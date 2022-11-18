ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees

An unattended campfire spread to a temporary shelter and several large juniper trees in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area north of Bend late Saturday afternoon, causing no injuries but destroying an estimated $1,000 in personal belongings, a fire official said.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ In case you missed them: This week’s Central Oregon Daily News features

Every weekday, Central Oregon Daily News brings you original features that highlight that makes living on the High Desert so special. Here is a look back at this past week’s Weekly Features in case you missed them. You can watch new episodes on Good Morning Central Oregon and Central Oregon Daily News on KOHD/ABC and KBNZ/CBS.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns

A wildlife hospital in Bend is treating the survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event that happened near Burns. The tundra swan was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed about 30 swans and snow geese near the town of Drewsey in Harney County the morning of November 8.
BURNS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Breaking: Crash closes Highway 97

An accident north of Madras near Ashwood on Highway 97 has closed the highway in both directionsAn accident has closed Highway 97 at milepost 76 in both directions. The accident is north of Madras near Pony Butte Road. The accident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and prompted significant response from police, fire and EMS, as well as LifeFlight. As of 4:45 p.m., the highway is closed, and ODOT expects extended delays and recommends alternate routes. More information will be provided as available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
kykn.com

Salem Man Dies In Crash

On November 11, at approximately, 10:12PM, a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa (25) of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58 during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the westbound lane and into the path of a white, 1999, Ford F-350 pickup, operated by Kenneth Lane, age 83, from La Pine, where the two vehicles collided. Cuautenango-Zacualpa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lane sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport. Oregon State Police say Highway 58 was reduced to one lane for approximately 5 hours to investigate and clear the roadway.
SALEM, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality

The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
LEBANON, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Methamphetamine, stolen gun, cash seized in NE Bend raid, arrest of alleged drug trafficker

Deschutes County Sheriff's Street Crimes Unit detectives seized methamphetamine, a stolen handgun and about $3,500 in cash when they pulled over a 48-year-old Bend man in northwest Bend Wednesday afternoon. A raid on his northeast Bend home turned up more drugs and several guns.
BEND, OR

