These Austere Manufacturing Cam Straps Have Buckles Fit For NASA!
When it comes to riding bikes and bringing stuff along for the ride, it's kinda my jam. I typically use both baskets and bags to bring stuff along for the ride. But sometimes, I need a strap instead of a bag to say, pick up or deliver a box to the post office that is too big for my assortment of bags. So, when I was asked to review the Austere Manufacturing Cam Straps, it seemed like a no-brainer. An olive-colored strap choice, with beautifully constructed CNC machined cam buckles that come in a plethora of color combinations… duh, send them over!
2023 Starling Murmur, Swoop & Twist get Trail & Enduro Mode
British steel mountain bike manufacturer, Starling Cycles, has released new models of the 29″ Murmur, the 27.5″ Swoop, and the mixed-wheel Twist single-pivot full suspension mountain bikes. On the face of it, the 2023 bikes don't look too different to their respective predecessors, but the updates bring more versatility to each bike with a two-position shock mount on the downtube allowing each bike to be set up in Trail or Enduro mode. On top of that, subtle geometry updates are rolled out as well as a host of frame detail tweaks said to make the frames easier to live with than ever.
2023 Polygon Collosus N9 Enduro MTB Returns at $3,299 | First Ride
The last time Polygon rolled out a bike named Collossus N9, it was a 27.5″ carbon enduro bike rocking their FS3 suspension platform. Therein, two short aluminum links connected the front and rear triangles, sandwiching the shock and compressing it from both ends to deliver 170mm of rear wheel travel. That was back in 2019, and the bike was discontinued thereafter. Now, the Indonesian brand is breathing new life into the Collossus N9, and it couldn't be more different.
Abbey Bike Tools Celebrates 10 Years with 10th Anniversary Titanium Tool Kit!
It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since we first laid eyes on the Crombie Tool from Abbey Bike Tools. Taking something that nearly every bike mechanic was already familiar with, Abbey found a way to elevate the cassette tool into a must-have for the traveling race mechanic (other mechanics quickly caught on as well).
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Vornbach Abbey, Germany
Photo submitted by Christian Gerner of the Vornbach Abbey in Germany at the Bavarian-Austrian border. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Holiday Gift Guide — The Best Gifts for Mountain Bikers!
Are you looking for the perfect gift for the trail-loving rock rider in your life? Cyclists, in general, are tricky to buy for, and mountain bikers can be downright impossible — especially for the winter months. That's why we're here to help you find the right gift in the proper price range.
The SCOR 4060 LT is Nimble, Precise and Playful | Review
A few years back, a small group of engineers from BMC's skunk works division began prototyping some longer travel, more gnar-worthy mountain bikes, a departure from their mainstay development of thoroughbred cross-country race machines. The concepts caught the attention of BMC's decision makers, and the nascent SCOR was given the go ahead to take two frames to production; the SCOR 4060, reviewed herein, and the SCOR 4060 Z eMTB, tested previously by our own Steve Fisher.
The Latest Model of the Leopard 2 Is Among the Most Strongly-Armored Tanks Ever Developed
Technology advanced at an incredible rate in the 20th century, especially when it came to weapons and vehicles of war. As such, some tanks entered development almost immediately after their predecessor began service. This was the case with the Leopard 2, which saw development begin shortly after the introduction of the Leopard I. While both remain in service, the newer features some impressive technological upgrades.
Jill of All Trades’ Awesome Van Conversion
She rock climbs, she teaches yoga, she shoots photography — and she built out her own amazing DIY ProMaster van conversion in 9 months. Gaby doesn’t seem tied to any *one* thing — she’s lived in a number of vehicles, traveled the world, done the “city thing” and now she’s a solo traveler enjoying plenty of rock-climbing and a packed-full schedule of gigs that bring her joy (and pay the bills).
Hypersonic milestone completed by Hermeus
Hermeus has demonstrated turbojet to ramjet transition within their Chimera engine — this is one of the most important technological feats to making operational hypersonic flight a reality. Chimera is a turbine-based combined cycle engine (TBCC) — which basically means it’s a hybrid between a turbojet and a ramjet....
