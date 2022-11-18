Read full article on original website
utrockets.com
Rockets Fall to Chippewas in Three Sets in MAC Tournament Matchup
MUNCIE, Ind. – The Toledo women's volleyball team's MAC Tournament stay came to an end on Sunday with a three-set loss to Central Michigan. Despite the sweep, the Rockets (18-12, 11-7 MAC) were in contention late in the first and second sets, but a few points swung momentum in favor of the Chippewas (20-10, 12-6 MAC). A late Toledo rally in the third set was not enough to overcome a CMU offensive attack that hit .357 in the final frame.
utrockets.com
Toledo Finishes Fourth at Magnus Cup Invitational
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Toledo women's swimming team finished with a team score of 702 for a fourth-place finish at the end of three days Cleveland State's Magnus Cup Invitational. The Rockets captured seven top-10 finishes on Saturday afternoon, and 23 overall. Senior Jovana Duric started the day with...
utrockets.com
Toledo Falls at Home to Duke, 58-41
TOLEDO, Ohio— The Toledo women's basketball team hosted Duke on Sunday, falling to the Blue Devils by a score of 58-41 in front of 5,427 fans at Savage Arena. The Rockets (3-1) trailed Duke (5-0) by just three points, 17-14, at the end of the first quarter, but were outscored 15-3 in the second frame. Despite hanging with the Blue Devils in the second half, Toledo was not able to overcome the early deficit.
utrockets.com
Taylor Alt Named First-Team All-MAC
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference released its postseason women's volleyball awards on Saturday and junior outside hitter Taylor Alt was named First-Team All-MAC. This is the third first-team all-conference selection for Alt, who was already the only player in program history with multiple first-team accolades. Her three all-league awards match former Rockets DeSeana Williams (1991-93) and Kassie Kadera (2009-11) for most career All-MAC distinctions in school history.
utrockets.com
Toledo Set to Battle Duke on Sunday in Savage Arena
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team welcomes the Duke Blue Devils to Savage Arena this Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1:00 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+. Fans attending the game are encouraged to wear gold as part of Toledo's "Gold Rush Week" that has highlighted big games across Rocket Athletics this week.
utrockets.com
Rockets Finish 28th at NCAA Championship Meet
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Toledo women's cross country team concluded its season with a 28-place team finish at the 2022 NCAA Championship Meet in Stillwater, Okla. Saturday morning at the OSU Cross Country Course. Sophomore Joy Chirchir led the way for the Midnight Blue and Gold in the 34-degree weather with a 52nd-place finish, beating her 147th-place finish at last year's championship.
utrockets.com
Rockets Pumped for NCAA Championships Race
TOLEDO, Ohio – The No. 25 Toledo women's cross country team will put it all out on the line this Saturday in Stillwater, Okla. when they compete at the 2022 NCAA Cross Championships. The 6K race is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. CT (10:30 ET) at the OSU Cross Country Course.
utrockets.com
Toledo Divers Finish Second Day of WVU Diving Invitational
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The Toledo women's diving team dove the one-meter board on the second day of the West Virginia Diving Invitational, Friday afternoon. Junior Madison Giglio had the highest finish for the Rockets, 16th overall in the consolation bracket. She scored a 243.40 in the prelims and a 241.55 in the finals.
Lima News
Roundup: Columbus Grove wins D-VI football regional
CLYDE — Columbus Grove landed a Division VI regional football championship with a 34-0 victory Saturday night against Columbia. Trenton Barraza had 18 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns and Shep Halker had a TD run and connected on a pair of field goals. The Bulldogs (12-2) advanced...
Fremont, November 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
13abc.com
Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG post of Ohio State Patrols names Jeffery Huffman as Trooper of the Year & Jamie Mariano as Dispatcher of the Year
Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jeffery J. Huffman has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Bowling Green post. The selection of Trooper Huffman, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Bowling Green post. Fellow officers stationed at the Bowling Green post chose Trooper Huffman based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Residents Seek Solutions To Water Billing Problems
This photo illustrates the three components that comprise Maumee residential water meters. Water flows through the brass water meter, pictured near the top of the photo, and is registered by the gallon on the meter head (in blue), which sits on top of the brass meter. The telemetric unit, pictured in gray at the bottom of the photo, is the device that electronically relays the meter reading to the city’s utility billing department. The brightly colored battery in the telemetric unit, shown above in the cutaway of the node, has failed prematurely by the thousands throughout the city, causing an interruption in the transmission of the electronic water reading to the city’s utility billing department, resulting in repeated estimated quarterly bills until the battery is replaced and a manual reading is recorded. MIRROR PHOTO BY MIKE McCARTHY.
13abc.com
The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
Police chase ends in violent crash at Northwood storage facility
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A police chase ended violently at a Northwood storage facility early on Saturday morning. An employee at Storage Rentals of America on East Andrus Rd. said the car slammed through a chained gate and crashed into one of the storage units just before 3 a.m. Surveillance...
Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation
MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt
money spread outPhoto by Giorgio Trovato (Creative Commons) Toledo and Lucas County plan to use federal pandemic-relief dollars toward erasing residents’ medical debt, in an effort to help handle a problem that is costing consumers nationwide at least $195 billion.
Monroe man arrested after stealing vehicle in Ohio, authorities say
MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a 37-year-old man from Monroe after they say he stole a vehicle in Ohio and led officers on a chase back into Michigan.At about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call about a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 75. Police say the yellow 2014 GMC box van was taken from Perrysburg, Ohio. Toledo police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued across state lines, prompting officers to stop their pursuit. A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office spotted the vehicle on I-75 near S. Otter Creek Road and attempted to stop it. The driver exited the freeway at the Michigan welcome center near Laplaisance Road and was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle.The Toledo Police Department is looking into additional charges of fleeing and eluding.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700.
UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
