951thebull.com
Santa’s Shining Light Show 2022 to Debut Saturday in Charles City
Preparations continue for Santa’s Shining Light Show to return for a second year in Charles City. The festivities are organized by the Satellite Rotary Club of Charles City and the club’s Jessica Gintz says they’re getting ready to light up Central Park this Saturday evening. Gintz says...
KAAL-TV
Candlelight vigil planned Monday for victims of Mason City fatal house hire; GoFundMe at $57K
(ABC 6 News) – A candlelight vigil is planned for Monday evening for the victims of a Mason City house fire that claimed the lives of 4 children last Wednesday. The vigil will be held at the North Iowa Youth Center located at 152 5th St. SW in Mason City, right next to Mason City Honda. It’ll begin at 6:00 p.m. and is open to anyone who would like to honor the lives lost.
951thebull.com
TLC Makes Final Financial Push for Relocation in Charles City
TLC in Charles City is making a final financial push to complete their move into the 1970’s section of the former middle school building. In a letter to the community, the child care center says they have dealt with supply chain delays, product accessibility, increased costs and more, all which have combined to produce a funding GAP of $275,000.
superhits1027.com
Honurdan man living in north-central Iowa sentenced to two months after using false ID cards
CHARLES CITY — A Honduran man residing in Charles City has been sentenced to federal prison time after using a false identification document and false Social Security number. The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 39-year-old Jose Henriquez-Arriaga was sentenced Monday to two months in...
951thebull.com
Chickasaw County Salvation Army Seeks Bell Ringers
Tis the season to volunteer to ring bells for the Red Kettles in support of the Salvation Army. Liz Markham with Chickasaw County Salvation Army says bell ringers can fly solo or in groups. However, if bell ringing isn’t your thing, Markham hopes you’ll make a donation, knowing that, for...
kchanews.com
Floyd County Interchange Eastbound Lanes Slated to Open Tuesday
Despite a semi crash that closed the intersection for a brief period Monday morning, the new east/southbound lanes of the new Highway 218/18/Avenue of the Saints interchange at Floyd are set to open to motorists Tuesday. Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says that...
Albia Newspapers
Eastbound lanes opens on US 218 at Floyd
FLOYD -- Changes to traffic patterns have occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18, U.S. Highway 218, and Iowa Highway 27 at Floyd County Road T-44 south of Floyd. According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation, traffic pattern changes instituted Tuesday include:. Eastbound traffic on...
kchanews.com
North Iowa Woman Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize
About a month after learning she first won, a north Iowa woman has claimed a $2 million Powerball® prize. The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan of Forest City purchased her $2 million-winning ticket at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City. Her easy-pick ticket came within one number of winning the game’s $403.9 million jackpot in the October 10th drawing.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Wanted in Another County Arrested in Storm Lake ; Additionally Received Drug Charge
A wanted Storm Lake man was arrested over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers recognized 30-year-old Damien Fisher at approximately 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Fisher was found to have a warrant for his arrest through Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a class D felony. Fisher was taken into custody on the warrant without incident. Police allege that upon searching him, they located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.
superhits1027.com
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to taking money from local store cash register
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman facing a felony theft charge after being accused of pocketing money out of a local store’s cash register has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint accuses 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times in a month while working at Fleet Farm since the start of the month totaling $3350. Rosenmeyer was charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
KIMT
No 'Country Thunder' for North Iowa in 2023
FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Country Thunder Music Festival will not be returning to North Iowa in 2023. Organizers of the festival, which was announced in 2019 to replace the Tree Town music festival that had been going on in Forest City since 2013, did not provide a reason for the cancellation.
KGLO News
Iowa Supreme Court says Mason City man convicted of murder should have bond money returned
MASON CITY — The Iowa Supreme Court says a Mason City man convicted of second-degree murder has failed to prove any claims of ineffective assistance of counsel but has agreed to return $50,000 in bond money to the man. James Farnsworth was convicted in 2013 of second-degree murder in...
KIMT
Meth means probation for Worth County woman
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman gets probation after meth, mushrooms, and pot were discovered in Worth County. Melissa Ann Hungerford, 37 of Manly, was sentenced Monday to three to five years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Hungerford pleaded guilty to possession with intent...
kwayradio.com
CF Man Allegedly Hit Dog Repeatedly With Shovel
A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a dog with a shovel around a dozen times last winter, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A warrant was issued for 19 year old Ayden McDaniel-Jensen back on February 24th after his girlfriend’s neighbor heard a dog yelp and a thumping sound before looking up to allegedly see McDaniel-Jensen hit the dog with a shovel around 12 times. McDaniel-Jensen remained at large until Wednesday when he was involved in a disturbance in the same location as the alleged dog abuse happened. He ran from police but was captured. He has been charged with Animal Neglect, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, and Interference. McDaniel-Jensen was familiar with police after being arrested in December for harassing employees at the Kwik Star on Nordic Drive on December 26th and is also awaiting trial for being found with a gun, marijuana, and a scale during a traffic stop last August.
951thebull.com
Jeanne Miller, 82, Ionia
Jeanne Miller age 82 of Ionia, IA died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, IA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Ionia. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Ionia.
KIMT
Man arrested for Sunday morning stabbing in Fillmore County
OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander. Investigators say the suspected stabber is Noah...
KIMT
Minnesota man takes Alford plea over $300,000 theft in North Iowa
FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Alford plea is entered for the theft of more than $300,000 in cash and items in Winnebago County. Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was accused of smashing out the back window of a truck in Lake Mills on November 28, 2021, and stealing cash and other items totaling about $373,700. Investigators say text messages and Facebook posts showed Crews went to the truck twice to steal items.
951thebull.com
Waverly Police Investigate Assault Involving Juvenile
Authorities are investigating an assault last week at a northeast Iowa high school. The Waverly Police Department says officers responded to an assault at Waverly-Shell Rock Senior High School shortly before 6 p.m. last Wednesday evening. Upon arrival, police identified the individuals involved, interviewed witnesses, and spoke with school staff.
