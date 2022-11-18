Adjunct faculty member Anabella Bonfa has been honored at the prestigious California Legal Awards, where she received a mentorship award for 20 years of work mentoring fledgling lawyers. Bonfa is a local trial attorney practicing at Wellman & Warren in Laguna Hills, when she is not at Chapman University’s Dale E. Fowler School of Law teaching a Federal Civil Procedure Lab.

LAGUNA HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO