Shopper wanted for ‘promoting obscenity’ inside Lenexa store

LENEXA, Kan. — Police are looking for a man accused of inappropriate conduct inside a Lenexa store.

The police department shared video of the man walking through a children’s clothing section.

Officers said the person in the video showed pornography to an unsuspecting employee working a Lenexa clothing store.

Officers said the man also made lewd comments toward the employee.

The department asks anyone with information on the case, or who can help identify the man to call detectives at 913-825-8064.

