LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky defense held #1 Georgia to just 116 yards passing, but still fall to the Bulldogs 16-6 at Kroger Field. Offense was hard to come by for both teams. The Cats were driving early in the second quarter with the Bulldogs leading 3-0 when Will Levis looks to the end zone, but is picked off by Kelee Ringo. He would zig and zag down the field before finally being brought down, however, Georgia only led 9-0 at the half.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO