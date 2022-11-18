Hospice Fund helps pay for items that matter most
SMITHFIELD — One in four patients admitted to the SECU Hospice House can’t afford their care. Fortunately, the hospice house has the Hospice Fund to help with these expenses. More than $108,000 in funds went toward charity care last year. “It’s an invaluable resource,” said Kyle Mobley, clinical manager at the hospice house. “Patients shouldn’t have to worry about money […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post Hospice Fund helps pay for items that matter most first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 0