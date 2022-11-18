Read full article on original website
GM’s Giant 400K-Mile Super Cruise Update Coming to Full-Size SUVs First
CadillacBeen waiting for an excuse to take your new Escalade on a cross-country road trip? Here it is.
340,000 SUVs recalled by General Motors as daytime lights might not shut off
DETROIT -- General Motors has announced it is recalling an estimated 340,000 SUVs due to an issue with the daytime running lights that may not turn off as expected. According to the Associated Press, there is concern that if the daytime running lights are on at the same time as regular headlights, it can create a glare for oncoming drivers and increase the risk of a crash.
gmauthority.com
Next-Gen Cadillac XT5 To Be Exclusive To China
The next-generation Cadillac XT5 will be exclusive to the Chinese market, per recent statements from GM President Mark Reuss. During the GM Investor Day event held last week, Reuss discussed future GM products, including the redesigned, next-generation Cadillac XT5, which Reuss confirmed will only be sold in China and will not be available in North America.
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
Top Speed
Retro-Mod Lincoln Continental Custom Mark II Is A Low-Rider Land Yacht With Over 800 Horsepower
Classic luxury cars may be one of the coolest car segments there is. Mercedes, Cadillac in the 1950s and 60s, and Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, produced some of the most iconic and coolest land barges to ever hit the world's roads. However, Lincoln was always the underdog and oddball, left-field choice. If you just wanted something opulent and comfortable back in the day, you got a Cadillac, if you wanted that, and to be different, then you got a Lincoln. Now, there is a truly unique 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II for sale at Barrett-Jackson.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sport Loses CR’s Recommendation Over Quality
Ford Motor Company can’t be too happy about how its vehicles fared in the 2022 automotive reliability survey conducted by Consumer Reports. As Ford Authority previously reported, Ford vehicles experienced more problems than last year, resulting in the brand dropping four spots when compared to 2021. That said, Lincoln rose 14 spots, all thanks to improved ratings for the Lincoln Corsair and Lincoln Nautilus. The same cannot be said for the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford Bronco Sport, as both vehicles are two of seven vehicles that the publication no longer recommends, based on problems its members are having with the duo.
gmauthority.com
GM Dealers Have Serviced 11,000 Teslas Since 2021
GM is making moves to transition to all-electric power, with one recent study indicating that GM may capture more EV market share than Tesla by 2025. However, in the meantime, Tesla customers are coming to GM for vehicle service, as indicated by recent statements made by GM President Mark Reuss.
gmauthority.com
Yes, There Are Still GM Vehicle Production And Delivery Delays
The auto industry as a whole continues to grapple with myriad production and supply issues, and GM is certainly no exception. One of the most impactful factors thus far has been the global microchip shortage, which has forced GM to place constraints on a range of different features. A few of the features most heavily impacted by the shortage have been heated seats, ventilated seats, and heated steering wheels, with GM placing constraints for these features across multiple model lines for all four U.S. brands (Buick, Cadillac, Chevy, and GMC). Although many of the features are eligible for a retrofit after the fact, as in after the vehicle has been delivered to customers, feature constraints as a result of the chip shortage are still a common theme these days.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
torquenews.com
All-Wheel Drive Cars to Buy and NOT to Buy! Says This Mechanic
Here’s the latest on some information about which 3 All-Wheel Drive vehicles you should consider and 3 you should avoid for snowy weather conditions. One of the more useful features of some popular car repair and maintenance videos are the “Buy this, Not that!” recommendations posted by mechanics who share their car repair and maintenance experiences with viewers on a wide range of vehicles many of us are not exposed to …until it’s too late.
gmauthority.com
GM Mexico Head Says Country Will Miss 2030 EV Production Target
In order to adapt to the changing automotive world, GM has set a goal to launch 30 new EVs worldwide by calendar year 2025. In order to facilitate this goal and expand EV production even further by 2030, GM is working with countries like Mexico to boost production levels. Now, it seems as though Mexico won’t reach its own 2030 EV target.
gmauthority.com
2024 Buick Envista Confirmed For North America
GM has confirmed that the Buick Envista will indeed make it to the U.S., per recent statements made by GM President Mark Reuss. During the GM Investor Day event held on November 17th, Reuss addressed a variety of future GM product plans, including the arrival of the new Buick Envista crossover.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT4 Sales Place Second Third In Segment During Q3 2022
Cadillac CT4 sales increased significantly in the United States but decreased in Canada during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac CT4 deliveries totaled 2,581 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 178 percent compared to 927 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine...
MotorAuthority
Review: 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate cruises past competition
GMC didn’t waste any time fixing its full-size pickup truck problem, and in doing so, it has outgunned the competition. For 2022, GMC overhauled the pickup and added a Denali Ultimate model to the top of the lineup that comes with a terrific driver-assist system, nifty towing tech, and an eye-watering price tag.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Is Fastest Production Sedan On Dubai Autodrome GP Circuit
The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the fastest and most track-capable vehicle the luxury marque has ever manufactured, boasting horsepower and torque figures that would make most supercars blush while also delivering exceptional Cadillac luxury. Since its inception, the CT5-V Blackwing has been proving its mettle by breaking records and expectations around the world. Now, the Caddy is officially the fastest production sedan on the Dubai Autodrome GP Circuit.
gmauthority.com
Domino’s Adding 800 Chevy Bolt EV Delivery Vehicles To Its Fleet
The Chevy Bolt EV is a great choice for anyone looking for an all-electric solution to get around town both quickly and easily. Now, Domino’s is getting in on the action with plans to add 800 new Chevy Bolt EVs to its delivery fleet. According to Domino’s, 100 examples...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Lyriq Among North American Utility Vehicle Of The Year Finalists
The all-electric Cadillac Lyriq luxury crossover was recently announced as a finalist in the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards. The Lyriq will next face off against the Genesis GV60 and Kia EV6 for top honors in the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year category.
gmauthority.com
Poll: Which Looks Better – Silverado EV Or Sierra EV?
GM is ramping up its all-electric vehicle efforts with the introduction of new EV variants for the popular Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups, both of which promise all the traditional capability and utility expected of the nameplates, plus cutting-edge technology and powertrains. Both models present all-new exterior designs that emphasize their electron-powered status. The question now is which design looks better – the Chevy Silverado EV, or the GMC Sierra EV?
gmauthority.com
eBay Prohibits Sale Of Non-Emissions-Compliant Tuning Parts And Accessories
The automotive aftermarket community recently received another blow, as eBay has banned the sale of any tuning device that defeats the factory emissions systems. According to a report from Road & Track, eBay policy states that any part that has the ability to render a factory emissions system inoperative is banned from being posted for sale on the site. Applicable toward hardware and software alike, this change in policy is believed to have taken place sometime in 2022. Banned products include:
Own The Cruise-In With This 1960 Ford Starliner
Rare, good looking, and fun to drive, that’s the Galaxie way!. One of Ford's most famous luxury muscle car models has to have been the Galaxie. This massive automobile has seen a lot of action from racers to cruisers looking to have fun behind the wheel. However there is one example of a Ford Galaxie you probably haven’t seen before. That is the Ford Galaxie Starliner, a two-year car whose primary goal was looking good and providing a comforting driving experience in the process.
