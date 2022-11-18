ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kttn.com

Bright Futures Trenton to hold clothing giveaway on December 11

Clothing for kids will be offered at two churches in Trenton on Sunday, December 11, 2022. A third location also will offer clothing, not limited to children. A spokesman for Bright Kids Bright Futures said collected items will be offered free of charge from 3 until 5 pm on December 11th at the First Baptist Church and the First Assembly of God Church.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Top winners announced in Chillicothe Holiday Parade

The Grand Marshal winner at the Chillicothe Chamber Holiday Parade on Saturday was Boy Scout Troop 120. Placing first in the float divisions were Cornerstone Church among youth, Chemically Dependent Salon among businesses and organizations, and Bishop Hogan Memorial School among non-profits. Tri-County was first in the band division. There...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Loraine Kay (Carter) Gannon

Loraine Kay Gannon, an 86-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 7:10 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Baptist Home in Chillicothe, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 until service time Saturday. Open viewing will be Friday at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to the Baptist Home and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Spickard Board of Education announces results of meeting on November 21st

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance renewal on November 21st. The renewal included a 5.9% increase. Superintendent Erica Eakes reports there was a $3,670.56 increase in the yearly premium. The board voted to increase the employee contribution by $50 per paycheck. An employee...
SPICKARD, MO
kttn.com

Boil advisory issued for Jamesport

The community of Jamesport reports a precautionary boil advisory has been issued following the replacement of a fire hydrant. Jamesport city hall reports the advisory continues until noon on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, for water customers.
JAMESPORT, MO
kttn.com

“Moms Breaking the Silence” to hold free seminars on grieving a loved one’s death and suicide prevention

Moms Breaking the Silence will hold seminars for individuals grieving a loved one’s death during the holidays and a suicide prevention training in Brookfield. The Surviving the Holidays seminars will be at the Moms Breaking the Silence office at 201 North Main on December 5th and 12th from 6 to 8 pm. The free seminars will help participants prepare for the holidays and discover hope for the future.
BROOKFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Dennis Robin Ely

Dennis Robin Ely, 62 died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. Dennis was born July 27, 1960, in Bethany, Missouri. Survivors include Wife: Brenda Ely, Bethany; Son: Robin Dennis Ely, Bethany; Granddaughter: Taylor Ely, Bethany; Daughter: DeLisa Ely (Jim Coss) Ely, Bethany; Sister: Edna Johnson, Pattonsburg; 4 granddaughters + Taylor; 1 grandson; Several great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; Nieces and nephews.
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Betty M. (Hill) High

Betty M. High, 96, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 12:10 A.M., Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 25, 2022, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Newtown Cemetery. Family visitation will...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Doris Faye (Raymo) Pilcher

Mrs. Doris F. Pilcher, 91, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 4:30 P.M., Monday, November 21, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, November 25, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary: Montana Ray Akers

Montana Ray Akers, age 19, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Montana was born the son of Maria Fletcher Akers and Daniel Akers on November 25, 2002, in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Lita Pelton on October 22, 2022, she survives of the home. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, riding 4-wheelers, playing cards, watching football on Sundays, and spending time with his family. He was a huge Chiefs fan.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Galt Board of Aldermen approve increase in water and sewer rates

The Galt Board of Aldermen approved ordinances on November 16th to increase water and sewer rates for residential and commercial customers. The new rates include commencing with the first 1,000 gallons or a fraction of that, water usage will be billed at a base rate of $20 inclusive per month per service connection. Each subsequent 1,000 gallons will be billed at a usage rate of $10 per 1,000 gallons.
GALT, MO
kttn.com

Vehicle flees from Trenton police, attempt by Livingston County authorities to stop vehicle results in high-speed pursuit

Chillicothe Police report the driver was apprehended after eluding officers in Trenton early Sunday morning. A Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive after it reportedly fled from officers in Trenton. As other officers approached the vehicle, it drove off. The Livingston...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Cameron teenager injured when pickup she was driving hits ditch

A Cameron teenager was hurt Saturday night when the pickup truck she was driving went off a country road and hit a ditch. The 17-year-old girl was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles east of Cameron on Barwick Drive...
CAMERON, MO

