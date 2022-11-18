DETROIT – Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced that a Detroit man accused of torturing a small dog as part of his ongoing abuse and harassment of his former girlfriend, has been extradited from Ohio. Julius Holley, 55, of Detroit was arraigned in the 36th District Court in Wayne County on the following charges: One count of second-degree home invasion, a 15-year felony and/or $3,000; One count of first-degree killing/torturing of animals, a 10-year felony and/or $5,000; One count of larceny in a building, a four-year felony and/or $5,000.00, and; One count of stalking, a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000.00. The Department of Attorney General alleges Holley broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and took her Yorkshire Terrier mix dog, along with other items from the house. Holley then sent his ex-girlfriend videos of him beating and torturing the dog. Ultimately, the dog was left in a bucket next to a house and was taken by Michigan Humane to ensure it could not be abused again. In Michigan, a person that tortures or kills a pet with the intent to cause mental suffering or distress to a person, or to exert control over a person, is guilty of a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO