Have Snow Fun at These 10 Upstate New York Snow Tube Destinations!

Call it a sport, or call it a fun family activity, no matter what you call it...snow tubing is here to stay in New York!. Snow tubing is a wonderful way for non-skiers to enjoy a day at any of Upstate New York's great ski centers. Not all of us are ski pros, so snow tubing is a fun alternative that the whole family can enjoy together.
What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?

When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?

As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
Six Holiday Light Shows on Long Island

Long Island offers an almost unlimited number of ways to celebrate the season. None are as magical as one of the holiday light displays. We compiled six of the best holiday light shows to help you get into the spirit. Shimmering Solstice at Old Westbury Gardens - Shimmering Solstice at...
A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?

The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Thanksgiving Gas Pain: NY To Pay Record Holiday Highs At The Pump

There are good and bad kinds of Thanksgiving pain. The good kind is when you finally kick back from the table after your second helping of pie (after going back for thirds of everything else at the table) and realize your own gastrointestinal strain. The bad kind came before the meal, as your filled up your car on the way in.
NEW YORK STATE
See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun

New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy

Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
West Seneca Police Call Out New York’s Dumbest Driver [VIDEO]

If there was an award for the dumbest driver in New York State, we have found a winner. Well, actually police in West Seneca found them and troll them hardcore on Twitter. As Western New York recovers from a record snowfall, the travel bans have finally been lifted and more and more people are hitting the road. Of course, when you are driving in the state you must follow all the laws and this includes clearing off your vehicle completely of snow.
WEST SENECA, NY
Potentially record-breaking lake effect snowstorm to continue dumping snow through Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years will wrap up late Sunday. Orchard Park, New York, the home of the Buffalo Bills, picked up 77 inches by 7 a.m. Saturday. The town of Natural Bridge, just outside of St. Lawrence County, picked up a whopping 73 inches. Keep in mind, average snow totals for the entire *season* are around 70 inches in the Champlain Valley.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
There’s A Jeep In A Snowbank, How Did It Get There?

You sometimes see some strange things after a major snowstorm but how, exactly, did this happen?. With all of the snow that has fallen in Western New York since Thursday, November 17, 2022, it's expected for us to encounter some very weird sights. Whether it's people skiing down residential streets,...
BUFFALO, NY
Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?

Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
GEORGIA STATE
Oneonta, NY
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

