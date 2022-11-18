Read full article on original website
Oakland North
One suspect dead, second suspect pleads not guilty in Oakland dentist’s murder
Hasheem Bason, 33, charged with murdering an Oakland dentist in August, pleaded not guilty last Tuesday. Bason, of Stockton, also is charged with slaying while lying in wait, special circumstances of killing for financial gain and use of a firearm, among other offenses. At 2 p.m, on Aug 21, Dr....
krcrtv.com
Ukiah police arrest suspected carjacker who stole car from elderly woman
UKIAH, Calif. — Ukiah police officers arrested a suspected carjacker on Monday who allegedly took the car from an elderly woman. The UPD said that it arrested Erik Smith, 57, on Monday on charges of carjacking and elder abuse, plus a misdemeanor warrant charge of failing to appear. Earlier...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Cops swoop in to confiscate a stash of coke, pot and cash
Drug Bust: On Nov. 9, detectives from our Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU), Coordination of Probation Enforcement Unit (COPE) assisted the Central Marin Police Authority (CMPA) with an investigation. During CMPA’s investigation it was determined the suspect who was arrested for a no bail warrant had a storage unit in Berkeley. The suspect was on probation and was subject to search along with any property under his control.
SF homicide suspects arrested in connection to May killing
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have arrested two suspects in relation to a 2022 killing that took place in the area of 24th and Balmy streets, according to a press release from SFPD. Julio Noguez, 19, and Omar CarrenRojas, 22, were identified through an investigation. Probable cause was developed to obtain arrest warrants […]
Stolen guns and narcotics lead to arrest in Suisun City
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Suisun City Police Department arrested four suspects Friday night on charges related to stolen firearms and narcotics, according to a social post from Suisun City PD. Officers responded to the 500 block of Erin Drive shortly before midnight on a report of suspicious activity, the social post […]
KTVU FOX 2
1 arrested for stabbing in busy Oakland shopping area
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland resident was arrested for allegedly stabbing another resident in a busy shopping area in Oakland Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The stabbing occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded and located the victim who had...
Monthslong investigation into firearms seized in East Palo Alto leads to eight arrests
A joint operation by multiple law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area resulted in eight arrests last week for charges related to allegations of firearms possession and gang activity, San Francisco police said in a Nov. 18 press release. The operation was initiated by the San Francisco Police Department Community...
krcrtv.com
Willits Police arrest felon for possession of methamphetamine and flare gun
WILLITS, Calif. — On Nov. 15, the Willits Police Department arrested Steven Lawson from Ukiah on charges of possession of methamphetamine and a flare gun. WPD said around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, officers stopped Lawson in his vehicle in the Safeway parking lot for expired registration, and additional equipment violations. Lawson admitted to officers he did not have a license.
KTVU FOX 2
Shots fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond
VALLEJO, Calif. - Police said that shots were fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond over the weekend. A spectator was also arrested with their vehicle towed. In Vallejo, a large crowd gathered Saturday night at Lemon street and Sonoma Boulevard and police called in backup, including the California Highway Patrol, the Solano County Sheriff and Benicia police, to help break up the crowd and move them onto Interstate 80. Authorities said a fire hydrant was knocked over.
ksro.com
Bomb Scare Turns Into False Alarm at Santa Rosa Fire Station
No arrests have been made after a bomb scare at a fire station in Santa Rosa. Someone delivered a cooler full of improvised pyrotechnics to Station Eight on Saturday night. The station and the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated. A bomb squad then X-rayed the cooler and determined no one was in danger. Police say a woman showed the man what was inside the bag at Southwest Community Park. He then took the bag from her and dropped it off at the fire station, claiming he thought he might have a bomb. The man who delivered the cooler is not considered a suspect.
Suspect arrested after overnight Walgreens burglary in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after an overnight burglary on Friday at a Walgreens, the Antioch Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers were alerted that around 2:14 a.m. there was a burglary in progress. The suspect — who was not identified by police — was stealing tobacco products and medications. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Two charged in killing of fellow Vallejo squatter
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two suspects have been charged in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. On Monday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged Suri Dao, 21, and Alexander Jeffrey Leatham, 27, with suspicion of murder in the killing of a woman only identified as E.B.
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond police search for alleged repeat groping suspect
RICHMOND, Calif., - Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect they say allegedly groped at least two people on two separate occasions, according to a Facebook post. According to police, in both cases the suspect walked by the victim on the sidewalk acknowledged or smiled at them, and then turned around and groped them.
Contra Costa Sheriff warns of scammers threatening callers with arrest
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam involving phone calls from someone claiming to be from the sheriff's office, saying there's a warrant for their arrest and they will be arrested unless they pay them money.The sheriff's office says on its Facebook page "The Sheriff's Office does not have people pay fines or fees through reloadable prepaid cards. Nor are citizens ever contacted in this way."The Sheriff's Office would like to warn people about this scam which has multiple versions. Scammers have also had listeners make payment over the phone through reloadable prepaid cards that could be purchased at a local store." Authorities say many people have already been taken by the scam and anyone getting such a call "should refuse to provide any personal information to the caller or simply hang up. "Please contact your local law enforcement agency and notify them of the incident to see if a report could be taken."
Sideshow activity in Richmond draws 300 vehicles, spans four locations
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Richmond was a hotbed for sideshow activity over the weekend, police have confirmed to KRON4. Police say the sideshow activity started late on Saturday night around 12:30 a.m., and the activity lasted into the early-morning hours on Sunday. The sideshow took place in the following locations: 12th Street […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on State Route 4 in Bay Point Area
In the early morning of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal pedestrian crash in the Bay Point area. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 in Bay Point, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in the Bay Point Area.
Oakland police searching for vehicle linked to possible kidnapping
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are investigating a possible domestic violence-related kidnapping that occurred Friday. The incident occurred Friday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Pearl streets, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police said witnesses reported seeing two women involved in a physical struggle, and then both women […]
eastcountytoday.net
Update: Concord Police Say Person Found at Concord House Fire Died of Self-Inflicted Gunshot
One person was found deceased in a two-alarm fire that crews say was intentionally set Thursday night in the City of Concord. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a fire at 5:45 pm Thursday in the 3500 block of Euclid Ave in the City of Concord. The fire went second alarm response with the fire under control by 6:30 pm.
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
