Hornell for the Holidays: Santa, activities, cocoa, parade, and more

HORNELL, N.Y. ( WETM ) – The Maple City is gearing up for the winter festivities, announcing the “Hornell for the Holidays” lineup of events that the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Hornell Partners for Growth announced that Santa will return to his cottage during the “Hornell for the Holidays” kickoff event and parade on November 26. The event runs from noon to 9:00 p.m., with the parade at 5:00 p.m., Santa showing up at 6:00 p.m., and the annual tree lighting across from City Hall immediately after the parade.

HPG said the parade is open to the public. It will start at the Center St. parking lot, turn left onto Main Street, travel to the tree, turn right on Seneca Street and end at the Community Bank parking lot. Throughout the day, there will be crafts, food, music and activities before attendees can visit Santa.

HPG also said that Santa’s cottage will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 3, 10, and 17, as well as from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 15. Kids can drop off letters at the cottage from the end of November through Dec. 17. The Hornell post office will also set up a North Pole mailbox to accept letters. If you’d like a letter back, HPG said to make sure you include your address on the envelope!

December 8 will also be the first-ever Hornell Holiday Shopping Spree Spectacular from 4-7 p.m. HPG said many businesses will stay open late and offer special deals on holiday gifts. The list of businesses in the HPG District is available on the Discover Hornell app.

The Hornell YMCA will also hold a Holiday Spree Give Parents a Break that day, so parents can register their kids for $20, drop them off, and later get the $20 when they pick up their kids.

