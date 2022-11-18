ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolton, MS

WLBT

Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County, Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to VDN, Tyrese Craft was wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash resulting in Shakelia Ellis’s death. Vicksburg Daily...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

18-wheeler crash causes I-20 shutdown in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is still backed up in Vicksburg on I-20 West between Clay Street and Indiana Avenue. According to Vicksburg Police, an 18-wheeler crashed along the guardrails and was jackknifed in the middle of the roadway. Authorities say the driver is from Irving, Texas, and fell asleep...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Coroner: Man killed in car crash in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a car crash in Rankin County Friday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Phillip Skipper was traveling south on Highway 49 in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. According to MHP, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. MHP says Skipper...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Train strikes logging truck in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A train struck a logging truck shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, south of Hazlehurst in Copiah County. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the railroad crossing at Bealle and Spitchley Roads is in a remote, wooded area that is difficult to access. Deputies are on...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WLBT

City of Vicksburg launches housing revitalization initiative

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg launched a Housing Revitalization Initiative with the help of the NAACP. The goal is to provide safe and stable housing in the city. The program also provides a helping hand to residents who can’t afford to fix up their homes. “We...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Corps identifies $140M in long-term needs for Curtis, Fewell plants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An estimated $140 million could be needed to shore up problems at the city of Jackson’s two surface water treatment facilities, according to a recent assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. WLBT recently obtained a copy of the “Resiliency Playbook” drawn up by...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

World Cup fans gather in Belhaven for the big game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fertile Ground Brewery in Belhaven hosted over 200 people Monday when Team USA officially kicked off their World Cup journey against Wales. The brewery opened earlier this year and had everything for fans to enjoy Friday’s game as the U.S. took on England in a highly anticipated matchup.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Volunteers prepare over 1,500 meals through Salvation Army on Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Salvation Army was packed with smiles and love from volunteers who prepared Thanksgiving meals Thursday. Volunteers from all over the metro area came to the Beasley Road location to dedicate their time to feeding the elderly and homeless. “Everybody is here, Jackson state is here,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Architect hired to draw up plans for Thalia Mara Hall renovations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Major renovations are on tap for Jackson’s municipal auditorium, and hopefully they’ll be mostly completed in time for the International Ballet Competition next year. Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved spending up to $90,000 on a contract with Cooke Douglass Farr Lemons Architects and...
JACKSON, MS

