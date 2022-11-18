Read full article on original website
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
theadvocate.com
Woman arrested in shooting during Dutchtown gas station fight with daughter and others
A woman accused of getting into a fist fight with another group of women and shooting one of the women at a Dutchtown gas station last week was arrested Monday, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies. Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, allegedly went to a gas station on La....
brproud.com
Two suspects accused of armed robbery at Nicholson Drive business wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police in Baton Rouge are searching for two suspects accused of an armed robbery at a local business early this month. Police said the crime took place at the S&P Food Store located on Nicholson Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 8. There were no reported injuries.
WAFB.com
I-10 lane closures reported after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou, deputies say
Woman accused of shooting car with kids inside during fight fueled by social media.
wbrz.com
BRPD officer hurt by punching out window of runaway car
BATON ROUGE - A police officer was injured Monday night by punching out the window of a runaway car to stop the vehicle from hitting something or running into traffic. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer was pursuing a driver who was suspected in a hit and run. The chase ended near the corner of Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue.
WAFB.com
Plaquemine Police Chief turns himself in, bonds out following indictment
Woman accused of shooting car with kids inside during fight fueled by social media.
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a pedestrian crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Highland Road near Dalrymple Drive around7:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to EMS, one person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. However, the extent of the injuries is not known at this moment.
Pedestrian hit, killed Monday evening in St. James Parish crash
PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) — A 46-year-old was killed after being struck by a truck Monday evening before 7 p.m. Louisiana State Police said troopers launched an investigation after 6:45 p.m. on LA 3125 west of LA 3642 in St. James Parish after a 2017 Chevrolet hit a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing. 46-year-old Erin Reviere […]
theadvocate.com
FBI finds no hazardous substance on flyers after 3 hospitalized, BRFD says
The FBI found no hazardous substances on flyers that drew suspicion after three workers at the Investar Bank on Coursey Boulevard took themselves to the hospital on Monday, the Baton Rouge fire department said. The three workers took themselves to the hospital after coming into contact with the flyers, which...
WAFB.com
Woman accused of shooting car with kids inside during fight fueled by social media
FBI finds no threat after ‘suspicious’ flyers forced evacuations in BR. The Baton Rouge Fire Department added if you are suspicious about an illness, you should still call 911. Updated: 5 hours ago. More anti-crime cameras to come to the Baton Rouge region, helping businesses and neighborhoods feel...
WAFB.com
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, Nov. 22
The home is considered a total loss. 3 people lived in home lost in fire on Brady Street. The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working to confirm the total number of residents living in the home. Early morning fire on Brady Street ruled arson. Updated: 6 hours ago. It happened...
Couple arrested after drugs, guns, money seized from Hammond home with two children present
Couple arrested after drugs, guns, money seized from Hammond home with two children present
brproud.com
Quick Stop armed robbery suspect arrested 40 minutes after crime
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a suspect accused of stealing cash from a Quick Stop less than an hour after the crime was reported. Deputies responded to the Quick Stop on LA 1 on Monday, Nov. 21 where a suspect allegedly demanded money at 8:16 p.m. before leaving with a "very minimal amount of cash."
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
brproud.com
Labadieville man arrested for stolen vehicle, aggravated flight
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a 30-year-old man on felony charges of a stolen vehicle in Terrebonne Parish. According to Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to an area near Labadieville about a stolen vehicle. Deputies were informed the car was being tracked and they were able to intercept the vehicle, but the driver took deputies on a pursuit. The pursuit continued on LA 308 to Spur 70 then onto LA 70 eastbound.
Several hospitalized after handling flyer
Several businesses shut down and hazmat officials are on the scene to investigate what happened on Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
wbrz.com
LSUPD responded to reported armed robbery on campus overnight
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported armed robbery on LSU's campus overnight. In a message sent out to students shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LSUPD said it was investigating reports of an armed robbery on West Lakeshore Drive near Dalrymple Drive. A second message announced officers had cleared...
WAFB.com
Grand jury agrees to indict Plaquemine Police Chief
Neighbors say 5 people lived in home lost in house fire on Brady Street. The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working to confirm the total number of residents living in the home. Fire crews respond to house fire on Brady Street. Updated: 1 hour ago. The home is considered a...
