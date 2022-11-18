Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving Football Game Schedules for NFL and College
Here are the games football fans can look forward to on Thanksgiving Day.
Dan Lanning once again throws shade at ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew after win over Utah
It was only a couple of months ago that Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning professed his admiration for country music star Luke Combs, who was the only member of the ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew that correctly picked Oregon to beat BYU early in the season. The shows analysts sided with the Cougars. Lanning made it known on social media after Oregon’s dominant win that he was aware of the lack of confidence the crew had in his team, and credited Combs for staying true. RelatedKickoff time for Oregon vs. Oregon State game announced Lanning threw similar shade on Sunday morning after the Ducks’ impressive upset win over No. 10 Utah, 20-17, on Saturday night. As you might have guessed, the GameDay crew picked unanimously in favor of the Utes. 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/Q5wDox6RTc — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) November 20, 2022 With the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Bo Nix’s availability heading into this game, it’s not a shock that everyone picked against the Ducks, but Oregon was able to show a lot of heart and grit in their win on Saturday night. Let them know they were wrong, Dan. You earned it. List Notable quotes from Dan Lanning after Oregon's 20-17 win over Utah
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit releases updated top 4 following Week 12 action
Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top 4 following a wild Cupcake Week of college football. Ohio State and Michigan escaped by the hair of their teeth, as did TCU. Yet still, because Tennessee lost, all 3 remain within Herbstreit’s top 4. Here are his selections with just 1 week...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh shares early comments on The Game, says Michigan has tracked OSU all year
Jim Harbaugh is riding high with Michigan rolling to 11-0 this season. Coming off a B1G Championship and College Football Playoff appearance last year, the Wolverines have a shot to repeat in 2022. First, Michigan must handle Ohio State in a colossal renewal of The Game. All eyes will be...
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Vegas Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
On Saturday, 11-0 Ohio State will take on 11-0 Michigan at The Horseshoe in Columbus. Ahead of the matchup, Las Vegas sportsbooks have set their betting lines for the rivalry game. It's safe to say that Vegas is liking Ohio State in this one. Las Vegas is expecting Ohio State...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals football quarterback Joe Burrow was phenomenal in his recent match against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His college sweetheart is one of his strongest supporters and was also in attendance. Olivia Holzmacher, a huge football enthusiast, is Joe Burrow’s long-time girlfriend. She also cheered him on during the 2022 Super Bowl run, sporting Burrow’s number nine jersey. Since fans want to know more about the footballer’s girlfriend, we delve into her background in this Olivia Holzmacher wiki.
Photos: Meet The Notable Husband Of Laura Rutledge
Longtime ESPN college football and NFL host Laura Rutledge was noticeably absent from coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Laura and her daughter, Reese, were under the weather. "A little update: I’m not great at slowing down but this week my body has forced me to. Unfortunately too sick to make it...
Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are on the verge of a nice road win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and the Bengals are playing themselves into solid playoff positioning right now. It could be another fun playoff push for Burrow and Co.
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
One regular season week remains in the 2022 college football year. On Saturday, the second-to-last regular season games of the 2022 season were played, with some notable upsets taking place, highlighted by South Carolina's thumping of Tennessee. There were some near-upsets, too, with Ohio State and Michigan nearly falling one...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s Heather Dinich weighs in which team could lose The Game and potentially make the College Football Playoff
ESPN’s Heather Dinich weighed in on the potential ramifications of The Game on Tuesday night after the College Football Playoff rankings reveal. Dinich joined Rece Davis to talk about the likelihood of Ohio State or Michigan still making the CFP with a loss this weekend. Dinich explained that she believes the Buckeyes have a better chance of still getting in with a loss due to a Week 1 victory over Notre Dame.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum predict next batch of College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff committee will reconvene on Tuesday to release their 3rd set of rankings for the 2022 season. It was a weekend of near misses for the B1G: Ohio State barely escaped Maryland, while Michigan trailed Illinois heading into the 4th after losing Blake Corum but eventually won on a Jake Moody field goal with 9 seconds left. That’s on top of TCU keeping its CFP hopes alive on a last-second field goal and Tennessee seeing its Playoff chances ended after surprisingly being routed at South Carolina.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit shares thoughts on Michigan’s mindset, impact of Ohio State crowd on The Game
Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game this weekend. The ESPN College GameDay host played at Ohio State. Before last season, Ohio State had dominated the rivalry for most of the last decade. Michigan came out with the win last season, shifting the mindset of both teams in the heated rivalry.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN releases updated percentage odds for each team to make College Football Playoff following Week 12
With 1 week to go in the regular season, ESPN has updated its percentage odds for who might end up in the College Football Playoff. Georgia and Ohio State, at 97 percent and 93 percent, respectively, are all but assured passage into the top 4. As for Michigan (73 percent), it is currently in good shape, but their place is far from secure.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains CFP ramifications for winner of The Game
Paul Finebaum went on ESPN’s “Get Up” to talk about the teams that could hang with Georgia in the College Football Playoff. He gave his prediction for the team that could take down the Bulldogs. Finebaum thinks that whoever wins The Game on Saturday will be the...
All signs point to Jim Leonhard with Wisconsin's job posting official
The University of Wisconsin officially posted its head coaching position for football, and everything points to Jim Leonhard taking over full-time.
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair Boo Corrigan discusses why Ohio State, Michigan remain ahead of TCU
TCU has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 college football season. The Horned Frogs are currently 11-0 and will play for a Big 12 title. TCU is No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, a “win and in” spot, especially with Nos. 2 and 3 belonging to Week 13 opponents Ohio State and Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
One top candidate turned down Nebraska head coach vacancy, per report
With the regular season about to come to a close the candidates for the Nebraska job keep on coming. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd released a report detailing the latest news. Dodd reported that one of the top candidates for the job was offered, but turned down the opportunity. Former Carolina Panthers and Baylor HC Matt Rhule turned down the job, sources told Dodd.
saturdaytradition.com
Robert Griffin III weighs in on what College Football Playoff will look like
Robert Griffin III weighed in on the multitude of possibilities for the final field of the College Football Playoff rankings by season’s end. The former Baylor and NFL QB says the Georgia, TCU, the winner of The Game and USC are the 4 most likely candidates, but he went into specifics Sunday morning following a wild Cupcake Week.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day reflects on importance of The Game to Ohio State, recalls first press conference
With one of the greatest rivalries in sports comes hard work, respect and reflection. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day understands the magnitude of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry and reflected on what it means to him on Tuesday. “It’s one of the greatest rivalries there is in the country,” Day...
