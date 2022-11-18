Newton Rescue Crews Pull Crashed Car Out Of Cheesecake Brook After Driver Loses Control: Cops

Newton police are asking the public to drive carefully after a car crashed into Cheesecake Brook just after 6:30 a.m. Friday morning and had to be pulled out of the water.

Witnesses told police the driver was speeding at the time of the crash and lost control, Newton police said in a Facebook post. The speed limit in that area is 30 miles per hour because of the nearby middle school and high-pedestrian traffic.

Luckily, the driver escaped with minor injuries, but they did receive several charges. Authorities did not release their name.