KXRM

Visible smoke in Pueblo on Monday result of debris fire

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the smoke that may have been visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West on Monday, Nov. 21 was the result of a debris fire. PCSO said the debris fire started after a controlled burn of brush and weeds in an area north of the Nature and […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs-based vendor takes over control of North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is turning over operations at North Share Marina at Lake State Pueblo to a Colorado Springs vendor. Tuesday, CPW said the department agreed to turn over operations at the marina to the O'Neil Group Co. The company agreed to operate it on a nine-month contract, giving the two sides time to negotiate and sign a formal, long-term contract.
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Groome Transportation expands service to include Pueblo

(SPONSORED) — They’ve served for over 15 years in the Colorado Springs and Denver area, and now Groome Transportation is expanding its service to Pueblo. Operations Manager Christopher Schroeder sat down with Loving Living Local host Nova to talk about the new route, which will add the service to Pueblo with 11 daily trips transporting passengers to Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Pueblo might be roughly an hour away from where the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting happened, many residents of the Steel City told KRDO Club Q was a place they're familiar with. The people we spoke to said they'd been to the Colorado Springs nightclub before and are heartbroken The post Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Controlled burn ignited debris fire in Pueblo County Monday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A controlled burn ignited a debris fire in Pueblo County. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office posted to their social media Monday afternoon that a controlled burn of brush and weeds ignited a debris pile north of the Nature Center. It caused smoke to be visible in Pueblo & Pueblo West.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The possibility that the alleged shooter at Club Q this weekend might also target the city's other gay club was enough for Icons, on Bijou Street downtown, to take steps to protect its customers. The staff at Icons confirmed Monday that they went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of The post Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO is working to confirm the identity of the five victims in the Club Q mass shooting. Below are the five victims of the deadly attack. Daniel Davis Aston ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died. "He was our baby The post Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate reported shooting after bullet holes found in the side of building in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting after bullet holes were found in the side of a building in southeast Colorado Springs. Monday, Colorado Springs Police Department officers received a call for shots fired in the 2100 block of Delta Dr., just before 7:50 p.m. Witnesses told officers that a shooter The post Police investigate reported shooting after bullet holes found in the side of building in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Several school districts have delayed starts Friday due to frigid temps, snow

Several school districts across Colorado have delayed starts for Friday morning due to frigid temperatures and more snow forecasted overnight. Some of the biggest school districts, like Denver, Jeffco Public Schools, Boulder Valley School District and Littleton Public Schools have called for 2-hour delayed start for Friday. Other school districts like Aurora and Cherry Creek Public Schools have one-hour to 90-minute delays for Friday morning. Several other school districts across the state also have posted delays or closures. According to First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, snow amounts as of 9 p.m. Thursday have been adding up around the region ranging from 2 to 6 inches with more to come overnight. Flurries should be tapering off by Friday morning. But the big headline is the cold- Many morning lows will plummet into the single digits with a few foothill locations dropping below zero. LINK: School Closings Section 
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a survivor of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs plans on sharing his story. KRDO learned a survivor of the LGBTQ nightclub tragedy plans on speaking while they continue to receive care at Centura Penrose Hospital. Hear the survivor, who wished to be identified only by his The post Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Over 8,000 turkeys delivered to families in need for Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The thousands of turkeys you donated at King Soopers stores will be given to families in need today. Take A Turkey to Work Day is an event hosted by Care and Share. Over 8,000 families across Southern Colorado will receive turkeys. 11 News partners with Care and Share Food Bank for the annual event where the turkeys are collected.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94.3 The X

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO

