Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Parking Spots Hard to Find at Love Field This Holiday WeekendLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN -ORDINANCE 2022-69
ORDINANCE 2022-69 An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a drive-through establishment on 0.929± acres in the W.M. Hawkins Survey, Abstract No. 465, presently zoned Planned Development District No. 2 (PD-2) with a base zoning of Commercial (C); adopting conditions for development and use of the property for such use; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; providing an effective date; and providing termination under certain conditions.
Mammogram Poster Girls present $50,000 to the MHS Foundation
Donation is to provide funding for free mammograms for those in need. On Tuesday, November 21, 2022 the Mammogram Poster Girls (MPG) presented a check for $50,000 to the Methodist Health System Foundation—$25,000 for the Breast Center at Methodist Charlton Medical Center, and $25,000 for the Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Center at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. These funds will provide mammograms, free of charge, for under/uninsured women.
Crime Stoppers of Ellis County Seek Help Identifying White Chevrolet Malibu
Police Seek Help Identifying White Chevrolet Malibu Suspected in Catalytic Converter Thefts. On 10/18/22 at approximately 1729 hours ROISD PD received a call stating an offense occurred at the High School in the A parking near the field house. With this information officers met with the complainant who advised the...
DeSoto Police Respond To Incident At Headquarters
Earlier this afternoon, DeSoto Police requested that members of the traveling public avoid the immediate area of their headquarters at 714 E. Belt Line Road, but the situation has been resolved without incident and there are no current travel restrictions in place. At approximately 1252 hours, a person inside a...
Grand Prairie Police Officer Killed During Pursuit Of Vehicle, Crash Under Investigation
The Grand Prairie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of our officers who died in the line of duty. It is with heavy hearts that we report Officer Brandon Paul Tsai passed away after being involved in a traffic collision. At around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, Officer Tsai was near the intersection of SW 3rd and Pioneer Parkway when he located a vehicle displaying a fictitious paper license plate. Officer Tsai attempted to stop the vehicle which immediately fled.
City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings Dec. 6 & 14
The City of Lancaster Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at their regular meeting on Tuesday December 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, at 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146. The meeting will be for the purpose of conducting a public hearing and to consider a request to the following:
City of Duncanville Zoning Notice 2022-33
ZONING FILE #2022-33 A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Brent and Roberta Houser, Applicants and Owners, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of Carport, on Greenstone Estates, Block A, Lot 29, more commonly known as 1514 Natalie Lane, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.
Grand Prairie Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Driver In Last Night’s Pursuit
Grand Prairie Police Chief is asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of the vehicle Officer Tsai was pursuing on Monday night. Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering $10,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Officer Tsai was tragically killed when he lost control of his...
CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Dec. 6 & 13
NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and location stated in this notice:. Case No. Z-502-2022 – An amendment to...
Duncanville Fire Station 271 Groundbreaking Ceremony On December 1
Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville is proceeding with the construction of the new Fire Station 271. The community is invited to attend a special groundbreaking ceremony to be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 308 West Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville, Texas 75116. Attendees...
Operation Christmas Child Drop Off Sites In DeSoto Now Open
Desoto, TX, Nov. 14, 2022 — As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are giving thanks and giving back—to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child. Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and...
December 13: NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX
The City Council of the City of Midlothian will hold a Public Hearing to begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 in the City Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, (104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX), to consider and act upon ordinances for the following cases:. CASE NO....
Sue Clark Receives Community Service Award
Dedicated Duncanville volunteer Betty Sue Clark received the 2022-2023 Community Service Award from Old Chisholm Trail NSDAR. The award was presented by Honorary Regent and Community Service Chair Bobby Cutler Hill at the chapter’s meeting at Grace Place Church of Christ. Hill said Clark deserved the award for a number of reasons.
Joys & Toys Concert Assists Santa Cop Program
Duncanville Police Association and Police Department are busier than those elves in Santa’s workshop, as they gather donations for the annual Santa Cop program. The program was designed to assist families who are unable to provide gifts for their children during the holidays. This program supports families by offering gifts, decorations, Christmas trees (when available), and food.
Holiday Festivities In Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville & More!
There’s no shortage of excitement this holiday season. Just jump in the car and go, you’re bound to come across something that brings out the holiday joy, no matter which direction you head. “We are excited to offer a full lineup of holiday activities. These events are made...
Throw An Axe At Battle Axes In Midlothian
At the new Battle Axes in Midlothian, there is nothing to go to war over. There’s plenty of fun to be had by all. “Axe throwing is a rapidly growing sport – simply because it is fun!” exclaimed Zach Vann, owner of Battle Axes with his wife Alexsha. “Anyone can do it, even the kids. It’s also a great stress reliever because sometimes you just want to ‘throw something.’
Service Satisfaction Remains Higher in DeSoto Than in Most US & TX Cities
DeSoto City officials were joined by a representative of the nationally recognized market research and survey firm ETC Institute on Tuesday evening as they rolled out the results of DeSoto’s 2022 Residential Survey to the DeSoto City Council and the DeSoto community. Among the findings shared was the fact that the City’s resident satisfaction levels rated higher than the National average in 56 of 72 areas assessed and rated above the Texas regional average in 55 of 72 areas.
Hillside Village In Cedar Hill to Kick Off Season Saturday Free Event
Village Lights at Hillside Village kicks off the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy festive strolling characters, kid crafts, jolly photo props, and more! Kids won’t want to miss the fun of a 10ft “real” snow slide! Kids can explore the potential of a real snow slide, as they await Santa’s arrival. Then at 7:30 PM be dazzled when Santa flips the switch on the giant 34-foot turning the shopping center into an enchanting winter wonderland.
Thanksgiving Offers Make Family Gatherings Easier
Bread Winners is offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners for $25 a person, realizing that families come in many different sizes. Orders are available for pickup at any of their four locations in North Texas, and must be placed by 3 p.m. Nov. 21 for pickup Nov. 23. Dinners come with a...
Waxahachie HS Chefs Compete in World Food Championships
A culinary team from Waxahachie HS won a coveted chance to compete in the prestigious World Food Championships (WFC) at Fair Park Nov. 9-13. The competition draws food show fans and food lovers eager for a chance to cheer on their favorite celebrity chefs. WFC brings 1,500 top chefs and home cooks from around the globe, with over 300 teams–40 of them international–competing in ten categories. These culinary celebrities fight it out for a piece of the $300,000 prize awarded by this major food competition.
