Buffalo, NY

Conversation with Dave Ruch, Guitarist with Organ Fairchild, on maintaining a career in the arts for more than 30 years

buffalorising.com
 4 days ago
buffalorising.com

Inaugural Slow Roll Chili Bowl

It’s chili season! With the colder weather, comes scarves, blankets, fires, and hot soothing foods. Chili, of course, is a dish (or bowl) that everyone can sink their spoons into. And in the case of the Inaugural Slow Roll Chili Bowl, Slow Roll Buffalo has teamed up with Community Beer Works (CBW), to bring us a taste of winter that will surely delight.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

‘Deck The Halls’ Charity Cookie Competition @ Pizza Plant

Pizza Plant is hosting its second annual ‘Deck The Halls’ Charity Cookie Competition. This is the event where bakers from all over WNY donate their prized (professional or not) cookies, for a charitable cause. In the case of ‘Deck The Halls,’ the charity of choice is Sleep in Heavenly Peace – a group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling, and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

How to Take a Walk—Exploring Buffalo’s Grain Elevators

We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Construction Watch: 888 Delaware

Priam Enterprises is continuing work on the Charles W. Goodyear House at 888 Delaware Avenue. Forty-nine residential units are planned for the property. The 64,538 sq.ft. complex was most recently used by Oracle Charter School. Priam had proposed a mix of 22 apartments in the former classroom wing and gymnasium...
BUFFALO, NY

