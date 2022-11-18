GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police are investigating after a community playground was burned to the ground inside an apartment complex on Springhill Drive. Police and firefighters arrived to find the playground burning Saturday afternoon. “Earlier this afternoon, officers assisted the Official Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department for a fire at the playground in the 6200 block of Springhill Dr. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by PGFD,” the Greenbelt City Police Department said. If you have any information on how this fire began, or noticed any suspicious activity in the area, please contact The post Police investigating after community playground burned down appeared first on Shore News Network.

GREENBELT, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO