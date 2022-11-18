ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christine Sorensen
4d ago

Our lottery was supposed to take care of the schools. How much money is going to be donated to “CPS” for it to actually be used for the schools.

CBS Chicago

A double whammy for families hit by fraud while struggling to feed their children

The CBS 2 Investigators uncover loopholes in a federal benefits program that hurt struggling families when they're victims of fraudCHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly one million people in Cook County rely on the federally-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).  Ana Salgado is one of them. Salgado is a divorced, single mother of four who works as a store manager but does not earn enough to feed her family. From time to time, she relies on SNAP benefits to fill the gaps. At the beginning of a recent month, on the day after her SNAP funds usually become available, she...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

James Suh, who says Ald. James Gardiner tried to silence him, plans to run for alderman himself

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man accusing a Northwest Side alderman of trying to intimidate and silence him now says he wants that alderman's job.AS CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday night, James Suh says Ald. James Gardiner (45th) retaliated against him after getting publicly criticized.The feud started more than a year ago. The claims against the alderman that resulted got him in trouble with the city's Board of Ethics – and the matter is now in court.While that case between Suh and Gardiner is still pending, Suh is planning to file his petition to run for Gardiner's seat...
CHICAGO, IL
wglc.net

Chicago suburb will pay $10M to settle hit-and-run lawsuit

OAK LAWN, Ill. (AP) — A Chicago suburb will pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash in which the village’s then-manager struck and critically injured a pedestrian with his municipal vehicle. The Oak Lawn Village Board approved the settlement Nov. 8 to resolve the lawsuit filed on behalf of 51-year-old Mark Berkshire. The settlement still needs a judge’s approval. The Daily Southtown reports Berkshire’s attorney says Berkshire remains in a nursing home facility, cannot walk independently and requires specialized care. The settlement says Oak Lawn does not admit to any liability or wrongdoing in the October 2019 accident where then-village manager Larry Deetjen struck Berkshire as he crossed a street.
OAK LAWN, IL
oakpark.com

Deborah’s Place gives Anita the key to housing

Like Anita, some women who experience homelessness have been in abusive relationships. After years of living in an unsafe and unstable environment, she was evicted. She had nowhere to go and no one to turn to for help. All she had were a few personal possessions and her car. For...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Native Among 5 Killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Mass Shooting

A 22-year-old Chicago native was among the five people killed late Saturday night when a gunman stormed an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, authorities stated. The attack at Club Q, which left 17 others with gunshot wounds, was halted when a patron grabbed a handgun from the suspect, hit him with it and pinned him down until police arrived minutes later, authorities said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Block Club Chicago

Englewood’s Whole Foods Is Closed. The Jewel-Mariano’s Merger Could Slow Plans For Replacing It, Experts Say

ENGLEWOOD — Whole Foods Market cleared its shelves in Englewood last week, leaving a grocery hole in the neighborhood the company once promised to fill to great fanfare. City officials have pledged to quickly find a replacement after the Jeff Bezos-owned company said it was done with Englewood. Some neighbors have said they want the new store to be an affordable supermarket like Walmart or Mariano’s. But experts say the process won’t be that simple.
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County

Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI

