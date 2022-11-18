‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child

Read full article on original website
Police: Man armed with assault rifle robbed Shelton liquor store
Police say a man armed with an assault rifle robbed a liquor store in Shelton.
Eyewitness News
$10,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest, conviction of suspected baby killer
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted for killing a baby in Naugatuck. Christopher Francisquini is accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter. Police, and now the FBI, have been searching for him since the...
Eyewitness News
Naugatuck police: Baby girl died of neck compressions, stab wounds; suspect still at large
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police released more information about the search for a man they say murdered a baby last week in Naugatuck. Christopher Francisquini, 31, will be charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor once he’s caught. Police said Christopher Francisquini killed the baby on...
NECN
CT Daycare Owner Charged With Abusing Several Children: Police
A Wallingford daycare owner and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly abusing nine children in their care, police said. Authorities said 61-year-old Brenda Fornal and 66-year-old Grant Freer were arrested on a warrant. They're both facing risk of injury charges for an incident that was reported to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 28.
NBC Connecticut
2 Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in Hartford
Two people were shot on Buckingham Street in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The two men were walking when a suspect or suspects opened fire from a passing white SUV, police said. One victim was taken from the scene to a hospital and the other arrived at the hospital...
Police: Body of 11-month-old girl found in 'state of dismemberment'
The body of an 11-month-old girl in Naugatuck was found in a state of dismemberment with stab wounds and neck compressions, police say.
New Britain Herald
State police investigating assault at CTfastrak station in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – State police are investigating a possible double stabbing at the CTfastrak station in New Britain. Troopers on Monday, around 2:19 p.m., were called to the station on the report of a “non-active assault.” Those first on scene from Troop H were told two individuals had already been taken to area hospitals for minor injuries.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: $10,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest of Naugatuck suspect
Toy and safety experts take a look at the annual U.S. PIRG Educational Fund's list of hazardous toys. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 22, including an intense manhunt for a suspected baby killer. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Beyond Meat mold, risk...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Suspected child killer has long criminal record
(WFSB) - While the manhunt continues for the Naugatuck man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter, the I-Team is digging into his criminal history. Christopher Francisquini previously spent time in prison, only to be re-arrested for a crime spree. At the time of Friday’s murder, he was out on a...
31-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In 2-Car Crash On I-495 In Bolton: Police
A 31-year-old man from Worcester has died in a two-car crash in Bolton, authorities said. State Troopers responded to the crash near Exit 70 on I-495 North around 10:35 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Initial investigation suggests that a woman lost control of her...
Eyewitness News
Wayward horse found in Waterford; police seek owner
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - The owner of a horse is being sought by police in Waterford. Police said the male horse was found in the area of Butlertown Road. They asked the owner to contact Waterford dispatch at 860-442-9451.
Eyewitness News
East Lyme man accused of abusing twin infants
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – A man from East Lyme is accused of abusing twin infants, according to police. Authorities say a medical office in Old Saybrook reported injured infants were at their office. The four-week-old twins were then taken to Yale New Haven Hospital’s emergency room, police said....
Eyewitness News
State police seek witnesses to East Hartford crash
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for anyone who saw a two-vehicle crash in East Hartford that caused serious injuries. Troopers said it happened on Route 2 east near exit 5D off-ramp on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. The drivers of a Ford Ecoline and a Ford Escape...
Eyewitness News
Man accused of threatening delivery driver with axe in Durham
DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for threatening a delivery driver in Durham with an axe. State police said they charged Michael Salvatore, 41, with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace. Troopers said they were called to an address on Commerce Circle Saturday just before 6 p.m....
Eyewitness News
Police: School bus, tractor-trailer involved in crash in Farmington
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved a tractor trailer and two other vehicle slowed traffic on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Tuesday morning. Crews arrived to find a 3-car accident that included a pick-up truck, a tractor-trailer unit, and a school bus. The left and center lanes...
NBC Connecticut
Horse Back Home After Waterford Police Find Owner
Police searched for the owner of a horse that was found in Waterford on Tuesday morning. Officers said the male horse was found on Butlertown Road. Police posted about the wayward horse on Facebook. Tuesday afternoon police updated the post to say the owner had been found and the horse...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Respond to Single Vehicle Accident on Meadowbrook Road that Results in One Death
Bridgeport Police Deputy Chief Douglas Yost said that his department is currently investigating a single-vehicle accident just off Meadowbrook Road that took place early this morning. Yost confirmed that there was a fatality as a result of the accident. He could not confirm is the victim was a male or...
darientimes.com
Naugatuck felon wanted for killing child, 1, spotted in New Haven, police say
NAUGATUCK — Police say the man wanted in the killing of a 1-year-old child remains at large Saturday and is believed to be in the New Haven area. Naugatuck police released images of a man they believe is Christopher Francisquini, who was seen around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on security footage on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. Police said the person seen in the footage "matches the clothing description and is believed by investigators to be Francisquini."
Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car
A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested following tense standoff
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
