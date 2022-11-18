Read full article on original website
Woman accused of shooting at a car with children inside during fight fueled by social media
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was arrested on three counts of attempted second-degree murder after she allegedly fired shots at a vehicle occupied by minors during a fight fueled by a social media post. According to arrest records, on Nov. 17 around 9 p.m., homicide detectives with the...
brproud.com
Two suspects accused of armed robbery at Nicholson Drive business wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police in Baton Rouge are searching for two suspects accused of an armed robbery at a local business early this month. Police said the crime took place at the S&P Food Store located on Nicholson Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 8. There were no reported injuries.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
brproud.com
Quick Stop armed robbery suspect arrested 40 minutes after crime
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a suspect accused of stealing cash from a Quick Stop less than an hour after the crime was reported. Deputies responded to the Quick Stop on LA 1 on Monday, Nov. 21 where a suspect allegedly demanded money at 8:16 p.m. before leaving with a “very minimal amount of cash.”
wbrz.com
BRPD officer hurt by punching out window of runaway car
BATON ROUGE - A police officer was injured Monday night by punching out the window of a runaway car to stop the vehicle from hitting something or running into traffic. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer was pursuing a driver who was suspected in a hit and run. The chase ended near the corner of Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue.
Baton Rouge deputies fatally shoot suspect caught stabbing to death DOTD working trying to help him
PORT ALLEN, La. — Deputies in Baton Rouge shoot and kill a man caught on the side of the Interstate stabbing a DOTD worker trying to assist him. Louisiana State Police say it happened on I-10 near LA 415 Exit Sunday morning. As WBRZ reports, authorities say the Motorist...
theadvocate.com
Woman arrested in shooting during Dutchtown gas station fight with daughter and others
A woman accused of getting into a fist fight with another group of women and shooting one of the women at a Dutchtown gas station last week was arrested Monday, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies. Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, allegedly went to a gas station on La....
Plaquemine police chief indicted on five felony counts
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury indicted Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, 63, on five counts of malfeasance in office Monday. An indictment said that Payne allegedly committed malfeasance in office on April 19, 2022, after allegedly demanding sexual favors from a victim to dismiss charges against her boyfriend. Another allegation Payne faces are […]
FBI investigating suspicious flyers sent to multiple Baton Rouge businesses in Coursey Boulevard area
Local and federal officials are investigating after three bank employees went to the hospital Monday morning after touching flyers left in a night dropbox.
Couple arrested after drugs, guns, money seized from Hammond home with two children present
brproud.com
Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
brproud.com
Labadieville man arrested for stolen vehicle, aggravated flight
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man on felony charges of a stolen vehicle in Terrebonne Parish. According to Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an area near Labadieville about a stolen vehicle. Deputies were informed the car was being tracked and they were able to intercept the vehicle, but the driver took deputies on a pursuit. The pursuit continued on LA 308 to Spur 70 then onto LA 70 eastbound.
wbrz.com
Students won't face charges after brawl at high school football game in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - Student-athletes involved in a melee that broke out at a high school football game will not face criminal charges, according to prosecutors. The news comes about a week after Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ charges were being considered for as many as 10 students who were involved in the fight, which erupted at the end of Plaquemine High's game against Jennings High on Nov. 11.
brproud.com
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates theft of generators, requests rightful owners of recovered items come forward
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – As the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates a recent theft of generators, deputies say they’ve recovered multiple several stolen items and require assistance in identifying the rightful owners. So, if you happen to be the owner of any of the items below,...
WAFB.com
Grand jury agrees to indict Plaquemine Police Chief
Neighbors say 5 people lived in home lost in house fire on Brady Street. The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working to confirm the total number of residents living in the home. Fire crews respond to house fire on Brady Street. Updated: 1 hour ago. The home is considered a...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man sentenced on federal dog fighting conviction
BATON ROUGE - A local man received a 1-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in a federal animal cruelty case. Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, 35, had pleaded guilty in July to an Animal Welfare Act count stemming from the possession of 17 dogs for use in a fighting operation. His sentence...
wbrz.com
14-year-old indicted on murder charge for January killing
PLAQUEMINE - A 14-year-old was indicted on murder charges Monday for the killing of a 17-year-old in January. On Jan. 5, 2022, 17-year-old Tramone McGinnis was found shot inside of his Plaquemine home and taken to a hospital where he later died. McGinnis' parents said they heard a loud noise...
Pedestrian hit, killed Monday evening in St. James Parish crash
PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) — A 46-year-old was killed after being struck by a truck Monday evening before 7 p.m. Louisiana State Police said troopers launched an investigation after 6:45 p.m. on LA 3125 west of LA 642 in St. James Parish after a 2017 Chevrolet hit a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing. 46-year-old Erin Reviere […]
wbrz.com
Alleged credit card theft leads to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person said they were going to get a gun. According to sources, the fight started when one person stole another person's credit card. One of the parties told the other they were going to come back with a gun.
WAFB.com
I-10 lane closures reported after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou, deputies say
Woman accused of shooting car with kids inside during fight fueled by social media. FBI finds no threat after 'suspicious' flyers forced evacuations in BR.
