Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County
CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County, Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to VDN, Tyrese Craft was wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash resulting in Shakelia Ellis’s death. Vicksburg Daily...
Brandon PD: Man arrested for cutting, pistol-whipping girlfriend before hiding in woods
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after allegedly cutting and pistol-whipping his girlfriend before darting into the nearby woods. According to Brandon Police Chief Wayne Dearman, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Cherry Hill Circle in Brandon where...
What happened to Angela Shiers Barrentine? Family seeks answers in 2004 cold case
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Thanksgiving celebrations are still bittersweet for a Vicksburg family, as they continue looking for answers about what happened to their loved one 18 years ago. Angela Shiers Barrentine was 27 years old when she was last seen alive on Thanksgiving Day 2004. Warren County Sheriff Martin...
Man driving Hell Cat leads Capitol Police on chase ending on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after leading Capitol Police on a chase which would come to an end on the interstate. According to authorities, the pursuit began when a man driving a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat would not stop for a traffic violation. A chase then...
Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
18-wheeler crash causes I-20 shutdown in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is still backed up in Vicksburg on I-20 West between Clay Street and Indiana Avenue. According to Vicksburg Police, an 18-wheeler crashed along the guardrails and was jackknifed in the middle of the roadway. Authorities say the driver is from Irving, Texas, and fell asleep...
Coroner: Man killed in car crash in Rankin County
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a car crash in Rankin County Friday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Phillip Skipper was traveling south on Highway 49 in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. According to MHP, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. MHP says Skipper...
Train strikes logging truck in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A train struck a logging truck shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, south of Hazlehurst in Copiah County. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the railroad crossing at Bealle and Spitchley Roads is in a remote, wooded area that is difficult to access. Deputies are on...
Apartment manager frustrated with potholes affecting residents, children
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local apartment manager is fed up with the potholes near the apartment complex. Linnie Harrington oversees the Wood Village Apartments and says the road leading to it is a nightmare. “I want this road fixed. This is a Jackson city street. It’s less than a...
Failed candidate makes unfounded claims about stolen drives, Dominion voting machines when requesting ballot exam
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The candidate who lost to incumbent Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson plans to review Hinds County’s ballots next week, claiming some equipment was stolen during the election without proof and alleging Dominion voting machines were also involved. Republican Brian Flowers filed paperwork on Monday, requesting a...
Game of the Week: West Point and Vicksburg meet in MHSAA 5A semifinal with hopes of clinching state championship birth
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The West Point Green Wave and the Vicksburg Gators will battle for the MHSAA 5A North State Championship Friday in WLBT’s Game of the Week. Both teams sit at a (10-2) record on the year, but that is not the only thing the Gators and Green Wave have in common.
JMAA chairman’s term to expire Sunday after mayor pulls item that could have reconfirmed him
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another shakeup on the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority board could be coming next week. The Jackson City Council was expected to decide whether to re-confirm JMAA commissioner and chairman Lt. Col. (Ret) Lucius Wright. Instead, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba pulled the item before the meeting began.
City of Vicksburg launches housing revitalization initiative
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg launched a Housing Revitalization Initiative with the help of the NAACP. The goal is to provide safe and stable housing in the city. The program also provides a helping hand to residents who can’t afford to fix up their homes. “We...
Corps identifies $140M in long-term needs for Curtis, Fewell plants
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An estimated $140 million could be needed to shore up problems at the city of Jackson’s two surface water treatment facilities, according to a recent assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. WLBT recently obtained a copy of the “Resiliency Playbook” drawn up by...
World Cup fans gather in Belhaven for the big game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fertile Ground Brewery in Belhaven hosted over 200 people Monday when Team USA officially kicked off their World Cup journey against Wales. The brewery opened earlier this year and had everything for fans to enjoy Friday’s game as the U.S. took on England in a highly anticipated matchup.
Jackson retailers believe Black Friday event is becoming a thing of the past
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When you think of Black Friday, many think of shoppers waiting in long lines and customers tripping over one another to get to the lowest-priced items. However, store owners say today that the hype has since died down due to changes in retail. “I don’t think...
Volunteers prepare over 1,500 meals through Salvation Army on Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Salvation Army was packed with smiles and love from volunteers who prepared Thanksgiving meals Thursday. Volunteers from all over the metro area came to the Beasley Road location to dedicate their time to feeding the elderly and homeless. “Everybody is here, Jackson state is here,...
Architect hired to draw up plans for Thalia Mara Hall renovations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Major renovations are on tap for Jackson’s municipal auditorium, and hopefully they’ll be mostly completed in time for the International Ballet Competition next year. Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved spending up to $90,000 on a contract with Cooke Douglass Farr Lemons Architects and...
