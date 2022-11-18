Red Bull boss: Daniel Ricciardo returning as third driver

Daniel Ricciardo will return to Red Bull Racing as the Formula One team’s reserve driver in 2023.

“Ricciardo will be our third driver,” RBR chief Helmut Marko confirmed to Sky Germany on Friday.

Ricciardo will be the backup if drivers Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez are unable to compete.

The 33-year-old Australian’s role also includes commercial obligations and demonstration runs.

“We have so many sponsors, we have to do show runs and the like, so of course he’s one of the most high-profile and best-suited,” Marko said.

ESPN reported the deal will be confirmed Sunday for Ricciardo, who previously competed with Red Bull from 2014-18.

Ricciardo raced for McLaren for the past two years but was left without a seat for 2023 when the final year of his contract was terminated by mutual agreement in August.

Ricciardo made his F1 debut and has eight career Grand Prix victories, most recently at the Italian Grand Prix on Sept. 12, 2021.

–Field Level Media

