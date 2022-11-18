Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now
Black Friday deals are arriving a week ahead of schedule this year — time to upgrade your home theater setup. If there were ever a time to indulge in a ridiculously large and expensive TV, Black Friday TV deals are your chance to do it without feeling guilty. We’ve gathered up the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals we can find ahead of the November 25 shopping holiday. While none of these are in our best TVs list, many of them are the previous year’s model or the baby brother version of some of our favorites. It’s time to treat yourself.
Walmart Deals for Days: Today's best deals during Walmart's Black Friday sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're shopping Walmart's early Black Friday sale this weekend, start here. Walmart's early Black Friday deals event, Deals for...
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
Should you buy a cellular Apple Watch? Here’s everything to consider
The Apple Watch lineup is available in a number of different options and configurations, ranging from different case materials, colors, sizes, and more. One of the most important things to consider, however, is whether or not you should buy an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. An Apple Watch with LTE...
Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best early discounts on iPads, iPhones and more
Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, with discounts to be had on top tech items, including TVs, laptops and gaming gear. We’ve now entered Black Friday week, and there are already deals to be had on Apple products from a number of third-party retailers.Several stores have already cut hundreds of prices this Black Friday month. In fact, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO started trimming product prices at the beginning of November, and those deals are only going to land thicker and faster as we get closer to the big day.Follow live: The best early Black...
9to5Mac
This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV for $228
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've found the best Black Friday deal on a top-rated, 65-inch 4K smart TV. Walmart just dropped a new batch...
Digital Trends
2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals: Dell, HP and Microsoft from $99
While Black Friday is almost here — we’re so close — it’s not officially here yet, and it’s scheduled to take place on November 25th like years prior. Even so, many retailers have already started their sales, giving all of us the chance to beat the shopping rush, while still partaking in the discounts and libations. We’re talking about Black Friday-worthy prices, available now, nearly a week early. To make things easier, we’ve rounded up all of the best Black Friday deals you can shop right now, particularly including the best 2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals from some of the greats like Dell, HP, Microsoft, and more.
The Verge
The best Black Friday Google deals you can get
It’s a good time to be in the market for some new Google hardware. Google recently kicked off its Black Friday sales promotions on its store, and that set off a chain reaction of the same or better deals being offered all over. While some products on sale are mainstays that see frequent discounts (like the Nest Mini smart speaker for $19.99), there are also excellent deals on the latest flagship phones and accessories. For example, the Pixel 7 Pro is on sale for $749, and the new Pixel Watch is $50 off.
NME
Microsoft says it offered Sony 10-year deal to keep ‘Call Of Duty’ on PlayStation
Microsoft has said that it offered Sony a 10-year deal to keep Call Of Duty on PlayStation. Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal that was estimated to cost approximately £50billion ($68billion USD). The move has faced increasing criticism, with numerous regulatory bodies voicing their concerns of the future of COD in particular.
pocketnow.com
Get up to $2,300 in savings on LG’s OLED C1 series smart TVs
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. We keep receiving tons of insane deals thanks to the latest Black Friday sales event, where you will find up to 39 percent savings on some of the best smart TVs on the market. Today’s best smart TV deals come from Amazon and LG, as you can currently score a new 83-inch LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for $3,675 after scoring a massive $2,324 discount.
Costco Black Friday Appliance Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up
Costco is one of the many retailers offering heavily discounted items for Black Friday. The wholesale retailer has two sales -- one before Black Friday and one during the big weekend. Its Early Black...
CNET
Top 11 Black Friday Best Buy Deals That Beat Prices at Amazon
While competitors like Circuit City, Radio Shack and CompUSA were crushed by the onslaught of online shopping this century, electronic retailer Best Buy bucked the trend to be the last company standing. One big reason why Best Buy survived is that it realized the overwhelming importance of price to electronics shoppers.
Get yourself a Samsung QLED TV at half off with this Black Friday deal
Samsung's 65-inch Q90T is now on sale for just over $1000, down from its over $2000 retail price...
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just got a great free upgrade
Lots of goodies are coming to Xbox owners this month
The Verge
Vivo’s X90 Pro Plus is the first phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset
Vivo announced a trio of new flagship phones today, and sitting at the top is the X90 Pro Plus, complete with the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset announced just last week. The 8 Gen 2 is expected to appear in plenty of Android flagships over the next year, including Samsung’s S23 series, but the X90 Pro Plus has the honor of being the very first to market. It also includes some serious camera hardware, putting it up there with the most ambitious smartphone cameras to date. Unfortunately for us, it’s only launching in the Chinese market for now.
Phone Arena
Apple's hot new M2 iPad Pro 11 is getting cheaper and cheaper before Christmas
As decidedly familiar as they might look at first glance, Apple's fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 and sixth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 are different from their 2021 predecessors (read better) at their core, packing a faster-than-ever M2 chip. Still, the fact that pretty much nothing else has changed for the 2022 edition...
Phone Arena
Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022: Awesome deals on phones, tablets, and more
Okay guys, Black Friday week is here! The deals at Best Buy started more than two weeks ago, and the retailer is wow-ing us with incredible discounts on tech: phones, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, basically anything you would want. The deals are officially on, and you don't have to wait now for the big day when so many generous discounts are available now!
The Verge
The latest AirPods Pro are $50 off at multiple retailers
In case you missed out on Woot’s recent $50 off deal on the second-generation AirPods Pro (it happened very early Saturday morning, inconveniently), Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have your back. Each of those retailers is selling them for $199.99, matching that all-time low price. The cost for this newer model keeps falling week by week, and it’s possible that Black Friday’s arrival will sink the cost by a little more, but I wouldn’t expect it to dip much further.
The Verge
iOS developers say Apple’s App Store analytics aren’t anonymous
The detailed analytics data Apple records about what you do in the App Store can be tied directly to your Apple account, according to app development and research team Mysk. In a Twitter thread, Mysk shows that Apple sends what’s known as a “Directory Services Identifier” along with its App Store analytics info and argues that the identifier is also tied to your iCloud account, linking your name, email address, and more.
