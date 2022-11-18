Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Museum Matters with Andrew Kercher: Port Huron books of the past…
Are you interested in Blue Water Area history? How can you investigate about Port Huron and the surrounding area? On today’s episode of Museum Matters, Andrew shows the viewers all of the various books and sources he uses to dig into Port Huron’s past. Find out how you can learn more about your local community.
lakesarearadio.net
Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
St. Clair County woman wins $264K jackpot a few years after winning $4M prize
LANSING, MI -- Five years after she brought home a $4 million prize, a St Clair County woman’s luck has struck again as she won a $264,838 Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The 58-year-old winner -- who chose to remain anonymous -- bought her winning ticket at Ray’s Market, located at 1801 Richman Road in Smiths Creek.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Local parade volunteers shine on Thanksgiving Day
‘America’s Thanksgiving Parade’ steps off at 9 a.m. Waking up at 4:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning may sound rough but for Kris Eckstein, of Marine City, who heads downtown to volunteer with the Thanksgiving Day Parade, it’s great fun. “I love it, it makes getting up so...
fox2detroit.com
Students suspended after school threats • Thanksgiving gas prices near record • CO suspected in couple's death
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Only two weeks after it was locked down over a bomb threat, a Macomb County school district was forced to suspend two more students over threats made toward the school this weekend. Clintondale Schools emailed parents over the weekend after two threats were reported, one involving...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Lake Huron Medical Center Honors Employee of the Month
Port Huron, MI – Lake Huron Medical Center (LHMC) is pleased to announce its November 2022 Employee of the Month, Michelle Jahn. LHMC is honored to have a strong team of staff and volunteers working hard to deliver high-quality care to the Blue Water Area. Michelle works as a...
Two Abandoned Buildings in a Desolate Neighborhood: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Discovering more abandoned buildings and structures always seems to fascinate us. We know there are plenty of them in Detroit, with a good number of them corporate...
Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues
The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
Chicago to Detroit Saturday? There’s a safer route and a very dangerous route
Heavy lake effect snow is going to continue Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning. There is definitely a best choice for routes to drive to and from Chicago to Detroit. Here’s the route. The fastest route from Detroit to Chicago is usually I-94. This will be a very dangerous...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
ICYMI: Port Huron mayor, city council members sworn in following election
Port Huron welcomed its returning mayor, two reelected council members, one new council member and a reappointed mayor pro tem on the Monday following the election. City Clerk Cyndee Jonseck delivered oaths of office to Mayor Pauline Repp, council members Anita Ashford, Jeff Pemberton and Conrad Haremza and reelected Mayor Pro Tem Sherry Archibald at the regular council meeting Nov. 14. Half of the six-member council are up for election every two years.
Detroit police issue warning after Grosse Isle man accidentally shoots himself in the leg on I-94
Troopers issued a reminder on social media after they assisted a 43-year-old who unintentionally discharged his pistol and injured himself while driving down I-94 in Wayne County.
Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night
Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
fox2detroit.com
Why the Jit is making a comeback to the stage
The Jit dance has been part of the fabric of Detroit for decades with a deep root in the community. And it still thrives today if you know where to look - just like in Southfield where Jit Masters is located.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Council on Aging’s Elfed program returns for 2022
What would you think if a busload of elves showed up at your door bearing gifts and singing Christmas carols? Well, it wouldn’t be a dream. In fact, over the last several years more than 150 local seniors have enjoyed visits in December, compliments of the Elfed program hosted by the Washington Life Center Council on Aging in Marine City.
Detroit mom baked sweet potato pies for years. Then she turned it into a business.
The year was 2011. The location was the kitchen at Linda Cummings’ northwest Detroit home. And Cummings’ 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter had an important announcement to make. “Mom, we want to go to U of M,” the 59-year-old Cummings said recently in her best "kid’s voice," as she replayed the moment when...
Michigan Had One of The Most Expensive Concert Ticket Prices This Year
We have all heard about what is going on with Taylor Swift. It is not her fault and honestly, Ticketmaster had controlled the narrative for far too long. The ticket price is one thing, but then the fees get added in. All of that makes it tough for the average consumer to afford a ticket. Michigan gets some big shows, but it isn't always easy to afford a pair of tickets.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Local law enforcement agencies participate in Shop With a Hero, Lions Club Toy Drive
Sanilac County law enforcement agencies are getting into the holiday season a bit early by taking part in several efforts to give county kids a Christmas to remember. Currently, Sanilac County Sheriff Paul Rich is collecting donations for the department’s annual “Shop With a Hero” program, with community businesses and organizations like Exchange State Bank and the Sandusky Community Hearts making contributions to the cause.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Alcohol Sales Compliance Checks 11/22/2022
On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Port Huron Police Department conducted a compliance check operation focusing on underage sales of alcohol to minors. During the operation police sent underage decoys into 15 Port Huron restaurants and bars licensed by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to sell alcohol. Of the 15 businesses checked, 14 were found to be in compliance by refusing to sell alcohol to the underage decoys.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Detroit Man Accused of Animal Abuse and Domestic Violence in Custody
DETROIT – Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced that a Detroit man accused of torturing a small dog as part of his ongoing abuse and harassment of his former girlfriend, has been extradited from Ohio. Julius Holley, 55, of Detroit was arraigned in the 36th District Court in Wayne County on the following charges: One count of second-degree home invasion, a 15-year felony and/or $3,000; One count of first-degree killing/torturing of animals, a 10-year felony and/or $5,000; One count of larceny in a building, a four-year felony and/or $5,000.00, and; One count of stalking, a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000.00. The Department of Attorney General alleges Holley broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and took her Yorkshire Terrier mix dog, along with other items from the house. Holley then sent his ex-girlfriend videos of him beating and torturing the dog. Ultimately, the dog was left in a bucket next to a house and was taken by Michigan Humane to ensure it could not be abused again. In Michigan, a person that tortures or kills a pet with the intent to cause mental suffering or distress to a person, or to exert control over a person, is guilty of a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Comments / 1