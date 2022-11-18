Read full article on original website
Nigeria: Teens upcycle rubbish in modern fashion show
What would you usually do with your old newspapers, carrier bags and Capri-Sun juice packets?. For most people, the answer is throw them in the bin - but not one Nigerian conservation group, which worked with young activists and models to transform the rubbish into "trashion". The show aimed to...
Peace and Love: Sir Ringo Starr to sell statues of 'iconic symbol'
Sir Ringo Starr has unveiled 500 life-size statues of his well-known "Peace and Love" hand gesture which he intends to sell online for charity. The gesture is known as the former Beatles drummer's signature greeting and symbolises his message of "positivity and light" to the world. He will sell 250...
Kidderminster man catches giant goldfish
Now here's something you don't see at the fair - a man using two hands to lift a goldfish nearly as big as he is. Worcestershire angler Andy Hackett landed the orange beast while on a trip to France, in a region worthy of toasting such success - Champagne. The...
Natalie Pearman: Family pictures released on 1992 murder anniversary
The younger sister of a teenager murdered 30 years ago has released never-before-seen pictures of her sibling in a bid for new information. Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by at Ringland, near Norwich, on 20 November 1992. Her killer has never been found. He sister Georgina, 35,...
Just Stop Oil: Pair guilty of damaging Van Gogh painting's frame
Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of causing criminal damage to a Vincent Van Gogh painting's frame after gluing themselves to it. Louis McKechnie, 22, and Emily Brocklebank, 23, caused about £2,000 of damage to the frame of Peach Trees In Blossom at London's Courtauld Gallery.
T. rex auction cancelled after skeleton doubts raised
A T. rex skeleton which was expected to fetch up to $25m (£21m) at auction has been withdrawn after doubts were raised over where parts of it had come from. Auction house Christie's confirmed to the BBC that the Tyrannosaurus Rex would not be amongst the lots going under the hammer in Hong Kong on 30 November.
Dundee woman sues Nando's after skin 'melted' by detergent
A woman has launched legal action against Nando's after being severely burned by industrial cleaning fluid while working in a restaurant. Mairi Espie, 21, claims she was not provided with PPE when emptying a container of detergent during a shift at the Nethergate branch in Dundee. The liquid splashed onto...
