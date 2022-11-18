Read full article on original website
Related
Is Wales vs USA on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.With England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely play out that simply, and both of these sides will have the bit...
United States vs Wales - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the World Cup meeting between the United States and Wales in Group B, including team news, lineups and prediction.
SB Nation
RBM Roundtable: Everton’s 22-23 season - who was good, who wasn’t, what areas to improve
The World Cup is almost underway which means a cessation in hostilities for club football, which provides a welcome break for Everton who went into the break in extremely poor form and desperately needing to hit the ‘Reset’ button. The short tour to Australia is an opportunity for...
Yardbarker
Former Arsenal and Liverpool star to make history if appointed manager of English club
Championship side Wigan are reportedly set to appoint former Premier League star Kolo Toure as their new manager as the Leicester coach is ready to take the next step in his career. Toure has been working as a coach for the last five years alongside Brendan Rodgers at both Celtic...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England captains added to Nuneaton mural
A football mural created after England reached the Euro 2020 final has two new faces as Gareth Southgate's team prepare to start their World Cup campaign in Qatar. The popular wall in Nuneaton already shows manager Southgate, captain Harry Kane and forward Raheem Sterling. Now street artist Nathan Parker (N_4_T_4)...
Today at the World Cup: Alcohol ban at stadiums as England wait on Maddison
A last-minute stadium alcohol ban has denied fans the chance of a beer at all World Cup games.Fifa confirmed it is removing sales points for sponsor beer company Budweiser within all stadium perimeters “following discussions with host country authorities”.Sources close to the organising committee insisted the concern surrounding alcohol was for the impact on fans in stadiums from Qatar, the Middle East and the wider Asian continent, for whom drinking is not part of the culture.Meanwhile, England playmaker James Maddison’s fitness continues to be a subject for debate and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli has his sights set on World Cup...
Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United: Women’s Super League – as it happened
Despite taking a first half lead, Manchester United were forced to dig deep and come from behind with two late goals to win a thriller at the Emirates Stadium
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Alex Scott protests FIFA armband decision live on the BBC
BBC pundit Alex Scott has taken to wearing the OneLove armband live on BBC One in the absence of Harry Kane doing so at World Cup 2022. BBC pundit Alex Scott has protested the decision for England not to wear the OneLove armband at World Cup 2022 – by doing so herself.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Gilmour, Van Bronckhorst, Maeda, Mooy, Brighton, Doyle-Hayes
Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is open to a move to a European club on loan after struggling for action since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Chelsea. (Sun on Sunday) Nicolas Raskin is not a Rangers target in the January window, according to his representative, despite reports linking the 21-year-old midfielder with a move to Ibrox with his contract with Standard Liege expiring this summer. (Scottish Sunday Express)
BBC
Notts County: Non-league record crowd will 'excite' players, says boss Luke Williams
Notts County boss Luke Williams wants his players to thrive on the "excitement and enthusiasm" generated at Meadow Lane by what will be a non-league record crowd on Saturday. The National League game against Yeovil Town has been declared a sell out, with more than 16,000 tickets sold. It will...
Yardbarker
Graeme Bailey says Liverpool have done ‘major work’ on two midfield transfer targets as Klopp’s ‘priority’ revealed
Liverpool have done ‘major work’ on transfer targets Konrad Laimer and Ruben Neves according to Graeme Bailey. It’s no secret that the Reds are looking to sign an elite midfielder either in January or at the end of the season. The journalist has revealed that despite completing the deadline day loan signing of Arthur Melo from Juventus in the summer, the Merseysiders looked to strike deals with the two talented central midfielders.
Yardbarker
Former Man United manager admits missing out on Liverpool star
Louis van Gaal has revealed he wanted to sign former Liverpool ace Sadio Mane whilst in charge of Manchester United. The Senegal star ended up at United’s long-term rivals Liverpool, though, and he proved to be a significant loss. In his time on Merseyside, he netted 120 goals and contributed 48 assists in all competitions.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gary Lineker in Qatar to 'report, not support' controversial tournament
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Gary Lineker says he is in Qatar to "report, not...
On this day in 2000: Leeds and West Ham agree £18million fee for Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand was set to become the world’s most expensive defender when Leeds’ £18million bid was finally accepted by West Ham on this day in 2000.Ferdinand, then 22, rubber-stamped the deal a few days later when he signed a five-and-a-half-year contract.He was paraded in front of the Leeds fans at Elland Road before their home game against Arsenal on November 26.The deal shattered the previous world record for a defender of £13m paid by Roma for Argentina’s Walter Samuel. It was also a British record, eclipsing the £15m paid for Alan Shearer and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.Ferdinand made his Leeds debut...
World Cup 2022: Which players will miss the tournament through injury?
Some players are set to miss World Cup 2022 through injury, due to the congestion of this extraordinary season
Yardbarker
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher gives Liverpool fans big boost over Bellingham highlighting behaviour with England
Jude Bellingham is set to be the talk of the next summer transfer window as many expect the England intentional to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. Many clubs are keeping an eye on the 19-year-old star with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all reportedly targeting a move for the Englishman as he is widely regarded as being the next-best midfielder in World football.
BBC
'Magnificent' Foden needs to change position for England
Phil Foden's role with England needs to become more defined if he is to show his "magnificent talent", according to BBC pundits. On a Stars of the World Cup episode of Match of the Day: Top 10, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards shower praise on the Manchester City forward, but suggest England boss Gareth Southgate has not yet found the way to unlock his talent.
BBC
Mason Greenwood: Trial date set for Manchester United player
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood is due to face trial over allegations of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour in November 2023, a court has heard. The 21-year-old player was held in January over allegations relating to a woman after videos were posted online. He was re-bailed at...
lastwordonsports.com
Sunderland Weekly Round-Up: Freedom of City Given to England Stars
The latest edition of the Sunderland weekly round-up takes a look at the latest news from the Stadium of Light and Wearside. Tony Mowbray and his squad have headed to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp; however, the trip has caused concern among some fans. Mowbray has also been discussing with the recruitment department this past week about which positions he would like to strengthen during the next transfer window.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Inside Qatar's £175-a-night fan village
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. "It's still under construction, in the daytime it's kind of...
Comments / 0