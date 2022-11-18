The auto industry as a whole continues to grapple with myriad production and supply issues, and GM is certainly no exception. One of the most impactful factors thus far has been the global microchip shortage, which has forced GM to place constraints on a range of different features. A few of the features most heavily impacted by the shortage have been heated seats, ventilated seats, and heated steering wheels, with GM placing constraints for these features across multiple model lines for all four U.S. brands (Buick, Cadillac, Chevy, and GMC). Although many of the features are eligible for a retrofit after the fact, as in after the vehicle has been delivered to customers, feature constraints as a result of the chip shortage are still a common theme these days.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO