Hospice Fund helps pay for items that matter most

By Scott Bolejack
 4 days ago

SMITHFIELD — One in four patients admitted to the SECU Hospice House can’t afford their care.  Fortunately, the hospice house has the Hospice Fund to help with these expenses. More than $108,000 in funds went toward charity care last year.  “It’s an invaluable resource,” said Kyle Mobley, clinical manager at the hospice house. “Patients shouldn’t have to worry about money […]

The post Hospice Fund helps pay for items that matter most first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

