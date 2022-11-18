Read full article on original website
Gov. Polis releases list of resources for people impacted by Club Q shooting
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Following a brutal shooting in Colorado Springs left five members and allies of the Colorado LGBT+ community dead and 18 wounded, Governor Jared Polis released a list of Colorado-specific resources for people affected by the shooting. Describing the shooting as senseless and horrific, the Colorado governor...
Spotty mountain snow possible Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s Thanksgiving week. The holiday is just two days away. Thanksgiving may start with some clouds, but the clouds will clear the day will brighten. High temperatures will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Morning low will be in the high teens to low 20s. Snow can fall for at least part of the day from around Vail and Aspen to Denver, and much of Southeastern Colorado from Colorado Springs and Pueblo to the Plains will be blustery and cold.
Fresh Air Friday allows free entry to all Colorado State Parks
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With families taking time to spend with their families this weekend, Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites anyone to come spend some time outdoors soaking in the fresh air. This Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, CPW offers free admission to all Colorado State Parks. This year is...
Weather looks good for Thanksgiving week... mostly
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thanksgiving week is underway. Weather looks good overall this week, but there’s one hiccup that means more for the mountains than for us. In Grand Junction, Thanksgiving will start cloudy. The clouds will clear, allowing the day to brighten, and we’ll warm to a high temperature of 47 degrees. The morning low will be near 25 degrees. Montrose will become mostly sunny. The high temperature will be near 45 degrees. The morning low will be near 21 degrees. Thanksgiving around the rest of Colorado will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s and morning lows in the teens and 20s. The Eastern and Southeastern Plains will be breezy.
