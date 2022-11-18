Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: NRA Silent When a ‘Good Guy with a Gun’ Was Not Needed to Subdue Club-Q Shooter.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: The LGBTQ community mourns after the Colorado Springs tragedyEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
Related
Visible smoke in Pueblo on Monday result of debris fire
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the smoke that may have been visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West on Monday, Nov. 21 was the result of a debris fire. PCSO said the debris fire started after a controlled burn of brush and weeds in an area north of the Nature and […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs-based vendor takes over control of North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is turning over operations at North Share Marina at Lake State Pueblo to a Colorado Springs vendor. Tuesday, CPW said the department agreed to turn over operations at the marina to the O'Neil Group Co. The company agreed to operate it on a nine-month contract, giving the two sides time to negotiate and sign a formal, long-term contract.
FOX21News.com
Groome Transportation expands service to include Pueblo
(SPONSORED) — They’ve served for over 15 years in the Colorado Springs and Denver area, and now Groome Transportation is expanding its service to Pueblo. Operations Manager Christopher Schroeder sat down with Loving Living Local host Nova to talk about the new route, which will add the service to Pueblo with 11 daily trips transporting passengers to Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport.
Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Pueblo might be roughly an hour away from where the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting happened, many residents of the Steel City told KRDO Club Q was a place they're familiar with. The people we spoke to said they'd been to the Colorado Springs nightclub before and are heartbroken The post Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Controlled burn ignited debris fire in Pueblo County Monday
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A controlled burn ignited a debris fire in Pueblo County. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office posted to their social media Monday afternoon that a controlled burn of brush and weeds ignited a debris pile north of the Nature Center. It caused smoke to be visible in Pueblo & Pueblo West.
Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The possibility that the alleged shooter at Club Q this weekend might also target the city's other gay club was enough for Icons, on Bijou Street downtown, to take steps to protect its customers. The staff at Icons confirmed Monday that they went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of The post Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
2 arrested after reported stabbing and a deputy getting punched south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing charges following an incident south of Colorado Springs Monday night. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting someone called in a stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of Forest Road just before 8:40 p.m. The neighborhood is in the Stratmoor area.
KKTV
Non-profit builds altars to memorialize victims of Colorado Springs mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Signs of solidarity are pouring in from all over the country for the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs after a mass shooting at a gay bar left five people dead and 19 others injured. The Los Angeles based non-profit Classroom for Compassion arrived at Club...
KKTV
WATCH: Long time Club Q DJ talks memories and hopes for Colorado Springs club after deadly mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Saturday night, five people were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ bar in Colorado Springs. As we come together to honor the victims and their families we are also highlighting the community members who have stepped up to offer support during this difficult time.
Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO is working to confirm the identity of the five victims in the Club Q mass shooting. Below are the five victims of the deadly attack. Daniel Davis Aston ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died. "He was our baby The post Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Police investigate reported shooting after bullet holes found in the side of building in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting after bullet holes were found in the side of a building in southeast Colorado Springs. Monday, Colorado Springs Police Department officers received a call for shots fired in the 2100 block of Delta Dr., just before 7:50 p.m. Witnesses told officers that a shooter The post Police investigate reported shooting after bullet holes found in the side of building in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Colorado Springs shooting: The official injured toll climbs to 25
At least five people were killed and 25 others were wounded after a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ club called Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Police said a 22-year-old suspect is in custody. Here’s what we know so far:. Police say at least two club patrons fought...
Several school districts have delayed starts Friday due to frigid temps, snow
Several school districts across Colorado have delayed starts for Friday morning due to frigid temperatures and more snow forecasted overnight. Some of the biggest school districts, like Denver, Jeffco Public Schools, Boulder Valley School District and Littleton Public Schools have called for 2-hour delayed start for Friday. Other school districts like Aurora and Cherry Creek Public Schools have one-hour to 90-minute delays for Friday morning. Several other school districts across the state also have posted delays or closures. According to First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, snow amounts as of 9 p.m. Thursday have been adding up around the region ranging from 2 to 6 inches with more to come overnight. Flurries should be tapering off by Friday morning. But the big headline is the cold- Many morning lows will plummet into the single digits with a few foothill locations dropping below zero. LINK: School Closings Section
KKTV
2 hailed as heroes at Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs identified by police as Richard Fierro and Thomas James
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado Springs are identifying two people who are being hailed as heroes following a tragedy that unfolded at a nightclub, claiming the lives of five people. The five people killed include Kelly Loving, Raymond Green Vance, Ashley Paugh, Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump....
KKTV
Official Club Q fundraiser following deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “LOVE OVER HATE.” A sign left early Sunday morning at a growing memorial near the scene of a deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub. The mass shooting was carried out at Club Q near N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle...
KKTV
5 dead, 18 injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub Saturday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least five people are dead, and more than a dozen injured after a gunman reportedly opened fire at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub before being stopped by two patrons being hailed as heroes. Authorities shared approximate timeline for the violent event that was carried...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a survivor of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs plans on sharing his story. KRDO learned a survivor of the LGBTQ nightclub tragedy plans on speaking while they continue to receive care at Centura Penrose Hospital. Hear the survivor, who wished to be identified only by his The post Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Over 8,000 turkeys delivered to families in need for Thanksgiving
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The thousands of turkeys you donated at King Soopers stores will be given to families in need today. Take A Turkey to Work Day is an event hosted by Care and Share. Over 8,000 families across Southern Colorado will receive turkeys. 11 News partners with Care and Share Food Bank for the annual event where the turkeys are collected.
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Comments / 0