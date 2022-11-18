Read full article on original website
So Sad: Young Dolph’s Life Partner Mia Jaye Shares Struggle Coping With His Death, Third Suspect Arrested In Murder Plot
Young Dolph's life partner Mia Jaye shares her struggles coping with his death a year later in the midst of a third suspect being arrested for the murder.
Jury sentences 5 MS-13 gang members to life for kidnapping, murdering two boys in 2016
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 13, 2020. Some readers may find the details below disturbing. Read with caution. A jury sentenced five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to life in prison on Wednesday for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two boys back in 2016.
buzzfeednews.com
A 9-Year-Old Black Girl Was Catching Lanternflies Outside. Her Neighbor Called The Police On Her And Said She “Scared” Him.
A 9-year-old Black girl was afraid to leave the house after a neighbor called the police on her while she was catching spotted lanternflies, her mother said in a moving town council speech. On the morning of Oct. 22, in Caldwell, New Jersey, fourth-grader Bobbi Wilson had found a recipe...
BET
Darrell Brooks Gets 6 Life Sentences For Fatal Wisconsin Christmas Attack
Darrell Brooks, the Wisconsin man who drove his SUV into a crowd during a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, has been given a life sentence for each person whose life he took—plus an additional 700 years. The jury found Brooks, who defended himself in court last month, guilty...
Missouri Police Under Fire for Allegedly Ignoring Abductions Claims Before Black Woman Escaped Basement
A police department in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, is being criticized for allegedly dismissing claims of Black women being abducted before a Black woman escaped a suspect’s basement. Timothy M. Haslett, 39, was arrested on Oct. 7 after the 22-year-old woman escaped from his home after being sexually assaulted, according...
I Called Emmett Till's Mom Out Of The Blue. She Picked Up The Phone And Changed My Life.
"I expected her to say, 'How did you get my number?' I expected her to hang up. But she didn't."
Raleigh News & Observer
Woman threw Molotov cocktail into police van to ‘cause some hell’ at protest, feds say
A protester who threw a Molotov cocktail into a police vehicle to “cause some hell” was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday, Nov. 15, according to federal officials. Samantha Shader, now 29, traveled from upstate New York to Brooklyn in May 2020 to attend a demonstration...
