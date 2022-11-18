ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

wfmynews2.com

Graham Officer helps family back on the road for Thanksgiving trip

GRAHAM, N.C. — A family was on the road headed to Atlanta for Thanksgiving when they got a flat tire in the parking lot of Pilot on Jimmie Kerr Road in Graham. Corporal Scoggins stepped in to help the family with the tire so they could continue their trip to Atlanta.
GRAHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union employee charged for embezzling $47,000 from customers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police charged a credit union employee accused of embezzling money from customers over six years. The investigation began in August at the Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union located on East Salem Avenue. Detectives said information was provided that 28-year-old Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe was stealing funds from members' accounts while working as a Financial Services Representative.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank she worked at. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts. Through the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported a vehicle fire in the Pavilion Shopping Center parking lot on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Firefighters urged the public to “be safe and aware” in the area while the fire was extinguished. The cause […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
ARCHDALE, NC
The Planking Traveler

Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season

In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

Dog abandoned in NC finds new forever home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Two Triad gun stores targeted by thieves on same night

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Video from M&T’s Pawn and Gun Shop in Lexington shows an SUV plowing through the front doors of the business, creating a hole on the front of the building. The video then shows multiple people grabbing guns and shattering glass cases to take more firearms. Mark Richardson owns M&T’s. In his […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

LIST | Christmas lights across the Triad

We've compiled this list of the Greensboro area's most spectacular Christmas lights. Karringtan Harris, Megan Allman (WFMY News 2 Digital) Do you love exterior illumination? Look no further than this list for the best Christmas lights to see across the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem areas this holiday season!. Christmas...
GREENSBORO, NC
wakg.com

Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina

A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
STUART, VA
thisisraleigh.com

Magic of Lights Raleigh: A Dazzling Christmas Lights Show with a Little Bit Extra

The 2022 Holiday Season in Raleigh is kicking off with a dazzling drive through lights show at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, (3801 Rock Quarry Rd). This was our first time our family experienced the popular holiday lights show, called the Magic of Lights, which we had a special media preview before opening night.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

WATCH: Car drives through gun store in Lexington burglary: police

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the burglary of a gun store. The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

