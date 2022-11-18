Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Athlete Helling To Become A Badger
A highly-decorated local high school runner has committed to attend the University of Wisconsin next year. Senior Mikaela Helling of Two Rivers plans to walk on as a Badger athlete in cross country and track and field after taking an official visit to the Madison campus early this month. Helling...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin receive results of appeal on targeting suspension
After picking up a targeting call in Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska, the Badgers issued an appeal for Nick Herbig to be able to play in the first half of Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Herbig was called for targeting in the second half of the game against Nebraska, meaning...
nbc15.com
Badgers knock off No. 1 Minnesota in series finale
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 3 Wisconsin women’s hockey team knocked off No. 1 Minnesota and earned a series win thanks to a 4-1 victory on Sunday. Graduate student Nicole LaMantia got the Badgers on the board 15 minutes into the game with a power play goal in the first period. Sarah Wozniewicz, Kirsten Simms and Jesse Compher each tallied goals in Minnesota’s first conference loss of the year.
royalpurplenews.com
Basketball freshman possesses unlimited potential
Renee Rittmeyer is a freshman at UW-Whitewater from Winnebago, Ill. Rittmeyer made her first appearance for the Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12 and played a big role in the team’s win over Millikin. In addition to her on court potential the freshman is also an impressive student who is pursuing a business degree here at Whitewater.
saturdaytradition.com
Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin RB, reveals decision for 2023 season
Chez Mellusi, senior Wisconsin running back, announced that he is coming back for another season in 2023. Mellusi has been unavailable for the last 5 weeks but during the Nebraska game, he came back in a big way to help lead Wisconsin to a 15-14 win. On 21 attempts, Mellusi...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Fans React To Football Head Coach Job Posting
The Wisconsin Badgers came back to beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday 15-14. The Badgers improved to 6-5 and became bowl eligible. The win gave interim head coach Jim Leonhard his fourth victory with the Badgers. He’s 4-2 as the interim head coach. Many fans and current players back...
onfocus.news
Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
nbc15.com
Shine on Madison begins Saturday
Wisconsin Beef Council: Not your average soup! Try these simple fall favorite beef-inspired recipes. The Capitol Ice Arena is hosting its first ever all-transgender ice hockey tournament this weekend. Hunters embrace winter weather conditions on day one of gun deer season. Winter weather conditions are not stopping Wisconsinites from heading...
Plane Full Of Rescue Dogs Crashed On Wisconsin Golf Course
Wisconsin did not expect this coming. While flying through the sky a small plane lost both of its wings and crashed onto a Wisconsin golf course. First responders found the twin-engine plane around the third hole of Western Lakes Golf Club after it crashed near the fifth hole. Aboard the...
nbc15.com
Kwik Trip CEO Donald Zietlow to retire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald Zietlow will be retiring at the end of the year after serving more than two decades in the position, the company announced Monday. Zietlow’s retirement will be effective on Dec. 31. Kwik Trip said that Zietlow has been with Kwik...
Former Shopko building on south side of La Crosse sold to local business owner
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A local business owner is buying a former La Crosse Shopko. Allan McCormick is purchasing the building on Mormon Coulee Road. McCormick is the owner of La Crosse Technology. The Shopko building has been vacant since 2019. It’s not clear how McCormick plans to use the building. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL...
nbc15.com
Badger State Thanksgiving meal price tracks below national average
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Those with sights set on Thanksgiving in two day’s time, can add another small gratitude to the list. While the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is going up nearly 20% nationwide, Wisconsin is the exception. The numbers are out and the Farm Bureau estimates Americans as a...
drydenwire.com
11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
nbc15.com
10-story, mixed-use complex to be built in Madison’s Greenbush neighborhood
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mixed-use building promising over 500 rentable bedrooms is set to be constructed in the historic Greenbush neighborhood, developers revealed Monday. The 10-story complex, coined Chapter at Madison, will be located on the 800 block of Regent Street. Real estate development and investment firm CRG announced that it had acquired the land and construction financing for the 0.8-acre site.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
waupacanow.com
Father, son bond over deer hunting
Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
KIMT
Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
nbc15.com
Madison temple hosts transgender remembrance service
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A temple on Madison’s West side, Temple Beth El, hosted the Interfaith Transgender Remembrance Service less than 24 hours after a shooting in Colorado Springs. “We too, are here at a time of tragedy, and we are here at a time of difficulty,” said Rabbi...
nbc15.com
WisDOT: Merrimac Ferry closed as technicians assess mechnical issue
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry will be closed until further notice as technicians repair a mechanical issue. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Tuesday, noting the issue was with the ferry’s brake system. The agency stated that technicians will be at the ferry on...
nbc15.com
Dancing Grannies member looks for closure during Waukesha ceremony
In an effort to fight human trafficking, one movement in Madison is working to inspire men to be agents of change. In total, more than $14 million has been raised since the inaugural event in 2016. Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms. Updated: 3...
