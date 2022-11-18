Read full article on original website
Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
mymcmedia.org
Man Robs TD Bank in Bethesda
Police are investigating after a man robbed a TD Bank location in Bethesda earlier this month. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at roughly 10:32 a.m., Montgomery County police responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 8100 block of Wisconsin Avenue. According to a Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD)...
bethesdamagazine.com
Police release name of victim in Rockville pedestrian fatality
Montgomery County Police have identified the pedestrian fatally struck Nov. 17 in Rockville. Paul Shinn, 46, was killed when he was struck by a car in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville, at 8:29 a.m. on Nov. 17, Montgomery County police announced in a release on Tuesday.
rockvillenights.com
4 cars stolen near Congressional Plaza in Rockville
Rockville City police are investigating the thefts of four vehicles from residential parking lots and garages early yesterday morning, November 20, 2022, near Congressional Plaza off Rockville Pike. Three vehicles were reported stolen in the 1600 block of E. Jefferson Street. A fourth vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 200 block of Congressional Lane.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Collision with Rollover and Entrapment in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision with rollover and entrapment on Monday morning in Gaithersburg. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred around 8:30am on MidCounty Highway in the area of Goshen Road and Hidden Forest Drive. A single occupant was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
georgetowner.com
Brazen Burglaries Irk M Street Retailers
There have always been burglaries — it’s the big, bad city, after all. But it’s the increasingly brazen nature of the acts that are frustrating and worrying some business owners. Here’s a short rundown of a few recent Georgetown incidents, as an example. D.C. police investigating the cases said they believe it’s the same group of persons committing these crimes.
mymcmedia.org
Remains of Missing Teen Found in Takoma Park
Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the death of Rosa Maria Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt. On Nov. 15, skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 1600 block of Drexel Street in Takoma Park. Results of an autopsy revealed that the death was a homicide. Police have not located a suspect and are not aware of a motive.
fox5dc.com
Man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside DC restaurant
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair. The suspect and the victim were engaged in an altercation inside a restaurant in the 3900 block of Georgia Avenue NW on Monday around 7:53 a.m.
bethesdamagazine.com
Car crashes into medical marijuana dispensary in Montgomery County
Car crashes into medical marijuana dispensary in Montgomery County. Three people are hurt after a car barreled into a medical marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say. [NBC Washington]. Montgomery County activist reacts to deadly Colorado Springs mass shooting. Following the news of the deadly mass shooting at...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville gas station burglary spree continues
Another gas station was broken into in Rockville early yesterday morning, November 19, 2022, the third gas station burglary in as many weeks. Rockville City police were called to a service station in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road at 6:48 AM Saturday. Officers responding found evidence of forced entry at the business.
Patrons injured after driver crashes car into Germantown medical marijuana facility
GERMANTOWN, Md. — A woman driving on Middlebrook Road in Germantown Monday crashed into a marijuana dispensary, injuring herself and two other adult patrons, according to Montgomery County Fire. Three people had minor injuries after the incident, officials said. They are still investigating what could have led to the...
27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Diamond Catalan, a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Catalan was last seen on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring.
2 vehicles swallowed by Bowie sinkhole, nearby home flooded
BOWIE, Md. — Crews are working to repair a large sinkhole in Bowie Monday. WSSC reports an 8-foot sinkhole opened up in an intersection before dawn after a water main burst underground. Two vehicles were pulled from the hole at the intersection of Duckettown Road. and Maple Street in...
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Responds to Fire in Olney Late Sunday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for smoke coming from the second floor of a two story single-family home on Governors Way off of Cherry Valley Drive in Olney a little before 11:30pm on Sunday night. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, the...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville shopping center
Rockville police were called to a shopping center in the Twinbrook area on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking lot there. The assault was reported in the 2100 block of Veirs Mill Road.
wfmd.com
Fire Damages Garage In Washington County
Garage Fire at Mt. Aetna Rd. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) Fire damaged a garage in Washington County early Monday morning. Just after 4:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to 21514 Mount Aetna Road for a detached wood frame and metal garage on fire. It took them one hour to bring the flames under control. No one was hurt.
Police investigating after community playground burned down
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police are investigating after a community playground was burned to the ground inside an apartment complex on Springhill Drive. Police and firefighters arrived to find the playground burning Saturday afternoon. “Earlier this afternoon, officers assisted the Official Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department for a fire at the playground in the 6200 block of Springhill Dr. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by PGFD,” the Greenbelt City Police Department said. If you have any information on how this fire began, or noticed any suspicious activity in the area, please contact The post Police investigating after community playground burned down appeared first on Shore News Network.
Accused drunk driver charged in deadly, wrong-way interstate crash in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP said a driver who was drunk and heading the wrong way on Interstate 97 caused a crash that involved several vehicles and killed a man Saturday morning. Troopers said the wreck happened on Interstate 97 at Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. Three cars […]
