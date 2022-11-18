Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
Related
Wave 3
Crews patching potholes in Oldham County
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County should be aware of crews working on Interstate 71 South. Pothole patching will be done on the right lane of I-71 South on Monday until 3:30 p.m. This will be from Exit 22 for KY 53 toward LaGrange to mile marker 14.
Wave 3
Anchorage Middletown Fire hosts CPAT
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness. Updated: 8 hours ago. Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out,...
Wave 3
Anchorage Fire department hopes to recruit high school, college students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday and Saturday, a Jefferson County fire department welcomed individuals to take the Candidate Physical Ability Test or CPAT. Anchorage Middletown Fire uses the CPAT to ignite a passion for the profession among high school and college students. In the past, officials say their fire...
Wave 3
Veteran’s Club hosting free Veteran and First Responder Thanksgiving Luncheon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Veteran’s Club is hosting its annual free Veteran and First Responder Thanksgiving Luncheon. The luncheon welcomes veterans who are homeless, dealing with food insecurity, away from family and friends, or would otherwise not be able to enjoy a holiday meal. The event will be...
Wave 3
Man arrested for allegedly setting February horse barn fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shelby County man is facing charges for allegedly being the person who set fire to hay bales inside a Jefferson County horse barn. Pedro Juan Cruz Castellano, 33, of Simpsonville, was arrested November 18 on one count of arson, three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of criminal mischief by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Wave 3
Construction for Lexington Sporting Club soccer fields begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction for the Lexington Sporting Club’s soccer fields has begun. Monday, the Lexington Mayor’s office confirmed that construction near the Athens Boonesboro exit of I-75 is for the Lexington Sporting Club’s recreational Soccer fields. The fledgling club has faced several setbacks since its...
Wave 3
Ky. sheriff’s office looking for SUV stolen from a National Guard Armory
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Estill County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a tan SUV. Sheriff Chris Flynn said a tan 2001 Jeep Cherokee SUV was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory during the weekend. If you have any information about where this incident, you are asked...
Wave 3
Capilouto says UK taking steps to improve diversity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to a recent racist assault on campus. A viral video shows former student Sophia Rosing attacking a Black student worker and repeatedly shouting a racial slur. Rosing is facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct. She is...
Wave 3
University of Kentucky loses to Georgia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky loses to Georgia on Saturday. Saturday’s score was 16 to 6, Bulldogs take the win. UK’s record now after today’s loss is six and five. UK takes on the University of Louisville Cardinals on November 26.
Wave 3
Cats Play #1 Georgia, But Come Up Short
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky defense held #1 Georgia to just 116 yards passing, but still fall to the Bulldogs 16-6 at Kroger Field. Offense was hard to come by for both teams. The Cats were driving early in the second quarter with the Bulldogs leading 3-0 when Will Levis looks to the end zone, but is picked off by Kelee Ringo. He would zig and zag down the field before finally being brought down, however, Georgia only led 9-0 at the half.
Wave 3
Cats Comeback Falls Short to Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wa. (WAVE) - Gonzaga outrebounds Kentucky 39-29 en route to an 88-72 victory in a matchup of top 10 teams. The matchup between Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe lived up to its billing. Timme scored 22 points and was a problem for all of Kentucky’s defenders. Tshiebwe had another double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds, but battled foul trouble all night.
Comments / 0