Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
COUNTY GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES THURSDAY CLOSURE
Douglas County government has announced that all offices will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. In addition, some departments may have limited hours or be lightly staffed on Friday. Residents should call ahead to see if the department they want to do business with has staff available to assist them. For general inquiries call 672-3311.
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.22.22
Sunrise Enterprises Director of Operations Savannah Jones talks about the non-profit organization and its need for support from the community. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 11 22 22.
kqennewsradio.com
LAW ENFORCEMENT ELVES SOUGHT FOR SHOP WITH A COP
Roseburg Police are seeking volunteers to join them at the “Shop with a Cop” event for local children sponsored by local businesses and residents via Christmas for Kids of Douglas County and by Walmart on Saturday December 3rd. During the event, law enforcement officers are expected to take...
kqennewsradio.com
CREWS DEALING WITH TWO SLASH FIRES IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies are dealing with two slash fires in the county. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said Saturday afternoon just past 2:30 p.m. DFPA firefighters and staff from the Glide Rural Protection District responded to an estimated 150-acre fire a half-mile north of Hinkle Creek, and about 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Pope said DFPA and private landowners are current engaged in fire suppression. Fire activity is slow moving and not a threat to structures or homes.
kqennewsradio.com
OPTIMIST CLUB WITH SANTA HOTLINE
The Roseburg Optimist Club will have a Santa Hotline on Tuesday December 6th. The hotline will only be available from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Kids can speak to Santa that night by calling 440-4393. Go to: https://www.facebook.com/RoseburgOptimistClub/ for more information about the Roseburg Optimist Club.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE FIRE IN PATROL STATUS, ONE IN MOP-UP STATUS
Staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association says one fire is in patrol status and one is in mop-up status, after they were discovered Saturday afternoon. Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said at the Brown Mountain Fire, 15 miles east of Sutherlin, active fire suppression by private landowners took place throughout the weekend. The 150-acre fire was limited to a logging unit location. Landowner crews will continue heat and smoke checks and patrol the unit area for several days to come.
kqennewsradio.com
2022 DOUGLAS COUNTY CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY IS SUNDAY
The 2022 Douglas County Christmas Tree will be lighted on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. in front of the courthouse. The family-friendly event is open to kids of all ages. The ceremony is a collaborative effort of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, the City of Roseburg and First Christian Church. The evening will include music from the Geneva Academy Honor Choir, a fun musical stage production from Occasionally Yours Party Rentals, plus a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. First Christian Church will have its traditional nativity scene on display with refreshments served by the Miss Douglas County Scholarship Program.
kqennewsradio.com
INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY FOLLOWING STABBING
An investigation is underway following a stabbing Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 911 dispatchers received a call shortly after 12:00 a.m. regarding a man who had been stabbed while engaged in a physical altercation at a residence in the 3000 block of Joseph Street in Roseburg. The caller said the suspect had left on foot.
kqennewsradio.com
MORNING CONVERSATION 11.21.22
The Roseburg Rotary Club 2022 Festival of Lights began Sunday night. Brian Prawitz talks about the 30th annual event. Click here to download for later listening; 830 11 21 22.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL PAIR FOR GUN AND DRUG CHARGES
Sutherlin Police jailed two residents on gun and drug charges after an incident Saturday night. Captain Kurt Sorenson said at about 7:00 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of East Sixth Avenue after a report of suspicious circumstances. Sorenson said a caller indicated that two people who didn’t belong in the area were there and were associated with two vehicles. Officers found 40-year old Joshua Rummel and 28-year old Sarah Burdett in the street, loading items from one car to the other.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed a transient for a previous alleged burglary, late Monday night. An RPD report said shortly before 11:00 p.m. the 24-year old was located in the area of Southeast Stephens Street near Southeast Mosher Avenue. She was a suspect in the incident which occurred on Sunday at a property in the 1400 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The transient was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. She was detained without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged harassment incident on Friday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. 30-year old Brendan Flaeschel was contacted regarding a trespassing complaint at a business in the 2400 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. The man allegedly refused to leave and was taken into custody when he resisted arrest. Flaeschel was charged with two counts of harassment and for second-degree criminal trespass. He was held on $5,000 bail.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII WRECK
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged DUII wreck on Saturday night. An RPD report said shortly before 7:30 p.m. a man was driving westbound in the 2100 block of West Harvard Avenue when his pickup was hit from behind by a woman driving a sedan. This caused the victim to drive over the sidewalk and crash into a ditch. A third driver was eastbound on Harvard and witnessed the crash. The woman then drove into that man’s lane and struck his van.
kqennewsradio.com
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY EXTENDED THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT
An Air Stagnation Advisory has been extended through Friday at 10:00 p.m. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said stagnant air is expected to continue, leading to deteriorating air quality. The Advisory area includes central Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County. An Urgent Weather Message said...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER INJURY TRAFFIC CRASH
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital after an injury traffic crash on Sunday. A report from Roseburg Police said just before 11:00 a.m. officers responded to the corner of West Harvard Avenue and West Fairhaven Street, where they observed a pickup overturned in the eastbound lane of Harvard. The officers contacted both drivers and determined that the driver of a sedan performed a dangerous left turn after leaving a business.
kqennewsradio.com
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY CONTINUES THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
An Air Stagnation Advisory continues through Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. for central Douglas County and surrounding areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. The Advisory areas includes Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County. Diminished air...
Comments / 0