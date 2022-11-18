ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul announces $3.3M to expand youth mental health services

By George Gandy
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that over $3.3 million will go towards expanding mental health access to children and families in New York.

In a statement, state officials explain that the grant will go to community-based healthcare providers to improve their service to youth who have mental illnesses, disabilities, or issues with substance abuse.

Officials explained that $1 million will be divided among 35 non-profit programs under contract with the Office of Mental Health, $760,000 among 19 community providers to increase engagement, $760,000 among 19 programs to strengthen coordination and teams, and $280,000 among seven programs to expand services for co-occurring treatment for patients.

“Too often, vulnerable populations face barriers in their ability to access mental health services,” said Governor Hochul. “And these grants will help expand access to statewide programs, helping support more young New Yorkers to properly address their mental health needs.”

In Western New York, 20 organizations will be awarded portions of the grant. These organizations include:

  • InTandem
  • Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene
  • Niagara County Department of MH and Substance Abuse Services
  • Hillside Children’s Center
  • Horizon Health
  • Catholic Charities of Buffalo
  • New Directions Youth and Family Services
  • Villa of Hope
  • Chautauqua County Chapter NYSARC Inc.
  • MHA Niagara County
  • New Directions Youth and Family Services
  • Camp Get-A-Way of Western NY
  • Housing Options Made Easy
  • Compeer West dba Compeer of Greater Buffalo
  • Mental Health Advocates of Western NY
  • Catholic Charities of Rochester dba CC of Steuben/Livingston
  • Hillside Children’s Center
  • Aspire Hope NY
  • MHA of Rochester/Monroe County Inc
  • Compeer Rochester

“These are challenging times, and it’s critical that we prioritize our collective mental health —especially for young people who may be struggling,” said Rep. Joe Morelle. “I’m proud to have delivered this federal funding and help break down barriers preventing families from accessing critical mental health services.”

A full list and breakdown of organizations across New York State receiving awards can be found on New York State’s website.

