborhoods, meet with friends, view old haunts, and reflect on my 46 years of involvement in Costa Mesa.
Stanton To Broadcast City Council Meetings Beginning in December
Stanton residents will be able to view City Council meetings live via Zoom beginning Dec. 1, despite reservations by some council members about public participation and the financial impact of broadcasting. The Stanton City Council voted 4-0 in October, with Councilmember Gary Taylor absent, to proceed with the shift from...
oc-breeze.com
OC Sheriff sees increase in retail theft arrests, recovery of property after implementing proactive enforcement efforts
Proactive enforcement efforts in response to an increase in retail theft activity has resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects responsible for stealing nearly $43,000 in property during more than 52 retail theft incidents. Since Oct. 4, OC Sheriff’s Mission Viejo Police Services (MVPS) responded to an increased number of...
Barger Thanks Governor Newsom For Declaring State Of Emergency For Route Fire Repairs
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger thanked Governor Gavin Newsom Monday for declaring a state of emergency, allowing state and federal funds to be used to help relieve the damage caused by the Route Fire. In a letter sent to Newsom Monday, Barger expressed her appreciation for his recent State of Emergency Proclamation that directs ...
Former OC prosecutor at center of harassment scandal dies
A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
Former Federal Agent From Riverside County Gets 10 Years in Prison
A Riverside County man who worked as a federal agent was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles to more than 10 years behind bars for using his access to closely controlled government databases in exchange for cash.
foxla.com
Ex-LAUSD teacher had pattern of raping, marrying students: attorney
LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit has been filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Bell High School accusing a former teacher of sexually abusing at least five girls. The suspect, Jeffrey Scott Jones of Huntington Beach, was hired by LAUSD in the mid-to-late 1980s to teach English at Bell High School. Jones taught for 27 years at Bell High School in Bell and Gahr High School in Cerritos.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Serious Management & Transparency Problems Persist at the Embattled OC Power Authority
The board — which is chaired by Irvine City Councilman Mike Carroll — took its vote the day before a new slate of Council candidates in Huntington Beach, who campaigned on the promise to pull out of OCPA, won election. Sources also say that the Orange County Board of Supervisors will soon discuss pulling the County out of OCPA as well. That would leave just Irvine, Fullerton and Buena Park as member cities. If Huntington Beach and the County exit, it is unclear whether enough ratepayers would be left to keep OCPA afloat.
OC boater finds floating torpedo off Dana Point
A recreational boater discovered a lightweight torpedo floating off the coast of Dana Point in Orange County Monday.The torpedo, used for training, was later recovered by U.S. Navy and Orange County Sheriff's bomb experts.The boater was out looking for dolphins when he saw the torpedo floating in the water about 30 feet away and called the Harbor Patrol, according to the Orange County Register.He stayed at the scene to warn other boaters before personnel arrived to pick up the torpedo.A Navy commander told the Register the torpedo has no explosives, and had been dropped by aircraft or ships in training. He said most training torpedoes are later picked up but are sometimes missed.
DEA warns of major spike in fentanyl poisoning deaths in L.A. County
Fentanyl poisoning is killing the region’s residents, particularly young people, on an unprecedented level, according to DEA Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner.
O.C. teacher accused of attacking teen student
A 39-year-old music and dance instructor is scheduled to be arraigned next month on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Orange, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Traffic accident leaves one dead, two injured in Orange County
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – The driver was killed and two passengers were critically injured after a Mercedes-Benz slammed into the rear of a parked box truck. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. at 3334 westbound Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Newport Beach Fire Department. The crash remained...
1 person killed, two others seriously injured in Newport Beach crash
A man lost his life Sunday after the Mercedes Benz he was in crashed into a box truck on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach. Two other people were inside the vehicle, a man and woman, and both were transported to Mission Hospital, according to CBSLA Reporter Michele Gile. The crash took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday at the 3344 block of PCH. All lanes of PCH between Hoag and Riverside Drives were closed while police conducted its investigation.
orangecountytribune.com
Three races too close to call
With just 14,491 votes left to process after today (Monday), three local elections remain too close to call … probably. In the Ocean View School District, voters are choosing three trustees for the governing board. Morgan Westmoreland now has a 57-vote lead over John Briscoe for the third seat. The Orange County Registrar of Voters reports Morgan Westmoreland with 12,631 votes (19.52 percent) to 12,574 votes (19.44 percent) for Briscoe.
Lawyer: Driver in sheriff’s academy crash fell asleep
The driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week fell asleep at the wheel while driving to work, his attorney told a newspaper Monday.
SoCal man gets over 17 years in prison for cannabis pen fraud
A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team was sentenced Monday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens.
Cadet Now on Life Support As Driver Speaks Out, Says ‘Didn’t Intentionally’ Ram Sheriff Recruits
One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV last Wednesday now is in “grave condition” and on life support. Meanwhile, the motorist who struck the group of cadets spoke out for the first time since the crash,...
Voice of OC
Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.https://voiceofoc.org/
Comments / 3