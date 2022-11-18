ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Staffing woes lead to crowded buses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A severe staffing shortage and Thanksgiving week are creating headaches for school officials in Kanawha County. Last week, the county contemplated a return to remote learning. However, that plan drew opposition and convinced officials this week to try everything possible to keep school open. Yet, as...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

ASAP Pet Rescue to host Holiday Candlelight House Tour

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s the season of giving, and a local pet rescue is asking for your help. Michele Endicott and Martha Cummings from ASAP Pet Rescue stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their Holiday Candlelight House Tours, and they brought along a special furry friend.
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy