No. 9 Marshall picked an ideal time to get past Virginia in men’s soccer. The effort from a player utilized briefly in a different role made a huge difference. Freshman Matthew Bell had the first big moment Sunday for the Thundering Herd. He scored a rebound goal at 65:36 for his tenth of the season to tie the match at 1-1 at Klockner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. From there the two teams battled the rest of the 90 minutes and two 10-minute overtimes and stayed tied to force penalty kicks.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO