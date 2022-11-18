Read full article on original website
Christine Sorensen
4d ago
Our lottery was supposed to take care of the schools. How much money is going to be donated to “CPS” for it to actually be used for the schools.
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Ralph's Coffee opens in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sparkle Light Festival to begin on 11/23Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
Chicago Giving $500 in Cash to Some Residents in New Program. See If You're Eligible
Chicago is offering $500 cash payments to eligible city residents under a new assistance program and the deadline to apply for the current round of money is quickly approaching. The one-time payments will be administered via a program called Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which the city announced earlier this year...
A double whammy for families hit by fraud while struggling to feed their children
The CBS 2 Investigators uncover loopholes in a federal benefits program that hurt struggling families when they're victims of fraudCHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly one million people in Cook County rely on the federally-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Ana Salgado is one of them. Salgado is a divorced, single mother of four who works as a store manager but does not earn enough to feed her family. From time to time, she relies on SNAP benefits to fill the gaps. At the beginning of a recent month, on the day after her SNAP funds usually become available, she...
500 coats given out to CPS families by local nonprofit
Chicago Public Schools students from nine different locations and their families came to North Lawndale Christian Health Center on Wednesday afternoon to pick out new winter coats at a drive organized by the nonprofit Communities in Schools.
James Suh, who says Ald. James Gardiner tried to silence him, plans to run for alderman himself
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man accusing a Northwest Side alderman of trying to intimidate and silence him now says he wants that alderman's job.AS CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday night, James Suh says Ald. James Gardiner (45th) retaliated against him after getting publicly criticized.The feud started more than a year ago. The claims against the alderman that resulted got him in trouble with the city's Board of Ethics – and the matter is now in court.While that case between Suh and Gardiner is still pending, Suh is planning to file his petition to run for Gardiner's seat...
County Enrolls First Recipients Into Largest Guaranteed Income Program In US: ‘This Is Not A Handout; It’s A Hand Up’
DOWNTOWN — Jailyn Brown might soon be able to invest in starting her own business. Clarence Schaffer is going to be able to keep up with bills to keep a roof over his head as he cares for his mom. The two are among the first to be enrolled...
Illinois COVID: Another round of relief being offered to Chicago families
The direct cash assistance program is designed to give help to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID stimulus.
Chicago suburb will pay $10M to settle hit-and-run lawsuit
OAK LAWN, Ill. (AP) — A Chicago suburb will pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash in which the village’s then-manager struck and critically injured a pedestrian with his municipal vehicle. The Oak Lawn Village Board approved the settlement Nov. 8 to resolve the lawsuit filed on behalf of 51-year-old Mark Berkshire. The settlement still needs a judge’s approval. The Daily Southtown reports Berkshire’s attorney says Berkshire remains in a nursing home facility, cannot walk independently and requires specialized care. The settlement says Oak Lawn does not admit to any liability or wrongdoing in the October 2019 accident where then-village manager Larry Deetjen struck Berkshire as he crossed a street.
Looking back on ABC7 Chicago anchor Alan Krashesky's life and career
Alan Krashesky will anchor his final newscasts on Tuesday, Nov. 22. This week, we're taking a look back at Alan's life and career.
GoFundMe created for Chicago cop facing financial hardship due to chemo treatments
CHICAGO — The president of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police has organized a GoFundMe on behalf of a fellow CPD officer in need. FOP President John Catanzara said officer Andrew Cantore has been suffering from a severe autoimmune disease for the last five to six years. In the recent two to three years, Cantore has been diagnosed […]
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted over city's violence after decrying Colorado shooting
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was criticized on Twitter for calling out the fatal shooting in Colorado, while her own city suffers from shootings every week.
Lawmakers say students complain of racist teachings at UIC College of Dentistry
Local lawmakers said they are set to meet with the president of the University of Illinois about allegations of racist teachings at UIC's College of Dentistry.
Deborah’s Place gives Anita the key to housing
Like Anita, some women who experience homelessness have been in abusive relationships. After years of living in an unsafe and unstable environment, she was evicted. She had nowhere to go and no one to turn to for help. All she had were a few personal possessions and her car. For...
Chicago-Area Hospital Changes Visitor Policy Due to ‘Substantial' Flu Increase
A Chicago-area hospital is limiting visitors amid a "substantial increase" in flu cases. Advocate Aurora Health said all of its facilities have a "limited-visitor policy in place to ensure safe care" as they work to "reduce the spread of COVID, flu and other seasonal illnesses." A spokesperson for the hospital...
Chicago Native Among 5 Killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Mass Shooting
A 22-year-old Chicago native was among the five people killed late Saturday night when a gunman stormed an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, authorities stated. The attack at Club Q, which left 17 others with gunshot wounds, was halted when a patron grabbed a handgun from the suspect, hit him with it and pinned him down until police arrived minutes later, authorities said.
Warning for parents: Why toys sold at deep discount could put kids at risk
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The last thing families want is to end up in the ER with a sick or injured child, especially over the holidays. Some at Lurie Children's Hospital say that in addition to toys that can be choking hazards or contain toxic chemicals, there are other things to avoid.
SUV smashes into River North Walgreens; driver in custody, Chicago police say
After hitting the building, police said the driver reversed and then slammed into the Walgreens at least once more.
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct Cases
Last week the Finance Committee of the Chicago City Council considered and approved settlements against 3 Chicago Police Officers being sued in misconduct cases, including case of 17 year old Michael Elam Jr., shot and killed by police when on his way to dinner with his girlfriend.
Englewood’s Whole Foods Is Closed. The Jewel-Mariano’s Merger Could Slow Plans For Replacing It, Experts Say
ENGLEWOOD — Whole Foods Market cleared its shelves in Englewood last week, leaving a grocery hole in the neighborhood the company once promised to fill to great fanfare. City officials have pledged to quickly find a replacement after the Jeff Bezos-owned company said it was done with Englewood. Some neighbors have said they want the new store to be an affordable supermarket like Walmart or Mariano’s. But experts say the process won’t be that simple.
Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
Cook County property tax sale process hits Black homeowners hardest, BGA finds
The Cook County property tax sale process that can result in evictions and robs their communities of generational wealth.
