Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Quick Stop armed robbery suspect arrested 40 minutes after crime

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a suspect accused of stealing cash from a Quick Stop less than an hour after the crime was reported. Deputies responded to the Quick Stop on LA 1 on Monday, Nov. 21 where a suspect allegedly demanded money at 8:16 p.m. before leaving with a “very minimal amount of cash.”
LABADIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD officer hurt by punching out window of runaway car

BATON ROUGE - A police officer was injured Monday night by punching out the window of a runaway car to stop the vehicle from hitting something or running into traffic. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer was pursuing a driver who was suspected in a hit and run. The chase ended near the corner of Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Plaquemine police chief indicted on five felony counts

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury indicted Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, 63, on five counts of malfeasance in office Monday. An indictment said that Payne allegedly committed malfeasance in office on April 19, 2022, after allegedly demanding sexual favors from a victim to dismiss charges against her boyfriend. Another allegation Payne faces are […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
PIERRE PART, LA
brproud.com

Labadieville man arrested for stolen vehicle, aggravated flight

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man on felony charges of a stolen vehicle in Terrebonne Parish. According to Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an area near Labadieville about a stolen vehicle. Deputies were informed the car was being tracked and they were able to intercept the vehicle, but the driver took deputies on a pursuit. The pursuit continued on LA 308 to Spur 70 then onto LA 70 eastbound.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Students won't face charges after brawl at high school football game in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE - Student-athletes involved in a melee that broke out at a high school football game will not face criminal charges, according to prosecutors. The news comes about a week after Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ charges were being considered for as many as 10 students who were involved in the fight, which erupted at the end of Plaquemine High's game against Jennings High on Nov. 11.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB.com

Grand jury agrees to indict Plaquemine Police Chief

Neighbors say 5 people lived in home lost in house fire on Brady Street. The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working to confirm the total number of residents living in the home. Fire crews respond to house fire on Brady Street. Updated: 1 hour ago. The home is considered a...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man sentenced on federal dog fighting conviction

BATON ROUGE - A local man received a 1-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in a federal animal cruelty case. Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, 35, had pleaded guilty in July to an Animal Welfare Act count stemming from the possession of 17 dogs for use in a fighting operation. His sentence...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

14-year-old indicted on murder charge for January killing

PLAQUEMINE - A 14-year-old was indicted on murder charges Monday for the killing of a 17-year-old in January. On Jan. 5, 2022, 17-year-old Tramone McGinnis was found shot inside of his Plaquemine home and taken to a hospital where he later died. McGinnis' parents said they heard a loud noise...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

Alleged credit card theft leads to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person said they were going to get a gun. According to sources, the fight started when one person stole another person's credit card. One of the parties told the other they were going to come back with a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA

