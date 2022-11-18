Read full article on original website
Gallatin Seventh-Day Adventist Church to host religious liberty seminar
A man from the Chicago area will be the speaker at a religious liberty seminar at the Gallatin Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 1207 S Clay Street. Timothy Casey will speak at “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” on November 26th. The event will start at 9:45...
Audio: King and Queen announced for annual Festival of Trees event on November 26th
The King and Queen have been announced for the Gifted Group’s 14th Annual Festival of Trees in Trenton on November 26th. Brody Polk and Missy Rowlette were chosen by the group and will be in the parade. The lineup for the parade will begin at the Trenton High School...
Bright Futures Trenton to hold clothing giveaway on December 11
Clothing for kids will be offered at two churches in Trenton on Sunday, December 11, 2022. A third location also will offer clothing, not limited to children. A spokesman for Bright Kids Bright Futures said collected items will be offered free of charge from 3 until 5 pm on December 11th at the First Baptist Church and the First Assembly of God Church.
Top winners announced in Chillicothe Holiday Parade
The Grand Marshal winner at the Chillicothe Chamber Holiday Parade on Saturday was Boy Scout Troop 120. Placing first in the float divisions were Cornerstone Church among youth, Chemically Dependent Salon among businesses and organizations, and Bishop Hogan Memorial School among non-profits. Tri-County was first in the band division. There...
University of Missouri Extension to host free farm tax workshops in December
The University of Missouri Extension will host free farm tax workshops in December to update farmers and ranchers on farm and individual tax filings. Locations will include Unionville and Princeton in this area. MU Extension agriculture business specialist Mary Sobba said farmers can attend via Zoom or in person at...
Obituary & Services: Loraine Kay (Carter) Gannon
Loraine Kay Gannon, an 86-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 7:10 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Baptist Home in Chillicothe, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 until service time Saturday. Open viewing will be Friday at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to the Baptist Home and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Spickard Board of Education announces results of meeting on November 21st
The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance renewal on November 21st. The renewal included a 5.9% increase. Superintendent Erica Eakes reports there was a $3,670.56 increase in the yearly premium. The board voted to increase the employee contribution by $50 per paycheck. An employee...
Boil advisory issued for Jamesport
The community of Jamesport reports a precautionary boil advisory has been issued following the replacement of a fire hydrant. Jamesport city hall reports the advisory continues until noon on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, for water customers.
“Moms Breaking the Silence” to hold free seminars on grieving a loved one’s death and suicide prevention
Moms Breaking the Silence will hold seminars for individuals grieving a loved one’s death during the holidays and a suicide prevention training in Brookfield. The Surviving the Holidays seminars will be at the Moms Breaking the Silence office at 201 North Main on December 5th and 12th from 6 to 8 pm. The free seminars will help participants prepare for the holidays and discover hope for the future.
Obituary & Services: Dennis Robin Ely
Dennis Robin Ely, 62 died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. Dennis was born July 27, 1960, in Bethany, Missouri. Survivors include Wife: Brenda Ely, Bethany; Son: Robin Dennis Ely, Bethany; Granddaughter: Taylor Ely, Bethany; Daughter: DeLisa Ely (Jim Coss) Ely, Bethany; Sister: Edna Johnson, Pattonsburg; 4 granddaughters + Taylor; 1 grandson; Several great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; Nieces and nephews.
Gilman City Board of Education announces results of meeting from November 16th
The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education November 16th approved insurance rates for the 2023 year. The board will still pay 100% of the $5,000 deductible monthly premiums of $516.83. That is an increase of 3.9%. Employees will be able to get a deductible of $3,000 at a cost to the employee of $34.90 monthly.
Obituary & Services: Betty M. (Hill) High
Betty M. High, 96, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 12:10 A.M., Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 25, 2022, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Newtown Cemetery. Family visitation will...
Obituary & Services: Doris Faye (Raymo) Pilcher
Mrs. Doris F. Pilcher, 91, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 4:30 P.M., Monday, November 21, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, November 25, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton.
Gallatin Board of Education approves insurance renewal for 2023, vote to hold election for open board positions
The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education on November 16th approved liability and property insurance renewal for 2023. The insurance is through CPSK. The board decided to start a snow removal bidding process and an updated Procurement Policy was approved. The board voted to hold an election on April 4, 2023,...
Obituary: Montana Ray Akers
Montana Ray Akers, age 19, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Montana was born the son of Maria Fletcher Akers and Daniel Akers on November 25, 2002, in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Lita Pelton on October 22, 2022, she survives of the home. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, riding 4-wheelers, playing cards, watching football on Sundays, and spending time with his family. He was a huge Chiefs fan.
Missouri State Auditor issues audit of the city of Polo in Caldwell County; review initiated by citizen petition
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her office’s audit of the city of Polo, located in Caldwell County in northwest Missouri. City residents requested the audit through the petition process. The audit resulted in a rating of “good.”. The audit found that the city has not adequately...
Galt Board of Aldermen approve increase in water and sewer rates
The Galt Board of Aldermen approved ordinances on November 16th to increase water and sewer rates for residential and commercial customers. The new rates include commencing with the first 1,000 gallons or a fraction of that, water usage will be billed at a base rate of $20 inclusive per month per service connection. Each subsequent 1,000 gallons will be billed at a usage rate of $10 per 1,000 gallons.
Missouri State Auditor releases audit of the Clay County Collector and Property Tax System
State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her audit of the Clay County Collector and Property Tax System. Missouri law requires the State Auditor to audit the offices of the County Collector whenever a vacancy occurs. In July 2021, the former Clay County Collector resigned from the office and a new collector was appointed.
Vehicle flees from Trenton police, attempt by Livingston County authorities to stop vehicle results in high-speed pursuit
Chillicothe Police report the driver was apprehended after eluding officers in Trenton early Sunday morning. A Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive after it reportedly fled from officers in Trenton. As other officers approached the vehicle, it drove off. The Livingston...
Cameron teenager injured when pickup she was driving hits ditch
A Cameron teenager was hurt Saturday night when the pickup truck she was driving went off a country road and hit a ditch. The 17-year-old girl was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles east of Cameron on Barwick Drive...
