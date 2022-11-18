ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Johnstonian News

Grocer launches Round Up Campaign

By Scott Bolejack
 4 days ago

Harris Teeter, which has a store in Flowers Plantation, has launched this year’s Harvest Feast Round Up Campaign. Through Dec. 27, the grocer invites shoppers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at checkout. All of the money raised will go to hunger-relief organizations. Harris Teeter shoppers and employees donated $1.5 million through last year’s campaign. And since […]

SMITHFIELD, NC
