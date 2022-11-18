The 2022 Douglas County Christmas Tree will be lighted on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. in front of the courthouse. The family-friendly event is open to kids of all ages. The ceremony is a collaborative effort of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, the City of Roseburg and First Christian Church. The evening will include music from the Geneva Academy Honor Choir, a fun musical stage production from Occasionally Yours Party Rentals, plus a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. First Christian Church will have its traditional nativity scene on display with refreshments served by the Miss Douglas County Scholarship Program.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO