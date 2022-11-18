ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child

By Rob Polansky, Bryant Reed, Dennis Valera
 4 days ago
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
NAUGATUCK, CT

