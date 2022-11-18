Read full article on original website
Numerous holiday events highlight upcoming calendar in Bend’s Old Mill District
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The holidays are back in a big way in the Old Mill District. From family a run/walk on Thanksgiving to visits with Santa and a community menorah lighting, mark your calendars and join in the fun!. “It’s our favorite time of year to bring the...
Redmond Fire & Rescue sets house ablaze — repeatedly — in ‘Burn to Learn’ training drill
Redmond Fire & Rescue set fire, more than once, to a donated home Tuesday, a valuable 'Burn to Learn' exercise for their and other fire departments' crews. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
Bend’s historic Nels and Lillian Anderson House gets a move on, slow and steady
Slow and steady, with police and Bend Band of Brothers escort, the century-old Nels and Lillian Anderson House was moved 700 yards Tuesday evening, out of the way of the Highway 97 realignment project. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil...
Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees
An unattended campfire spread to a temporary shelter and several large juniper trees in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area north of Bend late Saturday afternoon, causing no injuries but destroying an estimated $1,000 in personal belongings, a fire official said. The post Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ ‘I won’t stay in a shelter’: Unhoused Bend resident reacts to camping code
Smokey, an unhoused man who lives on Hunnell Road, has called his trailer his home for years. Central Oregon Daily News has been covering the process of Title 4 — the camping code — through the Bend City Council for months. The council passed it Wednesday night by a narrow 4-3 majority.
▶️ In case you missed them: This week’s Central Oregon Daily News features
Every weekday, Central Oregon Daily News brings you original features that highlight that makes living on the High Desert so special. Here is a look back at this past week’s Weekly Features in case you missed them. You can watch new episodes on Good Morning Central Oregon and Central Oregon Daily News on KOHD/ABC and KBNZ/CBS.
Summit Health plans grand opening next week of new, second Redmond clinic
Summit Health announced Monday next week's grand opening of a brand-new, state-of-the-art second Redmond clinic location, further expanding the Primary Care, Pediatrics, Urgent Care, Laboratory, and Imaging services in Redmond. The post Summit Health plans grand opening next week of new, second Redmond clinic appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns
A wildlife hospital in Bend is treating the survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event that happened near Burns. The tundra swan was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed about 30 swans and snow geese near the town of Drewsey in Harney County the morning of November 8.
Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A Salem man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and collided with a La Pine man’s oncoming pickup truck, Oregon State Police said Monday. The post Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
Breaking: Crash closes Highway 97
An accident north of Madras near Ashwood on Highway 97 has closed the highway in both directionsAn accident has closed Highway 97 at milepost 76 in both directions. The accident is north of Madras near Pony Butte Road. The accident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and prompted significant response from police, fire and EMS, as well as LifeFlight. As of 4:45 p.m., the highway is closed, and ODOT expects extended delays and recommends alternate routes. More information will be provided as available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Police arrest boyfriend in connection to Redmond woman who went missing 11 years ago
Redmond Police said the boyfriend of a Redmond woman who went missing in 2011 has been arrested. Officers arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby on Nov. 16 for the 11-year cold case homicide of his girlfriend Lorill Sinclaire. Sinclaire was last seen on Nov. 8, 2011, near Factoria Mall in Bellevue....
Suspicious death on Warm Springs Reservation prompts FBI investigation
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Warm Springs Tribal Police, are investigating a suspicious death on the Warm Springs Reservation, authorities announced.
Man convicted of manslaughter for killing someone who complimented his girlfriend
BEND, Ore. (WPDE) — A jury convicted a man on manslaughter and other charges Wednesday for shooting and killing another man on a sidewalk in Bend, Oregon. According to court records, Ian Cranston fatally shot Barry Washington Jr. on the night of September 19, 2021, after he reportedly complimented Cranston’s girlfriend.
Salem Man Dies In Crash
On November 11, at approximately, 10:12PM, a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa (25) of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58 during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the westbound lane and into the path of a white, 1999, Ford F-350 pickup, operated by Kenneth Lane, age 83, from La Pine, where the two vehicles collided. Cuautenango-Zacualpa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lane sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport. Oregon State Police say Highway 58 was reduced to one lane for approximately 5 hours to investigate and clear the roadway.
Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras
A 75-year-old Prineville man was killed Wednesday evening when his pickup truck crossed the center line of US Highway 97 north of Madras and collided with a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Thursday. The post Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras
Two people were killed, one a 13-year-old boy, and two others were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash involving a passing vehicle on foggy U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality
The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
Methamphetamine, stolen gun, cash seized in NE Bend raid, arrest of alleged drug trafficker
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Street Crimes Unit detectives seized methamphetamine, a stolen handgun and about $3,500 in cash when they pulled over a 48-year-old Bend man in northwest Bend Wednesday afternoon. A raid on his northeast Bend home turned up more drugs and several guns. The post Methamphetamine, stolen gun, cash seized in NE Bend raid, arrest of alleged drug trafficker appeared first on KTVZ.
