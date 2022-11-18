Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Related
wfmynews2.com
Graham Officer helps family back on the road for Thanksgiving trip
GRAHAM, N.C. — A family was on the road headed to Atlanta for Thanksgiving when they got a flat tire in the parking lot of Pilot on Jimmie Kerr Road in Graham. Corporal Scoggins stepped in to help the family with the tire so they could continue their trip to Atlanta.
Rockingham County receives grant for mobile dental unit outside schools
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A dental clinic for students is about to hit the road. Rockingham County leaders got their first look before kids start getting check-ups next year. The health department got a $400,000 grant to set up the mobile dental unit. The money covers staffing for three...
Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union employee charged for embezzling $47,000 from customers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police charged a credit union employee accused of embezzling money from customers over six years. The investigation began in August at the Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union located on East Salem Avenue. Detectives said information was provided that 28-year-old Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe was stealing funds from members' accounts while working as a Financial Services Representative.
Credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank she worked at. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts. Through the […]
Warrants: Driver in North Carolina Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past
The 11-year-old girl dancer died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident in Raleigh near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.
Person walking on South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro hit, taken to the hospital
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was hit while walking on near South Elm-Eugene Street and I-40 Tuesday. Greensboro police said a call came in at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. The person was taken to the hospital. Police are out on the scene investigating Tuesday evening. WFMY News 2 has crews...
Vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported a vehicle fire in the Pavilion Shopping Center parking lot on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Firefighters urged the public to “be safe and aware” in the area while the fire was extinguished. The cause […]
Alamance-Burlington Schools hosts job fair to fill vacant positions
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System will host a job fair on Saturday, December 3. The job fair will be 9 a.m. to noon at Highland Elementary School in Burlington. Interviews will be conducted on site. Openings include:. classroom teachers. teacher assistants. maintenance. bus drivers. child nutrition.
WXII 12
2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
WXII 12
United Furniture Industries lays off all Triad employees overnight via e-mail, text message, letter states
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Board of Directors for United Furniture Industries (UFI) has announced the decision to terminate the employment of all its employees effective Nov. 21. WXII 12 News received a copy of two letters sent from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday...
Fire forces evacuation of North Carolina hotel; 60+ firefighters respond to high-rise blaze
More than 60 firefighters were sent to the scene because the seven-story hotel is considered a high-rise structure.
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season
In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
Armed robbery at Greensboro Family Dollar on W. Meadowview Rd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a business Tuesday night. It happened around 6:31 p.m. Officers received a report about an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on West Meadowview Road. Investigators said a man walked into the store and stole an...
Dog abandoned in NC finds new forever home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
wfmynews2.com
AFTERMATH: 11 people without a home after fire on Timlic Avenue in Winston-Salem
11 people are without a home after a fire in Winston-Salem Sunday. The fire happened on Timlic Avenue.
Two Triad gun stores targeted by thieves on same night
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Video from M&T’s Pawn and Gun Shop in Lexington shows an SUV plowing through the front doors of the business, creating a hole on the front of the building. The video then shows multiple people grabbing guns and shattering glass cases to take more firearms. Mark Richardson owns M&T’s. In his […]
LIST | Christmas lights across the Triad
We've compiled this list of the Greensboro area's most spectacular Christmas lights. Karringtan Harris, Megan Allman (WFMY News 2 Digital) Do you love exterior illumination? Look no further than this list for the best Christmas lights to see across the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem areas this holiday season!. Christmas...
wakg.com
Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina
A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
thisisraleigh.com
Magic of Lights Raleigh: A Dazzling Christmas Lights Show with a Little Bit Extra
The 2022 Holiday Season in Raleigh is kicking off with a dazzling drive through lights show at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, (3801 Rock Quarry Rd). This was our first time our family experienced the popular holiday lights show, called the Magic of Lights, which we had a special media preview before opening night.
WATCH: Car drives through gun store in Lexington burglary: police
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the burglary of a gun store. The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0