An accident north of Madras near Ashwood on Highway 97 has closed the highway in both directionsAn accident has closed Highway 97 at milepost 76 in both directions. The accident is north of Madras near Pony Butte Road. The accident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and prompted significant response from police, fire and EMS, as well as LifeFlight. As of 4:45 p.m., the highway is closed, and ODOT expects extended delays and recommends alternate routes. More information will be provided as available. {loadposition sub-article-01}

MADRAS, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO